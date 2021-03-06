The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Feb. 25-March 3:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Anne McDowell Priode to Robert Plaugher Jr., 507 Crow Drive, Wilde Acres, $230,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Devin Paul and Stefanie Fauber, 136 Falcon Trail, Shawneeland, $249,900.
• Dean C. Seniff II, Courtney Blaire Seniff and Dennis Brekhus to Amanda Gardner and Judith Gardner, 308 Fawn Drive, Wilde Acres, $250,000.
• Harry S. Stotler and Denise Y. Stotler to Sarah Young, 2085 Arlene Court, Middletown, Lord Fairfax, $272,000.
• Cathcart Black Diamond LLC to Clifford B. Longfellow Jr. and Michele C. Longfellow, 203 Crestwood Lane, Woodbrook Village, $277,000.
• Stuart O. Lilly II to George Roger Callis Jr. and Janet Hanks Callis, 101 Nutmeg Lane, Cross Creek Village, $325,000.
• Mary Mitchell Turner to John I. Ritter and Jessica M. Pritchard-Ritter, 2344 Jones Road, $390,000.
• Valley Vision LLC to Edward Charles Ball, 193 Terrapin Lane, 99.9 acres, The View, $550,000.
Gainesboro District
• Christopher R. Walton and Lynette J. Walton to Doretha Ann McDonald, 577 Three Oaks Drive, Gore, Autumn Hills on Timber Ridge, $247,500.
• Julian L. Dorsey Jr. to Charles Witt and Alexandria Witt, 462 Mahlon Drive, 10.6 acres, Hunting Ridge Manor, $355,000.
• Alex A. Cuellar Torres to Jeffrey Wade Mauck and Vanessa A. Mauck, 107 Country Squire Lane, Country Squire Estates, $380,000.
• Robert R. Shulka to Thomas Edward Pritts II and Lacey J. Pritts, 710 Masters Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $400,000.
• LaVerne A. Blocklinger to Jessy Stillman and Misty Stillman, 380 Devland Drive, Devland Farms, $417,500.
• James Peter Mitchell and Carol Lynn Mitchell to Matthew Albert Gaydon and Karen Lynne Gaydon, 243 Sunset Circle, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $499,900.
• Matthew P. Bittner and Kristin G. Bittner to Alan S. Moor and Aurora Roque-Moor, 105 Brass Kettle Court, Apple Glen, $537,000.
• CRT Properties LLC to Winchester 151 LLC, 2578 Northwestern Pike, Round Hill Shopping Center, $1,800,000.
Opequon District
• Katherine Marie Hopson to Raman Preet Singh, 100 Deer Hill Court, Stephens City, Deer Run of Sherando, $240,000.
• Rachael B. Hite to William Schartel III and Dorothy J. Lewinski, 625 Town Run Lane, Stephens City, $252,000.
• Andrew Cook and Alexis Cook to Brian Pugh and Britney Dupuis, 776 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, $270,000.
• Patricia M. Rinker to James P. Mitchell and Carol Mitchell, 135 Spanish Oak Road, Stephens City, Autumn Glen, $315,000.
• John W. Castle and Pamela K. Castle to Cynthia K. Opthof and Mark A. Opthof, 342 Montgomery Circle, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $330,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Princillia Zama-Ndoye and Daniella P. Zama-Sebegbia, 106 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $340,999.
• Shea Homes LP to Cheryle Nerine Williams, 104 Switchgrass Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $344,800.
• Derek Chaney to Giancarlo Codella and Ishita Deb, 5021 Barley Drive, Stephens City, Beverly, $353,900.
• Charles G. Hartle and Tracy N. Hartle to Cynthia A. Ahrens-Nelson, 443 Town Run Lane, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $385,000.
• Mervcore LLC to Glaize Developments Inc., 244 Pickett Lane, Stephens City, 22.5 acres, $400,000.
• Donna L. McCarty to Earnest Leroy Glascock Jr. and Stacey L. Glascock, 102 Boydton Plank Drive, Stephens City, Camp at Mosby Station, $424,900.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Richard L. Weber and Karen S. Weber, 107 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $460,013.
• Shea Homes LP to Nadine Jacobs, 118 Foam Flower Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $463,490.
• Shea Homes LP to Frederick C. Ayers and Bonnie L. Ayers, 107 Brant Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $697,034.
• Shea Homes LP to Darwin R. Drewyer III and Kay Elaine Drewyer, 109 Brant Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $699,990.
Red Bud District
• Corey A. Nail to Rutt M. Mejia Ascencio and Benjamin Martinez Chicas, 235 Broad Ave., $217,400.
• Gregory M. Magee to Elizabeth C. Guillen and Luis A. Guillen, 300 Canyon Road, Senseny Glen, $325,000.
• Eric L. Valin and Munique Vieira Pereira to Jenaro Amaya and Juana Mendez De Galvez, 318 Asbury Road, Pioneer Heights, $350,000.
• Sarah Y. Davisson and Adam M. Wentling to Jimmi J. Escolero Obando, 212 Trefoil Court, Briarwood Estates, $353,000.
• Scotti Zottig and Cheri Zottig to Arif M. Parwani, 300 Rossman Blvd., Sovereign Village, $427,000.
Shawnee District
• Dusty R. Drummond and Malissa D. Pugh to Russell M. Webb, 106 Crystal Lake Court, Stephens City, Village at Lakeside, $210,000.
• Everett L. McMurtry and Suzanne O. McMurtry to KAV Real Estate Services LLC, 111 Oak Ridge Lane, Fairway Estates, $243,876.
• William J. Jones and Candice M. Swartz to Alicia Zulay Arias Ernest, 313 Hackberry Drive, Stephens City, Village at Lakeside, $245,000.
• Trustees of the First United Methodist Church to Edwin Alexander Andino and Ana Magdalena Rodas Oliva, 118 Pebble Brook Lane, Brentwood Terrace, $273,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Carmen Marie Taylor, 123 Metcalf Lane, Winchester, Freedom Manor, $277,805.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Niclor Pieri Mouloumba Cissala, 125 Metcalf Lane, Freedom Manor, $295,205.
• Michael L. Focht and Mary Rose Focht to Charles A. Stillwell, 107 Keswick Court, Pembridge Heights, $315,000.
• Patricia G. Boyd to Everett McMurtry and others, 109 Shockey Circle, Fairway Estates, $325,000.
• Robert A. Underwood Jr. and others, devisees of the estate of Evelyn L. Underwood, to Terry Boyd Jr., 105 Stirrup Cup Circle, Saratoga Meadows, $325,000.
• Freedom Manor LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Lots 8, 18, 25 and 39, Freedom Manor, $348,000.
• Todd A. Neff and Michelle L. Neff, heirs and devisees of Tonya R. Neff, to Kevin Groat and Ruth Dalrymple, 115 Underwood Lane, $354,900.
• Carlos Soares to Nathan Huyett, 404 Talamore Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $388,000.
• James B. Anderton and Brenda L. Anderton to Nelson W. Rivera Canas and Lesbia Y. Almendarez Castillo, 1418 Macedonia Church Road, Stephens City, Mosby Station, $415,000.
Stonewall District
• 300N LLC to Sunny Mehta LLC, 4754 Martinsburg Pike, Clear Brook, $223,000.
• Travis Murray to Anthony E. Sarver Jr., 107 Barnston Court, Regents Crest, $243,000.
• Sue M. Harris-Koontz and George J. Koontz to Jeronimo Ferreira Santana, 1429 Williams Circle, Darville, $270,000.
• Bernadette Melendez to Corey A. Nail and Cady Schaffer, 109 Jitterbug Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $300,000.
• Robert Edward Moncrief II to Michael J. Backo, 179 Brasstown Loop, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $305,000.
• Melissa Anne Turner to Kevin Lee Pugh and Heather McGraw, 108 Coronation Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $318,500.
• NVR Inc. to Ryan Laspina and Robbie Suriano-Fox, 103 Interlace Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $404,920.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Clarence Richmond Johnson and Zuwana Taikiya Johnson, 101 Centifour Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $439,990.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Cory N. Cain and Christen A. Cain, 119 Jewel Box Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $468,758.
• NVR Inc. to Martin George Kuhn Jr. and Rebecca Michelle Kuhn, 281 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $533,400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.