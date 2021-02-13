The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Feb. 4-10:
Marriage licenses
• Christopher Roy Walter, 39, of Winchester, and Karen Lee Smith, 38, of Kearneysville, West Virginia.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Joshua A. Haupt to William R. Haupt III, 614 Remington Drive, Wilde Acres, $232,000.
• Timothy A. Gano to Richard D. Leake, 115 Meadow Way, High View Manor, $274,900.
• Shawnn Morgan to Jonathan Lee Hacker, 120 Forest Ridge Road, Stonebrook Farms, $480,500.
Gainesboro District
• Logan F. Peck and Jessica Leigh Peck to Anthony Wilfong and Kerri L. Wilfong, 395 Sleepywoods Road, Cross Junction, Homesteads at Sleepy Woods, $255,000.
• John E. Benson and Tammy D. Benson to Bryce A. Moore and Brooke N. Perdue, 2129 Cedar Grove Road, $339,999.
• Steven Garrett and Cynthia Garrett to Donna Toews King, 1134 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $350,000.
• Brian W. Colson to Brian Wojnar, 360 Babbs Mountain Road, 17.6 acres, $570,000.
Opequon District
• Mary Karen Hamrick to Jennifer R. Eliot, 603 Hamilton Court, Stephens City, Hamilton Court, $239,000.
• Timothy B. Tracy and Kathleen Cook Tracy to Aaron Wright and Kaitlyn Wright, 115 Targee Place, Stephens City, Albin Village, $310,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to William A. Lawrence, 127 Nathan Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $355,974.
• Shea Homes LP to Francis Leo McVeigh and Cinde Lee Weiser-McVeigh, 119 Foam Flower Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $453,422.
• Shea Homes LP to James Craig Martin and Jennifer H. Martin, 125 Pintail Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $589,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Stephen Gilbert Stapleton and Michaelle Ann Stapleton, 104 Teal Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $675,990.
Red Bud District
• Marshall A. Miller and Kristine C. Miller to Ihab Alshwaiki and Nadeen Abualsondos, 130 Coolfont Lane, Windstone, $226,000.
• 3 Eleven Properties LLC to David Perry Rihl II and Melissa Jillian Madison Rihl, 107 Greenwood Ave., Greenwood Heights, $282,000.
Shawnee District
• Amy R. Przywara to Kyle Wayne Scruggs and Kathryn Scruggs, 159 Nightingale Ave., Stephens City, Greenbriar Village, $317,000.
• Dianna Lester, sole heir at law of the estate of Ione M. Vigar, to Reinerio Romero Chicas, 120 Country Club Circle, $389,999.
• Mary June Aikens Williams to Soribel Taveras, 133 Premier Place, Premier Place, $430,000.
• Freedom Manor LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Lots 145-152, Freedom Manor, $444,000.
Stonewall District
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to NVR Inc., Lots 1519-1520 and 1530, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $306,553.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Donald Lee Guthrie Jr. and Kelli Andersen Guthrie, 118 Jewel Box Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $348,090.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Deborah Gillen, 114 Jewel Box Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $351,528.
• Bonnie Lou Smith to Open Door Baptist Church Inc., 281 Jeremiah Lane, Clearbrook, $525,356.
• James Craig Martin and Jennifer Martin to Dennis W. Kesecker Jr., 1821 Brucetown Road, Clearbrook, $543,000.
