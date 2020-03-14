The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Feb. 20-26:
Marriage licenses
• William Michael Gaines, 26, of Stephens City, and Megan Michelle Kato, 23, of Stephens City.
• Eric Choycell Williams, 35, of Winchester, and Ashley Nikki Serries, 21, of Winchester.
• Herbert Hoover Holbrook, 54, of Ashburn, and Cynthia Vicencio Estrella, 46, of Arlington.
• Rylie Devin Flynn, 26, of Stephens City, and Morgan Taylor Hardy, 25, of Stephens City.
• Esteban German Castro Arias, 23, of Winchester, and Rebecca Lynn Rapp, 23, of Fairfax.
• Andres Jacques Saint-Claire, 29, of Harrisonburg, and Sabrina Ann Cook, 25, of Winfield, Kansas.
• Terell James Green, 34, of Stafford, and Michelle Nicole Whitington, 36, of Fredericksburg.
• Justin Allen Powell, 26, of Star Tannery, and Tiffany Lynn Jennings, 20, of Star Tannery.
• John Wondell Briscoe Sr., 47, of Leonardtown, Maryland, and Andrea Dawn Connolly, 42, of Winchester.
• Kenneth James Davis, 55, of Garrett, Pennsylvania, and Tina Louise Maust, 57, of Garrett.
• Sanglim Ann, 27, of North Chesterfield, and Sreynoch Chey, 23, of North Chesterfield.
• Anthony John Jason, 35, of Springfield, and Indu Chauhan, 33, of Springfield.
• Milan Pavlovic, 45, of Vienna, and Sladana Mitrovic, 39, of Vienna.
• James Massie Small, 62, of Winchester, and Tammy Grace Oleta Butler, 49, of Winchester.
• Jacob Alan Moore, 26, of Winchester, and Emily Taylor Delaney, 25, of Winchester.
• Robert Alan Kefauver, 57, of York, Pennsylvania, and Deborah Lee Strayer Mandour, 57, of York.
• Brian Ray Trenum, 36, of Stephenson, and Kristen Long Brown, 24, of Stephenson.
• Timothy Michael Bridgwood, 27, of Warrenton, and Haley Stuart Brown, 23, of Warrenton.
Divorces
• Catherine Berkley Beckman and Dana K. Beckman.
• Christy Jo Berghoff and Victoria Leigh Kidd.
• John William Douglas and Jennifer Rae Douglas.
• Meliza Duplantis and Christopher Duplantis.
• Katherine Kersey Gladden and Zachariah Seth Gladden.
• Charlene Vivian Hinds and Akeam Dondres Hinds.
• Angel De Jesus Portillo and Yulia S. Mishchenko.
• Leticia Myra Narron and James Erwin Narron Jr.
• Arthur Schur and Wendy Schur.
• Jennifer Lynn Shields and Marcus Vincent Shields.
Real estate over $200,000 Back Creek District
• Travis A. Guthridge and Macy L. Guthridge to Jesus Edwardo Correa Correa, 7791 Pleasant View Ave., Middletown, Lord Fairfax, $218,400.
• Sunil Sharma and Deepti Sharma to Samantha A. Stine and Tyler Stine, 201 Woodfield Lane, 5 acres, $450,000.
Opequon District
• Teresa A. Mullins to David Ermold and Laura Ermold, 123 Ian Court, Stephens City, Village at Sherando, $285,000.
• Phillip A. DeHaven Jr. and Amanda S. DeHaven to Sandy Malungahu Taylor and Eugene Richard Wharton, 201 Accomack Circle, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $310,000.
• Robert C. Downs and Rosario S. Downs to Lucy Court LLC, 101 Lucy Long Court, Stephens City, Mosby Station, $339,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Daniel W. Mitchell and Cynthia Stone Mitchell, 118 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $352,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to David Lee Gai and Mia Vigliotti Gai, 145 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $447,766.
• Shea Homes LP to Audrey Zart, 153 Song Sparrow Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $466,262.
Red Bud District
• Mark L. Fobes to Amanda S. DeHaven, 118 Zephyr Lane, Windstone, $209,900.
Shawnee District
• Linda Farley to Richard T. Hutchison, 2520 Millwood Pike, $224,900.
• Sandy E. Ruiz to Nathan Daniel Hoffman, 150 Schramm Loop, Stephens City, Townes at Tasker, $250,000.
• Walter W. Daye Jr. and Patricia L. Daye to Daysi De La Rosa and Mauricio De La Rosa, 210 Bentley Ave., Chapel Hill, $252,000.
• Peter H. Weber to Elrik Hollebrandse, 205 Camellia Court, Stephens City, Lakewood Manor, $285,000.
• Alexander W. Finley and Bonnie C. Finley to Dori LLC, 2360 Millwood Pike, 21 acres, $309,700.
• Nathan Heishman to Kathryn B. Vance and Jonathan H. Vance, 403 Craig Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $375,000.
Stonewall District
• Surrey House LLC and Coeur De Lion LLC to Steven T. Long, 175 Brasstown Loop, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $278,000.
• NVR Inc. to Krista A. Evans, 103 Starry Way Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $426,030.
• Larry G. Abrell and Barbara K. Abrell to Dustin G. Carrell and Catara D. Carrell, 141 Hauptman Court, Clear Brook, $489,900.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Thomas D. Clupp and Tiffany A. Clupp, 100 Crofton Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $527,000.
