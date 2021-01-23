The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Jan. 14-20:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Brenda Kay Lamp and Paul Wesley Lamp to Darwin R. Bly and Cindy L. Bly, 159 Hawk Trail, Shawneeland, $209,000.
• David A. Chapman and Amanda M. Chapman to Cynthia Donaldson, 114 Buckskin Trail, Shawneeland, $235,900.
• Dave Holliday Rentals LLC to Ivan Snapp Properties LLC, Cedar Creek Grade, 48.7 acres, $250,000
• Gregory Knowlton and Kevin Knowlton, devisees of the estate of Carol J. Knowlton, to Spence Ventures LLC, 118 Stuart Drive, Jackson Woods Estates, $289,900.
• Martin Paul Schond, Joshua D. Schond and Kyle M. Plumb to Peter J. Stanley and Jeannette L. Racey, 1095 Back Mountain Road, 36.4 acres, $330,000.
• Marion B. Klein to Ashton A. Houtz and Cody M. Houtz, 123 Minebank Road, Middletown, 6.3 acres, $424,900.
• Veronica Powell to Jonathan Bryce Stock, 241 Plow Run Lane, Flint Ridge, $475,000.
• Country Road Properties LLC to HGH Finnigan Resources LLC, 7783 Main St., Middletown, $650,000.
Gainesboro District
• Gregory S. Miller to Isabella P. Bouffard and David P. Bouffard, 105 Cambridge Place, Merrimans Estates, $418,000.
• Golden Allen Baltimore and Laurie Ann Baltimore to Steven E. Garrett and others, 160 Hands Run Court, Cross Junction, $439,900.
Opequon District
• Brickstreet Properties LLC to Jacob N. Talton and Chastity N. Talton, 7713 Main St., Middletown, $204,900.
• Alfred A. Sherwood Jr. and Ronda K. Sherwood to Michaela B. McNickle and Christian D. Rice, 315 Hamilton Court, Stephens City, Hamilton Court, $241,000.
• Howard Johnson Sr. and Brenda Marie Johnson to Mark Little and Jennifer Little, 119 Carroll Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $250,000.
• NVR Inc. to Thomas Lee Forbes and Deborah Elizabeth Forbes, 131 Bayhill Terrace, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $278,685.
• Kathy L. Hart to Kendra Sifford and Timothy Sifford, 210 Essex Circle, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $296,000.
• Philip G. Spaid and Patricia K. Spaid to Mohinder Singh and Satvinder Kaur, 113 Dickerson Court, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $305,000.
• Patricia Bradford to Gopal Pun and Sita Budha, 117 Fairfax Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $310,000.
• David P. Susinno and Maria Susinno to Fabian Camilo Gonzalez Lizarazo, 100 Suffolk Circle, Stephens City, Albin Village, $337,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Vianey Miramontes and Sandra Miramontes, 127 Westchester Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $403,083.
• Rodolfo Molina and Silvia D. Molina to Sherif Sherif, 112 Blackburns Ford, Stephens City, The Guards, $416,000.
• NVR Inc. to Josie Carter and Samuel Carter, 130 Decatur Circle, Stephens City, Mountain Valley Estates, $435,780.
• Donald Broadwater and Glenda Broadwater to Gerald E. Benson and Ana Spencer Benson, 115 Radford Court, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $439,900.
• Shea Homes LP to Lori Ann Merryweather, 106 Foam Flower Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $449,990.
• Bryan Perry to Dustin Siggins and Leslie Siggins, 226 Bridgewater Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $470,000.
• NVR Inc. to Joshua Ehren Barsanti and Rebecca J. Barsanti, 132 Decatur Circle, Stephens City, Mountain Valley Estates, $479,345.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Michael C. Pata and Greta K. Pata, 125 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $519,951.
Red Bud District
• Salvatore James Carrano to Kathy L. Hart, 132 Seabreeze Lane, Windstone, $229,900.
• John Haslet and Carolynn Haslet to Padmanabhan Seshaiyer and Valli Ramanathian, 107 Lighthouse Lane, Windstone, $239,900.
• Syed S. Raza and Taj Raza to Brian D. Steffens and Brenda D. Steffens, 249 Cobble Stone Drive, Fieldstone, $308,000.
• Justin Parrock and Cynthia Parrock to Richard Taylor and Judith Taylor, 123 Thompson Court, Twin Lakes Overlook, $560,000.
Shawnee District
• Rosia Owens to Nicholas James Mittelstadt and Madaline Louise Mittelstadt, 120 Lane St., Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $295,000.
• Christopher Scott Shoup to San Hendrickson and Donna L. Hendrickson, 100 Canaan Court, Stephens City, Lakewood Manor, $298,000.
• Donald N. Law to Gustavo Glatzel, 220 Bentley Ave., Chapel Hill, $311,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Christine E. Washington, Osman Armando Pastora-Martinez and Nery Martinez, 345 David Drive, Freedom Manor, $399,180.
• Mark W. LeGrys and Kimberley L. LeGrys to Taylor Christian McWhorter and Kristin Leah McWhorter, 331 Dundridge Drive, White Post, Dundridge Farm, $455,000.
• Loya Lynn Wheatley and Marion W. Thorkildsen to Robert E. Moncrief II, 124 Killaney Court, Raven Pointe, $549,999.
Stonewall District
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Tige Lamar McCurdy, 215 Crofton Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $268,040.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Laurie Danielle Ludi and Jacob Austin Ludi, 219 Crofton Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $309,900.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Teresa D. Ritenour, 108 Jewel Box Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $357,926.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Catherine Marie Arrington, 112 Jewell Box Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $395,256.
• NVR Inc. to Daniel Mauricio Nogales and Silvia del Carmen Barco Ruano, 113 Jewel Box Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $397,210.
• Kelly Chanona and Justin Chanona to Samantha Reed and Jacob Reed , 110 Fiesta Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $446,500.
• Brian D. Steffens to Janice K. Beccaccio and Edward J. Beccaccio, 104 Pinwheel Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $474,990.
• Ian Povlich to Rhiannon Ellifritz, 13 Blackford Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $497,500.
• Inter-State Orchards Inc. to PFJ Southeast LLC, 1441 Rest Church Road, Clear Brook, 14.5 acres, $3,175,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.