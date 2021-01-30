The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Jan. 21-27:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Patrick Eizou Scott and Sara Renee Scott to Joshua Schell, 301 Great Mountain Lane, $230,000.
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Alan W. Cutshaw, 110 Campfield Lane, $265,000.
• NVR Inc. to Jeffrey D. Faulkner Sr., 270 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $317,775.
• Denise Lynn Millholland to David Folk, 3155 Middle Road, $444,000.
Opequon District
• Timothy S. Craddock and Heather R. Craddock to Shenandoah Houses LLC, 114 Appomattox Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $251,150.
• Philip P. de Garis and Carol A. de Garis to Gerardo Portillo, 123 Accomack Circle, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $308,000.
• Lawrence E. Adkins and Rebecca Adkins to Samuel Munoz Morales and Zuleyma Ivonne Munoz, 103 Cool Springs Drive, Stephens City, Camp at Mosby Station, $421,000.
• NVR Inc. to Santiago Castillo and Madaline Marie Smallwood, 134 Decatur Circle, Stephens City, Mountain Valley Estates, $471,635.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Kenneth J. Abeyta and Karen R. Abeyta, 117 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $476,026.
Red Bud District
• Donna F. Berman to Achut Pokhrel, 106 Haverford Court, Fieldstone, $315,111.
Shawnee District
• Kayla M. Pitcock to Jessica K. Hyndman and Casey J. Dondero-Pettit, 302 Prestwick Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $257,000.
• Terry A. Butterfield to John Patrick Smith, 115 Keswick Court, Pembridge Heights, Shawnee, $299,000.
• 300N LLC to American Assets Management LLC, 3212 Valley Pike, Kernstown, $300,000.
• Rachel M. Dixon to Kayla M. Pitcock, 143 Bell Haven Circle, Stephens City, Lakewood Manor, $300,000.
• Freedom Manor LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Lots 180-187, Freedom Manor, $444,000.
• H&H Builders Inc. to Ralph Henry Combs Jr. and Mary Margaret Combs, 420 Covey Lane, Quail Hill, $511,150.
• MV3 Properties LLC to Finhog LLC, 402 Bufflick Road, $1,269,000.
• Gentle Harvest LC to TW Winchester Real Estate LLC, 120 Front Royal Pike, $1,375,000.
Stonewall District
• Juan P. Correa to Taryn Noelle Bromser-Kloeden and Lorenzo Lee Bean, 1055 Rest Church Road, Clear Brook, Gordondale, $236,900.
• Michael G. Hodnett and Kristin Hodnett to Ryan A. Carter, 105 Wading Duck Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $325,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Kimberly Graff and Derek Allen Graff, 106 Jewel Box Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $350,270.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Kenneth S. Sander and Glynis Gaye Sander, 110 Jewel Box Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $399,570.
• C.E. Huntsberry Heirs LLC to H&H Builders Inc., Marquis Court, Lots 3-8, Locust Level Estates, $700,000.
Building permits over $50,000
Back Creek District
• Stephen Haynes, Stonymeade, 201 Gravenstein Court, garage, $111,000.
• Michael W. Allen, 4104 Cedar Creek Grade, single-family dwelling, $350,000.
• Trex Co. Inc., 184 Capitol Lane, Kernstown, garage, $595,000; 3229 Shawnee Drive, silo, $111,700.
• Bryan Pitcock, 767 Whissens Ridge Road, single-family dwelling, $362,670.
• Elijah Williams, 1570 Gough Road, Kernstown, addition, $350,000.
• C.S. Jennings Construction Inc., Doonbeg, 141 Doonbeg Court, Kernstown, single-family dwelling, $175,000
• Kee Properties LLC, Paxton Ridge Estates, 160 Paxton Chapel Road, Kernstown, single-family dwelling, $240,000
• Tabard Associates, 7805 Main St, Middletown, remodeling, $250,000.
• Flint Ridge LLC, Flint Ridge, 151 Feed Mill Court, single-family dwelling, $170,000
• Hepler Homes Inc., 1520 Hites Road, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $466,088.
• Christopher Wilford, Wilde Acres, 300 Elk Train, single-family dwelling, $160,000.
• Emerson Shepard, Shawneeland, 112 Hawk Trail, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
• Arthur and Dorothy Biggs, Roscommon, 1520 Cedar Creek Grade, Kernstown, single-family dwelling, $650,000.
Gainesboro District
• Hickory Hills LLC, Babbs Creek, 170 Cheran Lane, single-family dwelling, $185,000.
• Shane E. Hawkins, Timber Ridge Farms, 241 Deep Pine Drive, Cross Junction, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
• James D. Cobb Jr., Apple Pie Meadows, 268 Spartan Court, swimming pool, $70,000.
• MBC Holdings LLC, 173 Carpers Pike, Gore, single-family dwelling, $125,000.
• Joshua Laplante, 1132 Ebenezer Church Road, Gore, swimming pool, $60,000.
• Richard and Diane Senyitko, Levis Ridge, 244 Levis Ridge Lane, single-family dwelling, $175,000.
Opequon District
• Cedar Meadows Development LLC, Cedar Meadows, Stephens City, three single-family dwellings, 113 Buttercup Drive, $360,435; 115 Buttercup Drive, $351,956; 117 Buttercup Drive, $382,215.
• Elizabeth Savage, Shenandoah, 128 Towhee Drive, remodeling, $70,000.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC, Shenandoah, Winchester, 11 single-family dwellings, 128 Foam Flower Drive, $480,000; 132 Foam Flower Drive, $505,000; 134 Foam Flower Drive, $600,000; 124 Milkweed Drive, $480,000; 126 Milkweed Drive, $450,000; 128 Milkweed Drive, $555,000; 129 Milkweed Drive, $620,000; 134 Milkweed Drive, $495,000; 136 Milkweed Drive, $440,000; 138 Milkweed Drive, $430,000; 140 Milkweed Drive, $530,000.
• Edwin Brill, Fredericktowne, 103 Buchannan Drive, Stephens City, remodeling, $67,000.
• Thomas Pasquale, Old Dominion Greens, 140 Ladysmith Drive, Stephens City, swimming pool, $56,365.
Red Bud District
• City of Winchester, 1716 Woodstock Lane, classroom, $100,000.
• Jonathan R. Higgins, Solid Woods, 105 Dell Court, deck, $97,465.
• William Hylton, Fieldstone, 243 Rebecca Drive, swimming pool, $93,208.
Shawnee District
• Freedom Manor LLC, Freedom Manor, Winchester, nine single-family dwellings, 110 Alliance Court, $389,015; 111 Alliance Court, $374,370; 116 Alliance Court, $393,050; 118 Alliance Court, $396,805; 120 Alliance Court, $398,960; 136 Alliance Court, $462,085; 135 Alliance Court, $430,810; 101 Equity Way, $441,065; 103 Equity Way, $374,465.
• Wakeland Manor Inc., Wakeland Manor, Stephens City, 427 Talamore Drive, single-family dwelling, $150,000
• Joseph Mohr Construction Co., Inc., Quail Hill, two single-family dwellings, 171 Covey Lane, $350,000; 230 Covey Lane, $370,000.
• Glaize Developments Inc., Raven Pointe, 234 Taggart Drive, single-family dwelling, $381,592
• Acadia Healthcare, 290 Front Royal Pike, remodeling, $300,000.
Stonewall District
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, two single-family dwellings,
285 and 292 Norland Knoll Drive, $200,000 each.
• C.S. Jennings Construction, Ridgeway Estates, Clear Brook, 375 Joline Drive, single-family dwelling, $325,000
• JNS Rentals LLC, 101 Full House Drive, shopping center, $350,000.
• Winchester Warehousing Inc., 774 Smithfield Ave., warehouse, $3,000,000.
• Mark Andrews, Morgan, 307 Gun Club Road, Stephenson, single-family dwelling, $300,000.
• RLC Management Inc., 178 Rivendell Court, storage building, $425,000.
• Ronald Fristoe, 1055 Cedar Hill Road, Clear Brook, garage, $85,000.
• Phillip Lloyd, Rose Hill Meadows, 111 Thurston Court, Stephenson, single-family dwelling, $450,000.
• William Morrison, 209 Timberlakes Lane, Clearbrook, single-family dwelling, $175,000.
• JNS Rentals LLC, 104 Full House Drive, pavilion, $440,000.
• Ronald G. Fristoe, 1055 Cedar Hill Road, Clearbrook, single-family dwelling, $329,000.
