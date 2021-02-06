The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Jan. 28-Feb. 3:
Marriage licenses
• Christopher Roy Walter, 39, of Winchester, and Karen Lee Smith, 38, of Kearneysville, West Virginia.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Elaine M. Cain, trustee of the Eleanor B. Phillips Credit Shelter Trust, to Grady W. Philips III and Catherine R. Philips, 4615 Northwestern Pike, 10 acres, $214,500.
• Bettina L. Eutsler to Jerrell Wayne Pugh, 181 Sawyer Lane, Layside Estates, $374,900.
• Youliy E. Milanov and Ruthann E. Milanov to Michal Kicinski and Joanna Draniak-Kicinska, 111 Launchris Drive, Dav-Mar Village, $435,000.
• John D. DeFoe and Bridget T. DeFoe to James K. VanKirk, 399 Brookneil Drive, Brookneill, $458,000.
• Michael W. Mihailoff and Jane L. Mihailoff to John Sherman and Kimberley L. Counts, 140 Hammack Lane, Whites Mill, $541,000.
Gainesboro District
• Daniel L. Stonebraker to James W. Landis Jr. and Robin B. Landis, 500 Northwood Circle, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $210,000.
• Patricia Marion Hicks to Paul Dumm and Marcia Dumm, 610 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $259,900.
• Stonehenge Investments LLC to Patricia J. LaRosa, 1206 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $329,900.
• Mark J. Lovecky to Gregory Richard Salaz and Brenda Rae Salaz, 725 Collinsville Road, Cross Junction, 31 acres, $599,000.
Opequon District
• Marcus William Reid and Alicia Ann Reid to Taylor Loudan and Sabrie Allison Neeb, 110 Anthem Court, Stephens City, Freedom Crossing, $239,000.
• Susan Campbell to Fred W. Pope Jr. and Jeanette M. Pope, 114 Spanish Oak Road, Stephens City, Autumn Glen, $325,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Arthur Carpenter Jr. and Donna Carpenter, 103 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $340,852.
• VSS Development LLC to NVR Inc., Lots 44-46 and 70-71, Stephens City, Mountain Valley Estates, $362,500.
• VSS Development LLC to NVR Inc., Lots 41-42 and 67-69, Stephens City, Mountain Valley Estates, $362,500.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC to NVR Inc., Lots 85-90, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $370,922.
• James Narron and Ruth C. Narron to Velda S. McDowell and Mary K. McDowell, 104 Hayvenhurst Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $450,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Philip V. Marchionna and Cecelia M. Marchionna, 121 Foam Flower Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $499,990.
• Hepler Homes Inc. to Christine McCarron and Kiah A. May, 120 Springwood Lane, Stephens City, $531,982.
• Shea Homes LP to Patricia Joan Paczan, 127 Pintail Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $609,990.
• Wakeland Manor LC to BLLD Properties LLC, 5317 Main St., Stephens City, $640,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Elizabeth Cheney Janssen and Jeffrey Allan Martin, 123 Walleye Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $685,990.
Red Bud District
• John Bradley Armstrong and Sarah C. Armstrong to David A. Lucente, 147 Sunset Drive, Burning Knolls, $234,500.
• Katherine Louise Barnes, executor of the estate of Carole L. Parisher, to Zachary James White and Amelia Genay Strawderman, 111 Fenwick Court, Brentwood Terrace, $249,955.
• Jeffrey W. Smith to Jacob J. Cruz and Zuriel Alan Perez Jimenez, 111 Whites Place, Green Acres, $260,000.
• Bryan J. Smelser and Amber D. Smelser to Daniel Lee Orndorff and Lisa Marie Saunders, 106 Van Buren Place, Brentwood Terrace, $270,000.
• Thomas W. Riley to Michael M. Kang and Joyce Joohyon Kang, 127 Cheshire Court, Fieldstone, $305,000.
• Nuweb LLC to PRS Development Services LLC, 237, 239, 249 and 251 Valley Mill Road, Colonial Heights, $360,000.
• John D. Sherman and Kimberley L. Counts to Bryan J. Smelser and Amber D. Smelser, 119 Julasar Drive, Sovereign Village, $459,900.
Shawnee District
• Commonwealth Trustees LLC and Joan W. Wittreich and Robert J. Wittreich to FFC Properties LLC, 227 Lakeside Drive, Stephens City, Lakewood Manor, $230,001.
• Nelson Young Jones and Belinda M. Jones to Kerri Lamie, 109 Lakeview Court, Stephens City, Village at Lakeside, $232,500.
• Mark J. Unger Jr. to Antonio Gutierrez and Aima Leticia Gutierrez, 220 Lakeridge Drive, Stephens City, Village at Lakeside, $234,000.
• Joseph Labib Halim Girgis and Angie Eva Girgis to Stremata LLC, 105 Carnoustie Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $255,000.
• Paul J. Whittemore and Patricia A. Whittemore to Thomas W. Riley, 125 Williamson Road, Senseny Heights, $289,000.
• Patrick B. Gavigan and Mary P. Gavigan to Jacob M. Painter and Takenya L. Herman, 127 Blossom Drive, Shenandoah Hills, $292,000.
• Jeremy L. Hibbs and Samantha L. Hibbs to Dominick J. Brognano, Alecia A. Brognano and Bernadette Brognano, 115 Latigo Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $375,000.
Stonewall District
• Laura L. Sutton to Neil J. Dennis, 101 Fiesta Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $307,500.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Joseph Anthony Adriance Sr., 116 Jewel Box Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $359,245.
• Spence Ventures LLC to David Michael Glasscock and Hillary Dawn Glasscock, 180 Orchard Dale, Clear Brook, Orchard Dale, $405,000.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Joseph Anthony Adriance Sr., 105 Jewel Box Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $415,623.
• Philip B. Lloyd and Gina C. Lloyd to William J. Blackstone and Pamela K. Blackstone, 390 Tyler Drive, Clear Brook, Hiatt’s Run Estates, $874,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.