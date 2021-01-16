The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Jan. 7-13:
Marriage licenses
• Donnel Paul Arenos Baul, 29, of Alexandria, and Hannah Cancio Pamintun, 27, of Dededo, Guam.
• Frank Thompson Marshall, 49, of Chantilly, and Kathryn Grace Melton, 49, of Chantilly.
• Joshua Charles Carroll, 37, of Stephens City, and Jessica Hepner Smoot, 41, of Stephens City.
• Philip Samuel Eyler, 24, of Falling Waters, West Virginia, and Hannah Elizabeth Stauffer, 26, of Stephens City.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• NVR Inc. to William Douglas Thomas Sr., 280 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $321,350.
• NVR Inc. to Charmaine Nicole Manderson, 260 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $324,350.
• NVR Inc. to Jason Brian Goodell and Sharon Goodell, 290 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $328,270.
• David E. Partlow and Brenda K. Partlow to Jimmie Earl Butler Jr. and Amanda Mae Butler, 123 Old Forest Circle, Stonebrook Farms, $390,000.
• Joseph Gordon Starustka and Karen E. Starustka to William E. Humphreys and Susan J. Humphreys, 109 Old Forest Circle, Stonebrook Farms, $499,900.
Gainesboro District
• Ross M. Lehman to Cynthia D. Miller, 1758 N. Frederick Pike, $298,400.
• JC Rentals LLC to Brandlee Hodson and Jymi Rudolph-Hodson, 1501 S. Timber Ridge Road, Cross Junction, 23.1 acres, $300,000.
• Paul J. Meola and Patricia A. Meola to Dennis J. Root and JoAnn C. Root, 1315 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $339,900.
• Shane W. Schulze and K. Michelle Schulze to Christopher A. Austin and Carol Louise Austin, 3405 Apple Pie Ridge Road, Greenridge Estates, $495,000.
Opequon District
• NVR Inc. to Kendall Robert Shipp, 106 Bayhill Terrace, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $319,270.
• NVR Inc. to Lizabeth Ellen LaFlamme, 104 Bayhill Terrace, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $323,220.
• NVR Inc. to Ruben G. Barrios and Jill M. Barrios, 102 Bayhill Terrace, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $332,035.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Salvatore James Carrano, 128 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $359,133.
Red Bud District
• Roger Ernst to Pablo Patricio and Vanessa Patricio Lopez, 108 Ridge Road, Frederick Heights, $250,000.
• Karen M. Fazzone to Elizabeth Anne Caradine, 114 Cloverdale Court, Brentwood Terrace, $290,500.
• Carrie L. Sudac to Stephen Keith Kennedy, 103 Kingsley Drive, Fieldstone, $315,000.
Shawnee District
• Yee Wong Yam to Santosh Gurung and Shabitri Roka Magar , 104 Paradise Court, Stephens City, Shawnee Village, $274,500.
• Taylor McWhorter and Kristin McWhorter to Ian Nathaniel Butler and Taylor M. Butler, 116 Blue Ridge Lane, Blue Ridge Heights, $289,900.
• Rita Guevremont to Thomas R. Williams and Rachel M. Brannigan, 222 Mill Race Drive, Mill Race Estates, $290,000.
• Mary Pat Gronauer, trustee of the Metka H. Hansen Trust, to Kurt Shaffer and Jeannette Shaffer, 122 Lane St., Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $350,000.
• Richard Rowley to Michael Dunham and Sepideh Dunham, 428 Westside Station Drive, Westside Station, $360,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Ariel Contreras De Dios and Jonathan Gabriel Contreras De Dios, 327 David Drive, Freedom Manor, $367,965.
• Wakeland Manor Inc. to Denise L. Snapp, 101 Turnberry Court, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $383,586.
• Freedom Manor LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Lots 9-11, 20 and 41, Freedom Manor, $435,000.
• Anna Allen to Jose Alexander Ramos Cabrera and Maria Haydee Zelaya Hernandez, 118 Hanoverian Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $440,000.
Stonewall District
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Michael Stephen Kroeger, 211 Crofton Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $287,690.
• Zebulon B. Sale, successor trustee of the Garry D. Sale Trust, to Blanca Rosibel Macoto Portillo, 3572 Apple Pie Ridge Road, Ravenwood Estates, $390,000.
• James F. Hinkle and Alicia M. Hinkle to Steven Eugene Pairo and Wanda G. Pairo, 2851 Berryville Pike, 6.1 acres, $440,000.
• Anita D. Hill and Earl E. Hill III to Chad H. Lee and Tabitha L. Lee, 1845 Brucetown Road, Clear Brook, Turkey Run, $539,900.
