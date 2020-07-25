The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from July 16-22:
Marriage licenses
• Francis Gilbert Huff Jr., 56, of Winchester, and Deborah Leigh Jenkins, 60, of Winchester.
• Molly Regina Tahmaseb, 28, of Winchester, and Eleanor Nadine Williams, 25, of Winchester.
• Antonio Salazar Najera, 30, of Winchester, and Natalya Katherine Ochoa Santillan, 28, of Winchester.
• Jeremy Alexander Ventura, 21, of Winchester, and Tais Yvette Jacobo, 21, of Winchester.
• Joseph Thomas Gillick, 31, of Stephens City, and Amber Raelynn Hopkins, 31, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Karl F. Messerschmidt and Jennifer L. Messerschmidt to John-Mark S. Sound, 819 Raccoon Drive, Wilde Acres, $201,000.
• James Stephen Martin to Weldon C. Wilson Jr. and Penny D. Wilson, 142 Erie Trail, Shawneeland, $220,000.
• Better Land Co. LLC to Michael Shawn Hicks and Mary Ida Hicks, Shagbark Ridge Lane, 58 acres, $240,000.
• Erin E. Kalbach and Clint R. Kalbach to Kevin Ray Black Sr. and Christina Marie Black, 185 Chimney Circle, Middletown, $369,500.
• Robert Stephan and Stephanie Paladeau to Mark A. Rigopoulos and Kristina G. Rigopoulos, 3150 Back Mountain Road, Chestnut Ridge Estates II, $480,000.
• Junior D. Boyles II and Nicole Lee Boyles to Kenneth J. Moody and Kathleen M. Moody, 6363 Middle Road, Stephens City, $520,000.
• Christopher M. Geraghty and Dianne M. Geraghty to Rawan S. Atallah, 3426 Middle Road, $535,000.
• Wendi A. Bauer and Steven J. Bauer to John Kubeika and Julianne Kubeika, 130 Hockman Court, Hedgebrook Hills, $595,000.
Gainesboro District
• Karen Mackie, trustee of the Nancy K. Adams Trust, to Tonya L. Hughes, 101 Baker Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $224,900.
• Sheila E. Cave to Derek Sanchez and Rachel McCue, 222 Collinsville Road, Cross Junction, $260,000.
• Charles F. Hathaway and Mildred A. Hathaway to Lester McDonald and Holly McDonald, 170 JP Fletcher Lane, Cross Junction, Acorn Hills, $365,000.
• Brian Valentine to Brian T. Tavenner and Stephanie L. Tavenner, 1020 Hiatt Road, $390,000.
• Charles J. Menefee Jr. and Mary Kay C. Menefee to Dale W. Thiemann and Madalyn A. George-Thiemann, 160 Devland Drive, Devland Estates, $449,000.
Opequon District
• Denise S. Baxter to Tamara Tritt, 515 Hamilton Court, Stephens City, Hamilton Court, $228,900.
• Frank Stroscio to Cajun McCartney, 107 Alleghany Court, Stephens City, Jefferson Village, $260,000.
• NVR Inc. to Kimberly Grace Quinn, 115 Twinleaf Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $262,830.
• NVR Inc. to Christina M. Avalos, 113 Twinleaf Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $318,115.
• Pleasant T. Middelhof to Stephen McLean and Lynn Madeline Vicari Snow, 114 Paris Court, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $440,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Syed Sibtain Raza Rizvi and Taj Raza, 213 Ladysmith Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $458,200.
• Theodore L. Garrett and Bonnie Garrett to Evan A. Strianese and Steven A. Dove, 1271 Riding Mill Road, Stephens City, 12.3 acres, $460,000.
• Craig Franklin Addicks and Michelle L. Addicks to Cartus Financial Corp., 123 Grebe Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $470,000.
• Cartus Financial Corp. to Robert G. Eady and Nancy J. Reedy, 123 Grebe Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $470,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Garrett Ueltschy and Jackie E. Ueltschy, 127 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $494,428.
• Shea Homes LP to Saundra K. Ellis, 119 Walleye Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $595,533.
Red Bud District
• Thomas J. Shillingburg to Michael Langford and Natalie J. Langford, 819 Armistead St., Windstone, $203,000.
• Pia Warrington to Casey L. Menefee and Chase Sheetz, 104 Cherry Hill Drive, Green Acres, $240,000.
• Robin E. White to 3 Eleven Properties LLC, 300 Asbury Road, Pioneer Heights, $243,000.
• Richard Dulaney Wilhelm III and Amber Leigh R. Wilhelm to Deangelo D. Wynn and Ryan D. Wagner, 119 Rebecca Drive, Carlisle Heights, $276,000.
• James Martin and Chelsea Martin to Juan Carlos Alfaro Escobar, 202 Crest Circle, Heritage Hills, $280,000.
• Clayton Louis Ritter to John Clark Thomson, 215 Cobble Stone Drive, Fieldstone, $300,000.
• Keith E. Klutz to Tyler VanOlst and Christa J. VanOlst, 110 Mill Stone Circle, Mill Race Estates, $305,000.
• Rex C. Milam to Kimberly L. Lang, 100 Monroes Circle, Pioneer Heights, $325,000.
• Kevin Wingfield and Ryan C. Wingfield to Frederick H. Chemi and Betty J. Chemi, 203 Farmington Blvd., Steeplechase, $335,000.
• Frederick Chemi and Betty Chemi to William Snider and Judith Snider, 161 Morning Glory Drive, Twin Lakes Overlook, $383,000.
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Brandon Wade and Ma Theresa Castaneda, 109 Wales Court, Sovereign Village, $390,000.
• Arthur D. Patrick Jr. and Aretha E. Patrick to Thomas Alan Zirkle, 455 Canyon Road, Sovereign Village, $395,000.
Shawnee District
• Elizabeth Ann Stevons to Valerie L. Keller, 105 Dornach Court, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $313,000.
• Margaret E. Smith to Patrick K. Trenary and Victoria L. Trenary, 104 Brandylion Court, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $370,000.
• James E. Curtis Jr. and Bonnie H. Curtis to Nathan Lystrup and Mirazz Lystrup, 319 Cheltenham Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $373,500.
• Carmen D. Mazza and Tara L. Mazza to Marcus William Reid and Alicia Ann Reid, 103 Lariat Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $399,000.
• Gregory L. Teets and Julie M. Teets to Ryan Andrew Zelaski and Ashley Dawn Zelaski, 1643 Macedonia Church Road, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $399,900.
• Freedom Manor LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Lots 153-160, Freedom Manor Townhouses, $444,000.
Stonewall District
• Michael Shawn Repine and Susan Denise Repine to Edwin Cortez and Page Cortez, 108 Chatham Square, Huntington Meadows, $205,000.
• Erika Lee Casey to Christian Ariel Portillo and Allison Dayane Ramirez Vera, 104 Pintangle Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $257,500.
• Russell Wittmer and Anna Wittmer to Meghan Sparrow, 104 Argyle Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $260,000.
• Kimberly Lynne Lang to Jessica L. Johnson and Charles S. Johnson, 172 Brasstown Loop, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $265,000.
• Heather Muth to Kelsie Ann Allen and Andrew Joseph Allen, 103 Jitterbug Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $304,900.
• Pamelia L. Trammell Scott to Richard D. Wilhelm III and Amberleigh R. Wilhelm, 260 White Hall Road, $320,000.
• Robert D. Vaughn and Argentine R. Vaughn to Timothy I. Pullen and Christine M. Pullen, 147 Blackford Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $355,000.
• Donald L. Ashby and Phyllis S. Jackson to Craig C. Falkner and Charlene H. Falkner, 119 Rooftop Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $420,000.
• Jonathan D. Lemley to Gregory L. Teets and Julie M. Teets, 686 Cedar Grove Road, $525,000.
