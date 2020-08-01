The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from July 23-29:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Daniel T. Kelley, Kevin Thomas Kelley and Denise A. Kelley to Matthew D. Kenney and Kara D. Kenney, 413 Carpers Pike, Gore, 19.9 acres, $235,000.
• Jennifer Larrick to Michael Tyler Hall, 310 Cochise Trail, Shawneeland, $240,000.
• KAV Real Estate Services LLC to Joshua A. Haupt and Marco L. Biceci, 1590 Hollow Road, Gore, Lake Isaac Estates, $289,700.
• Neil Jeffrey Swenson and Glenda Charlene Swenson to Rebecca Lynn Tittle, 3860 Middle Road, 4.6 acres, $515,000.
• Steven R. Schopick to Daniel F. Cooper and Lauren N. Woods, 147 Hockman Court, Hedgebrook Hills, $515,000.
• Paul R. Nurko and Lorraine J. Nurko to Robert A. Vance and Karen M. Vance, 669 Parishville Road, Gore, Whitham Estates, $594,700.
• Christopher A. Molden and Maria A. Molden to Tracy Miles and Sandra Miles, 220 Lacosta Court, Roscommon, $665,000.
Gainesboro District
• Jennifer M. Lombardo, executor of the estate of Richard Allen Bleck, to JC Rentals LLC, 100 Sycamore Place, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $230,000.
• Glenn D. Mohr to Jordan S. Teter and Rochelle D. Teter, 110 Green Leaf Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $263,900.
• Kenneth L. Newbraugh and Judy E. Newbraugh to Deanna M. Wadsworth, 108 Masters Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $270,000.
• Mark E. Perkins IV and Maria V. Perkins to Adam Bruno Kujat and Connie Lee Kujat, 225 Enchanting Drive, Pleasant Valley Farms, $433,000.
• Charles Eberhard and Kimberly Eberhard to John Stephen Brown and Deborah Jacob Brown, 760 Old Baltimore Road, Estates at Clayton's Rest, $475,000.
• Adam C. Cook and Abigail M. Cook to Timothy Cook and Jill M. Cook, 185 Gardners Road, Whitacre, Mary's Field, $475,000.
• Victor J. Lail and Gwen A. Lail to Shannon Lee Cressel and Michael David Cressel, 380 Old Bethel Lane, 24.9 acres, $530,000.
• James Rubert Ingle and Lynda Sue Ingle to Erin Lenore Prunty and Christopher Bryan Bursey, 180 Isaac Drive, Gore, Lake Isaac Estates, $564,900.
Opequon District
• Lee A. White to Cesario Torres and Miriam Lopez, 102 Albermarle Court, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $215,000.
• Gail A. Wood to Lynda A. Clark, 108 Buchannan Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $223,000.
• Jeffrey M. Webber to David R. McCoy, 160 Amelia Ave., Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $234,500.
• Jonathan D. Merritt and Gina M. Sabatis to Kristen Walko, 208 Ridgefield Ave., Stephens City, Ridgefield, $263,711.
• Independence Realty LLC to SER LLC, 105 Harmon Place, Stephens City, Plym Owen Estates, $290,000.
• NVR Inc. to Enkh Orgil Turbold, Belguudei Bat-Undrakh and Maral Batsaikhan, 119 Twinleaf Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $295,490.
• ABC Group Holdings LLC to Hebert A. Berrios and Emileny Gandarillas, 211 Ivory Drive, Stephens City, Village at Sherando, $300,000.
• Richmond American homes of Virginia Inc. to William D. Shucard and Janis Shucard, 131 Nathan Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $313,253.
• Kevin Geoffrey Bilwin and Mary Evelyn Bilwin to John E. Booton, 101 Nightbird Way, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $314,900.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Yi Huang Liu, 102 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $318,072.
• Richmond American homes of Virginia Inc. to Tien Thanh Ly Le and Cue Huynh Le, 100 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $329,176.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Michael M. Davis and Mary M. Davis, 124 Nathan Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $358,292.
• Kristopher G. Fulton and Ashley Fulton to Berryman Franklin Good III and Luciana Goncalves, 114 Blackburns Ford Drive, Stephens City, The Guards, $374,500.
• Derrick M. Schultz to Eric C. Forte, 125 Lucy Long Court, Stephens City, Mosby Station, $385,900.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia to David Alan Clark Brown and Christy Nicole Brown, 111 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $392,672.
• Shea Homes LP to Gregory Scott Salamone and Helen Cynthia Salamone, 117 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $508,000.
Red Bud District
• Berryman F. Good III to Rene Alejandro Cartagena Ledezma and Blanca Elena Nogales Useda, 122 Woodys Place, Carlisle Estates, $275,000.
• April C. Aquila and Milton Aquila to Arlene Jones, 205 Lilys Way, Briarwood Estates, $296,000.
Shawnee District
• T&T-III LLC to Mariostrains LLC, 3343 Valley Pike, #B3, Southgate Condominiums, $250,000.
• James T. Franklin and Pamela D. Franklin to Juan Pablo Flores Jr., 218 Lakeridge Drive, Stephens City, Village at Lakeside, $252,500.
• Paul Negley Jr., Alison Leigh Tilling and Jennifer S. Oates, co-executors of the estate of Anne Kern Jaeger, to Jose Alberto Juarez Martinez, 153 McClure Way, Red Fox Run, $287,000.
• Bradley W. Davis and Charles N. Claar IV to Katlyn M. Frye and Anthony B. Frye, 101 Cheltenham Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $290,000.
• Bozidar B. Janakiev and Margarita P. Janakiev to Maria D. Robles Lopez and Jorge Francisco Agosto Cruz, 103 Lewis Circle, $320,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Ricky L. Bruns and Pamela L. Bruns, 104 Sovereign Court, Freedom Manor, $333,561.
• Mirta E. Jaiman Santiago to Jerron W. Carter and Cheree Reynolds Carter, 105 Worthington Court, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $355,000.
• Cy Schultz and Nicole Schultz to Meredith A. Singer, 151 Kinross Drive, Ravenwing, $400,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Stephan M. Lunghi and Katelyn Rose Deseta Lunghi, 122 Sovereign Court, Freedom Manor, $413,382.
• Jay W. Foreman and Angela D. Foreman to Brian L. Davies and Michelle L. Davies, 146 Derby Drive, Raven Wing, $415,000.
• H&H Builders Inc. to Leonard R. Escoto and Alice Escoto, 391 Covey Lane, Quail Hill, $539,542.
• Joseph Mohr Construction Inc. to Carmen Domenick Mazza and Tara Lynn Mazza, 251 Covey Lane, Quail Hill, $620,000.
Stonewall District
• Anthony Brent Frye and Katlyn Marie Frye to Sanjar Haris and Sadaf Mostamandi, 141 Spaulding Drive, Dominion Knolls, $254,500.
• Erin Lenore Prunty to Mary E. Purdy, 109 Poinsettia Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $277,000.
• Roger A. Benner Sr., Tammy S. Benner and Heather N. Minnick to Adam G. Anderson and Lindsey L. Anderson, 395 Burnt Factory Road, Stephenson, Starbrook Acres, $289,900.
• John S. Giggev and Susan G. Giggev to Jeffrey A. Mitchell and Carla D. Alvarado, 105 Jitterbug Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $295,000.
• Michael Cooper and Stephanie Cooper to Shane McGivern, 110 Megan Lane, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $369,999.
• Donald C. Pullen Jr. and Guylaine B. Pullen to Noel Brian Lewis and DeAnn Lewis, 180 High Banks Road, Stephenson, Opequon Estates, $394,900.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Thomas Russell Cox Jr. and Amy Kassis Cox, 211 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $398,600.
• Charles D. May and Sonya L. May to Sean Michael Thompson and Tara Jean Zidek Thompson, 180 Sister Chipmunk Lane, Clear Brook, 5 acres, $490,000.
• Oldfield Inc. to JDOliver-Winchester LLC, 227 Hopewell Lane, Clear Brook, 4.7 acres, $3,000,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.