The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from July 30-Aug. 5:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Tara A. Coughlan to Patrick M. Callahan, 7907 Main St., Middletown, $242,500.
• Jimmy Perina to Emily Ann Broyles, 689 Marlboro Road, Stephens City, $285,400.
• Richard G. Rounseville and Jacqueline S. Rounseville to Derek R. Kaczmarzewski and Cassie R. Kaczmarzewski, 112 Forest Ridge Road, Stonebrook Farms, $350,000.
• Terral Goode and Sonia Marfatia Goode to Shane A. Cannon, 118 Anne Margaret Drive, Granville Estates, $540,000.
Gainesboro District
• Justin Andrick to Robert A. Espinar and Julie Fowler Espinar, 320 Overlook Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $210,000.
• Federal National Mortgage Association to Jennifer Driscoll, 304 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $234,000.
• Michael L. Taylor and Ebby A. Taylor to LaToya Davis, 113 Colonial Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $290,000.
• Yevgeniy Medovar and Larisa Medovar to John Sorna, 112 Country Club Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $290,000.
• Cecilia Jean Fagga, successor trustee of the Clarke Trust, to Russell W. Fitzgerald and Robbie L. Fitzgerald, 102 Sunset Circle, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $329,900.
• Michael J. Stepniak and Anne E. Schempp to Ryan Todd and Jacqueline Morrison-Nozik, 122 Lake Holiday Road, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday, $445,000.
• Christopher J. McLaughlin to Alexus C. Butler and Donald W. Butler III, 141 Liza Kates Lane, Joshua’s Mountain, $479,000.
Opequon District
• VSS Development LLC to NVR Inc., Decatur Circle, Lots 49-51, Stephens City, Mountain Valley Estates, $217,500.
• NVR Inc. to Aaron Peter Michael Jagow and Georgeanna Nicole Kelley Jagow, 103 Twinleaf Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $274,990.
• Janice Reeves to Cindy Louise Gregg, 222 Lynn Drive, Stephens City, Autumn Glen, $284,000.
• Travis Dale Johnson and Jennifer Renae Johnson to Lora Jarrell and Chris Jarrell , 104 Carroll Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $285,000.
• Zachary P. Wright and Bailey C. Wright to Janice Reeves, 107 Sarvis Court, Stephens City, Autumn Glen, $316,500.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Thomas Morgan Pryor and Victoria Gayle Pryor, 126 Nathan Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $333,394.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Scott Christopher Puschell and Rebecca Naylor Puschell, 121 Nathan Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $349,830.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to David Bryan Hess and Brenda Lee Hess, 209 Bridgewater Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $350,839.
• Sean A. Everhart and Laine S. Everhart to Bryan K. Garrett and Sue E. Garrett, 104 Appomattox Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $353,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Christopher Andrew Williams and Jamie Alisha Foster-Williams, 129 Nathan Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $371,122.
• Shea Homes LP to Eileen Bienvenu Watson and Charles Bruce Watson, 111 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $414,990.
• James Michael Owens II and Jennifer Joyner Owens to Zachary Daniel Tonovitz and Amy Marie Tonovitz, 109 Paris Court, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $425,000.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC to NVR Inc., Bayhill Terrace, Lots 64-70, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $426,324.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Michael B. Bluey and Karen J. Kennedy, 131 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $448,998.
• Douglas Scott Moyer and Carolyn Hamilton Moyer to James E. Thomson and Jean M. Thomson, 124 Harvest Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $495,000.
• Shea Homes LP to David Wayne Orndorff and Elizabeth Settle Orndorff, 125 Walleye Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $614,742.
• Shea Homes LP to Barbara Versage, 124 Walleye Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $666,848.
• Shea Homes LP to Edward A. Serine and Donna J. Serine, 108 Walleye Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $673,208.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC to Shea Homes LP, Lots 8-11, 25-28, 35-38 and 47-62, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $2,460,882.
Red Bud District
• Ana M. Sorto Rosales to Edy Antulio Pojoy Guzman, 127 Obriens Circle, Shenandoah Hill, $264,000.
• Claude V. Dickerson to Herminio Torres Jr. and Bertha C. Torres, 113 Everette Place, Carlisle Heights, $270,000.
• Tammy L. Brant to Kathryn Oates, 110 Kingsley Drive, Fieldstone, $282,000.
• Miriam Guerrero, Beatriz Marquez and Jaime Marquez to Daniel Ryan Anderson and Sarahi Yanivis Anderson, 173 Mason St., Lockhart, $290,000.
• Stacey D. Matthews to Antulio T. Juarez Herrera, 2280 Senseny Road, Burning Knolls, $300,001.
• Ann McCall Tate to Trent Bolish and Julie Kimmick, 108 Foxglove Drive, Winchester, Briarwood Estates, $319,900.
• Christopher A. Petsko to Glenn Rickman and Whipple Rickman, 116 Old Wagon Road, Pioneer Heights, $324,000.
• Matthew R. Raines and Kayla Noel Raines to Marie Greer and Donna Cheryl Greer, 313 Asbury Road, Pioneer Heights, $369,500.
• Nihal B. Perera to Virgil Ashley Griffin and Kimberly A. Griffin, 408 Canyon Road, Twin Lakes Overlook, $390,000.
• Christopher R. Champagne and Lauren M. Champagne to Ronald Stephen Lyons and Carol Richards Lyons, 221 Rebecca Drive, Fieldstone, $395,000.
• Edward Lee Fuller and Joyce Carol Fuller to Gregory M. Stout and Yumi Stout, 100 Tilford Drive, Sovereign Village, $415,000.
Shawnee District
• Ashley R. Willingham to Samuel J. Stewart, 110 Meadowlark Court, Greenwood Heights, $210,000.
• Craig P. O’Connor and Emily S. O’Connor to John C. Dever IV and Amber M. Dever, 306 Chinkapin Drive, Stephens City, Village at Lakeside, $225,000.
• Joshua J. Kern to Elizabeth A. Meyer, 313 Berwick Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $230,000.
• Eleanor R. Joy to Jacquelyn Olcott and Martin G. Olcott, 476 Valley Mill Road, Brentwood Terrace, $247,000.
• Matthew L. Tackett and Emily R. Tackett to Winifred L. Marsh and Stephen R. Marsh, 205 Kintyre Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $255,000.
• Earl W. Foreman and Diane M. Foreman to Jay W. Foreman and Angela D. Foreman, 112 Mulberry Circle, Stephens City, Lakeside Estates, $345,000.
• John Holloway to Charles Arthur Fechter and Ramona Rae Fechter, 115 Lariat Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $355,000.
• Wakeland Manor Inc. to John T. Maphis and Marjorie L. Maphis, 302 Craig Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $370,000.
• Fred Eutaw Helsley II and Lisa Michelle Helsley to Keith E. Klutz, 116 Hanoverian Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $385,000.
• Charles A. Dotson and Louann Dotson to Michael D. Bloodsaw, 112 Callaway Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $425,000.
• David R. Oates and Kathryn C. Oates to Susan Kathryn Wilson-Griner and Robert Michael Griner, 101 Dewberry Drive, Oakdale Crossing II, $429,000.
• Gary P. Torrance and Deborah P. Torrance to Felton J. Rodgers and Maiko Broadhead Rodgers, 101 Maitland Court, Raven Pointe, $485,000.
• Clyde L. McCorkle and Laneta McCorkle to David E. Bartlow and Kathleen Bartlow, 121 Cahille Drive, Raven Pointe, $529,000.
• Glaize Developments Inc. to Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc., Inverlee Way, about 42 acres, Raven Pointe, $6,000,000.
Stonewall District
• Robert Owens and Julie L. Owens to Christopher M. Lemley and Linda Kay Lemley, 124 Rocky Ford Road, Clear Brook, $215,000.
• Harry Rhodes to Courtney A. Brown, 336 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $232,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Kimberly Sue Dickinson, 206 Crofton Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $262,265.
• John L. Bowling and Judy A. Bowling to Juanita Powers, 676 Welltown Road, $269,000.
• Diane Elaine Perry to Sylvia Schwarz and Miguel Sanchez, 212 Fiesta Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $270,000.
• Teresa Duvall Ritenour to Matthew W. Steedly and Heidy Y. Steedly, 101 Gristmill Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $277,900.
• Temeasha Michole Scott to Stacey Mullins, 171 Brasstown Loop, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $295,000.
• Robert G. Boyer to Kathleen D. Brennan, 105 Fiesta Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $317,000.
• Frederick Land Co. LC to O-N Minerals (Chemstone) Co. d/b/a Carmeuse Lime & Stone Inc., 8.5 acres, Tatanka Lane, Stephenson, $341,828.
• NVR Inc. to Fatih S. Altekin and Mutlu Altekin, 227 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $381,620.
• Jason A. Blosser and Raymond S. Savage Jr. to Jhonny Alberto Suarez Diaz and Maxine Lea Suarez, 100 Manila Place, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $385,000.
• Scott K. Brooks and Erika D. Brooks to Milton L. Aquila and April C. Aquila, 225 Mackenzie Lane, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $408,000.
• Peter A. Shoemaker and Leslie K. Shoemaker to Patrick E. Souza and Cindy Marie Souza, 106 Buccaneer Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $415,000.
• NVR Inc. to Ryan Crider and Diana Aylese Crider, 167 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $418,156.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.