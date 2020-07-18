The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from July 9-15:
Real estate over $200,000Back Creek District
• Kevin R. Anderson and Tina L. Anderson to Travis Morgan and Kathleen Morgan, Gough Road, 15.4 acres, $201,400.
• David N. Emswiller and Emeline J. Emswiller to Jose O. Vasquez and Rosa Delmy Vasqez, 124 Plainfield Drive, Plainfield Heights, $219,900.
• The Village at Middletown LC to NVR Inc., Lots 50, 71, 72 and 73, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $271,690.
• NVR Inc. to Mario A. Cabrera-Portillo, Juana Cabrere-Moreno and Miriam Garcia-Moreno, 110 Kercheval Way, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $282,875.
• Wayne L. Shaffer and Carol Shaffer to Lisa Marie Jaeger, 113 Sharon Drive, Stonebrook Farms, $380,000.
• Hepler Homes Inc. to Maurice Wayne Goff and Karen Elizabeth Goff, 111 Pomme Circle, Stephens City, Hites View Estates, $515,000.
• David Randolph Carter and Sherri Ann Carter to Royal Lamar Witcher Jr. and Jody Witcher, 220 Anna Margaret Drive, Granville Estates, $690,000.
Gainesboro District
• Anthony C. Dixon to Jack M. Greene and Summer D. Greene, 1218 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $201,000.
• Karen L. Barton, trustee of the Gross Family Residence Trust, to Patricia A. Bowen, 8619 N. Frederick Pike, Cross Junction, 6.4 acres, $265,000.
• Skyline LLC to Jose D. Guzman, 169 Ashton Drive, North Frederick Terrace, $280,000.
• Michael R. Barrett and Debra A. Barrett to Gaurav Agarwal and Rachna P. Agarwal, 179 Merrifield Lane, Lake Serene, $450,000.
• Roger D. Baranski Jr. and Dawn Baranski to Randall L. Rasmussen and Karen Y. Rasmussen, 170 Green Spring Road, White Hall, $467,900.
• Tracy L. Miles and Sandra Q. Miles to Nichole C. Balwanz, 400 Gardners Road, Cross Junction, Acorn Hills, $499,999.
• Allen D. Johnson and Christopher A. Johnson to Michael A. Jacob and Teresa J. Jacob, 461 Fletcher Road, Gore, Lake Isaac Estates, $518,000.
Opequon District
• Matthew S. Morris Jr. and April M. Morris to Edwin Josue Castro, 119 Deer Hill Court, Stephens City, Deer Run of Sherando, $225,000.
• Martin’s Kingdom Investing LLC to Mary Catherine Graves and Alexander Kaphon, 5369 Main St., Stephens City, $260,000.
• Jacob Wagler and Kathleen Wagler to Jennifer Barbara Schmoll Entwistle, 129 Trout Lily Drive, Lake Frederick, Lakeside Towns-Shenandoah, $294,000.
• Jay Andrew Proffitt and Virginia Maria Proffitt to Shane W. Jenkins and Amber Jenkins, 103 Southampton Court, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $295,000.
• NVR Inc. to Daniel James Aube, 121 Twinleaf Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $313,765.
• Shirley Komack to John M. Danielson and Stephanie L. Danielson, 112 Fredericksburg Drive, Stephens City, The Guards, $325,000.
• Robin Michele Williams Dodson and Ronda Melissa Williams Powell, devisees of the estate of Mary Ann Williams, to Michael Gerard Thomas and Karen Jean Kelly, 119 Sarvis Court, Stephens City, Autumn Glen, $362,500.
• John Kubeika and Julianne Kubeika to Eric Michael McCormick and Samantha Nicole McCormick, 113 Nightbird Way, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $372,000.
• Lisa M. Bockey to Erin Kathleen Roszko, 138 Eleven Moons Place, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $375,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Peter H. Himmelberger and Roxanne M. Himelberger, 115 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $434,690.
• Shea Homes LP to Mark Mamula and Brenda Susan Mamula, 111 Walleye Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $622,494.
• William S. Butterfield and Carol L. Butterfield to David J. Williams and Teresa Williams, 2040 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, 47.2 acres, $654,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Kenneth Craig Barney and Allaine Sherrard Barney, 137 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $700,990.
Red Bud District
• Cory R. Smith to Pablo Quiroa and Maria Julia Ayala, 222 Stafford Drive, Frederick Heights, $295,900.
• Stephen J. Corcoran Jr. and Amy G. Corcoran to Brock L. McCullough and Jennifer M. McCullough, 131 Old Wagon Road, Pioneer Heights, $310,000.
• Matthew R. Chittenden and Shanon R. Chittenden to Tyler C. Wilson and Chelsea J. Mungo, 108 Cobble Stone Drive, Fieldstone, $326,000.
• Henry Lee Keller and Elizabeth Annie Keller to John Jackson Jr., 105 Arthur Lane, Steeplechase, $418,000.
• Michael P. Pape and Jennifer Pape to Amy Danielle Miller, 121 Ardeyth Lane, Steeplechase, $434,900.
Shawnee District
• Lora J. Brown to Carroll R. Lewis and Angela Michelle Lewis, 1169 Senseny Road, $252,000.
• Randy Keith Miller and Rebecca L. Miller to Zachary Bombard, 113 Meadowlark Court, Greenwood Heights, $269,900.
• Joseph Brusehaber and Jenny L. Brusehaber to Nathan Lee Harbin, 218 Pembridge Drive, Pembridge Heights, $286,000.
• Todd M. Heuser and Shelly Annette Heuser to Christopher Greenhill Jr. and Nahtasha Greenhill, 102 Orkney Drive, Raven Wing, $450,000.
Stonewall District
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to NVR Inc., Lots 1513, 1558 and 1569, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $294,291.
• Federal National Mortgage Assoc. to Matthew S. Morris Jr. and April M. Morris, 161 Canterbury Lane, Fox Lair, $314,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Laurie A. Sullivan and Dexter R. Juvinall, 242 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $319,990.
• Nasrollah Izadpanah and Nahid Izadpanah to Kenneth Casey and Erika Casey, 212 Mosaic Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $387,900.
• Alexander Jarotzky to Ana Arellano and Marco Ornelas, 203 Kemper Court, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $410,000.
• Charles Zammit to Jordan Tran, 103 Dutchman Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $525,000.
