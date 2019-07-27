The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from July 17-23:
Marriage licenses
• Jashper St. John Moore, 25, of Winchester, and Mikala Nicole Welch, 25, of Winchester.
• Amyia Teniece Smith, 26, of Winchester and Penni Lynn Lewis, 44, of Winchester.
• Timmy Eugene Rhodes Jr., 27, of Clear Brook, and Carena Renee Ross, 27, of Clear Brook.
Divorces
• Lori Frances Anderson and Douglas Keith Anderson.
• Aaron Scott Martin and Marie Noel Andrews.
• Brooke Dee Guss and Niranjan Bahadur Bist.
• Rachelle Lynette Heflin and Michael Damion Heflin.
• Kristie Lynn Jones and Stephen Roger Jones.
• Josie Lynn Judy and James William Judy III.
• Crystel Lynn Smith and Michael Sean Smith.
• Bonnie M. Szuminski and Walter J. Szuminski.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Britany R. Klink to Michelle Renee Shockey, 2129 First St., Middletown, Lynn Heights, $255,000.
• John I. Utz and Tiffany C. Utz to Edith W. Johnson, 3907 Middle Road, $476,000.
Gainesboro District
• Walter Orndorff to David M. Heath and Dana A. Heath, 616 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $205,000.
• Richard Charles O'Reilly to Aaron J. Howard and Amber B. Howard, 471 Misty Meadow Drive, Green Spring Acres, $230,000.
• Donald L. Kohne and Jantina L. Kohne to Hayden Hoebeke and Mercedes Hoebeke, 641 Howards Chapel Road, 6 acres, $282,000.
• Lindsay E. Aliff and Dwain Aliff to Jason L. Umberger and Cara Umberger, 139 Bell Hollow Road, Greenspring Knolls, $375,000.
Opequon District
• John D. Foster and Heather J. Foster to Donald Kohne and Jantina Kohne, 1314 Macadonia Church Road, Stephens City, $259,000.
• Zachary C. Rabren and Amy R. Rabren to Terry L. Hager and Margaret Cox Hager, 106 Essex Circle, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $277,500.
• Jorge Vallejos and Patricia Vallejos to Jagraj Kaur and Mohk'am Singh, 200 Shoe Buckle Court, Stephens City, Stephens Landing, $295,000.
• Daniel Jay Lein and Alicia Marie Lein to Juan Fernandez Rubio and Patricia Margot Quiroz Terrazas, 109 Smoke House Court, Stephens City, Stephens Landing, $345,000.
• Robert J. Urban and Dana Woodsmall Urban to Scott P. Johnson and Katherine M. Settle, 106 Wakefield Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $365,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Miguel Moyano and Sarah Moyano, 100 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $393,018.
• Lori A. Merryweather to Phyllis C. Rogers, 101 Cottontail Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $410,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Rose Marie Mello Moniz and Antonio Manuel Moniz, 103 Merlin Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $529,100.
• Shea Homes LP to Harry Romano and Marian Romano, 112 Witherod Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $546,327.
• Paula E. Lechten to James A. Kingdon and Pamela J. Kingdon, 116 Kingfisher Court, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $549,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Richard Harry Lagdon Jr. and Victoria Lagdon, 107 Merlin Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $699,465.
Red Bud District
• Federal National Mortgage Association to Maria Diaz Portillo, 201 Massie Drive, Senseny Heights, $230,000.
• James L. Biedrzycki and Ruth G. Biedrzycki to Thomas Robert Daly and Abbe Lynn Daly, 210 Heath Court, Twin Lakes Overlook, $407,400.
• Dean E. Cole to Jesse Lee Cochran and Marcia A. Cochran, 101 Harold Court, Abrams Pointe, $445,000.
Shawnee
• Kathy J. Greathouse to Donna D. Van DeBogart, 103 Legacy Court, Stephens City, Shawnee Village, $225,500.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Robert M. Lawler III, 205 Schramm Loop, Stephens City, Townes at Tasker, $244,000.
• Scott Johnson and Katherine Settle to John H. Cook V and Kailee L. Cook, 220 Parkins Mill Road, $249,900.
• Jennifer Hogue to Christopher William Iddings and Stacey Michelle Iddings, 133 Nature Drive, Stephens City, Shawnee Village, $256,000.
• Jonathon W. Burge and Christina M. Burge to Jeryl E. Dillow and Margaret C. Dillow, 310 Vine Lane, South View, $310,000.
Stonewall District
• Joel M. Stopha and Carmen Marie Taylor to Maria Sanchez Bautista, 822 Butler Ave., Hampton Chase, $229,000.
• Katelyn Barnhill to Nathan Lee Myers and Kelsey Marie Myers, 758 Woods Mill Road, Stephenson, $235,000.
• Eric Hanssen and Cheryl Hanssen to William A. Taylor II, 100 Balkan Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $310,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Eric Hibner and Danielle Hibner, 122 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $375,700.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Bahati Dramou and Beatrice Bonny, 219 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $501,444.
