The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from July 3-10:
Marriage licenses
• Jocelyn Maree Williams, 33, of Alexandria, and Rebecca Lynn Shipe, 32, of Alexandria.
• Gary James Locke, 61, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Melody Ann Miller, 56, of Martinsburg, W.Va.
• Jeremy Alan Fleming, 36, of Winchester, and Dessie Denise Crow, 30, of Winchester.
• Mark Robert Henry, 46, of Gore, and Nichole Ann Brill, 40, of Gore.
• David Andrew Marquess, 32, of Front Royal, and April Michelle Snyder, 33, of Front Royal.
• Muneaki Umino, 30, of Reston, and Kayla Marie Kremer, 29, of Reston.
• Benjamin Jay Walker, 33, of Winchester, and Katelyn Elizabeth Elder, 29, of Ashburn.
• Mark David Becker, 30, of Winchester, and Laci Nicole McCormick, 26, of Winchester.
• Joseph Alan Bates, 46, of Linden, and Natalia Andrea Soto, 23, of Linden.
• Timothy Hinson Baxley, 41, of Lexington Park, Md., and Michelle Marie Cullen, 43, of Lusby, Md.
• Lorenzo Christopher Randazzo, 32, of Richmond, and Megan Nicole Vincentz, 25, of Richmond.
• Michael John Freauff Jr., 32, of Woodbridge, and Elizabeth Ann Stoien, 37, of Woodbridge.
• Jason Derrick Brubaker, 34, of Claysburg, Penn., and Charity Dawn McChessney, 34, of Claysburg.
• Derek Maurice Bailey, 39, of Chesterfield, and Lisa Michelle Pettus, 41, of Chesterfield.
• Michael Walter Leitzel, 53, of Shippensburg, Penn., and Ella Pearl Rapp, 47, of Shippensburg.
• Brian Patrick Hoover, 46, of Winchester, and Jennifer Teberio Tomas, 35, of Winchester.
• James Preston Crabill, 48, of Strasburg, and Vikki Eloise White, 49, of Strasburg.
• Benjamin Steele Stickman, 23, of Winchester, and Emily Marie Ringer, 22, of Winchester.
• John Ross Williams Jr., 21, of Jacksonville, N.C., and Kimberlee Alexis Watkins, 25, of Stephenson.
• Earnest Lee Eaves, 58, of Middletown, and Adelfa Jumanguin Gayares, 40, of Middletown.
• James Dwayne Snodgress Jr., 32, of Canvas, W.Va., and Meagan Lacy Horney, 28, of Canvas.
• Andrew James Brenegan, 24, of Poquoson, and Heather Danielle Hogan, 22, of Liberty, Ind.
• Zollie Lee Rayner Jr., 49, of Newport, Penn., and Samantha Kirsten Danielson, 45, of Newport.
• Alexander George Manzo, 37, of Cross Junction, and Kristen Amber Marie Kerns, 40, of Winchester.
• John Carmine Rizzo, 45, of Stanley, and Cindy Marie Blevins, 41, of Stanley.
• Benjamin Joseph Kapp, 36, of Alexandria, and Jiashuo Qin, 28, of Alexandria.
• Christopher David Williams, 19, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Tristen Allie Steward, 22, of Martinsburg.
Divorces
• Crystal Dawn Spindle and Michael Allen Breeden.
• Allen Ray Dwyer and Michelle Sue Dwyer.
• Richard Lee Goodwin Jr. and Tammy Elaine Goodwin.
• Lydia Rachelle Johnson and Albert Allen Johnson.
• Megan Renee Simpson and Andrew Wayne Simpson.
• Kelly Bauer and Robert Bauer.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Joy Ellen Peavley, heir of the estate of Larry Patrick Peavley, to Ernie Shik Kim and Sunny Kim, 124 Cougar Trail, Wilde Acres, $210,000.
• Abigail D’Arcangelis to Dennis D. Hardy, 6092 Valley Pike, Stephens City, $235,000.
• Jay Timothy Scripter and Darlene Ellen Scripter to Aaron Daniel Funkhouser and Emily May-Lin Chan, 393 Creekview Lane, Middletown, 10 acres, $695,000.
Gainesboro District
• Jon A. Frantz and Bonnie L. Frantz to Ronald Weber and Ruth Weber, 550 Sawmill Drive, Gore, Timber Ridge Farms, $205,000.
• Melania H. Reyes to Ryan Davidson and Koryn Davidson, 1003 W. Masters Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $260,000.
• Delmarva Holdings LLC to Paul M. Christesson and Debra A. Christesson, 119 Siler Lane, $275,000.
• Alvin Mitchell Spencer Jr. and Betty Anne Spencer to Heath Tortarella and Jan Tortarella, 107 Eagle Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $285,000.
• Duane Thomas Cookson and Lynn Moran Cookson to John W. Cummings and Wendy M. Cummings, 403 Wheatfield Lane, Winchester, Village at Harvest Ridge, $439,000.
• Raymond E. Armel and Betty A. Armel to Jeffrey P. Burney, 381 Hidden Valley Lane, $460,000.
Opequon District
• C.S. Jennings Construction Inc. to Krlo F. Jugo Mayorga, 5090 Comer Drive, Stephens City, Hilltop, $234,900.
• Winfield S. Nevins and Audrey A. Nevins to Zachary S. Stratton and Amanda DuBois, 107 Hammer Court, Stephens City, Village at Sherando, $235,000.
• Hollis Family Trust to German B. Barreto, 318 Bluebird Drive, Stephens City, Greenbriar Village, $243,000.
• C.S. Jennings Construction Inc. to Tammy Earhart, 101 Sadi Court, Stephens City, Autumn Glen, $245,000.
• Nhung Miller to Logan T. Corbett and Krystle L. Hintz, 205 Halifax Court, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $250,000.
• Christopher N. Hines to Tyrell E. Diggs, 106 Overview Court, Stephens City, Ridgefield, $255,000.
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Anna Chen, 117 Dollie Mae Lane, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $265,000.
• Michael A. Wehn and Mary Ellen Wehn to Patrick Lucio Geraghty and Sarah E. Geraghty, 103 Button Bush Ave., Stephens City, Frederick Woods, $275,000.
• Orville L. Tincher to Cary M. Koppie, Jane B. Koppie, Darwin A. Koppie and Nancy D. Koppie, 1847 Double Church Road, Stephens City, $300,000.
• Old Dominion Greens LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Lots 74 and 75 on Bridgewater Drive, Lots 96 and 101 on Ladysmith Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $305,000.
• David M. Bowen and Janice C. Bowen to Daniel Glen Rutledge and Adrianne Marie Rutledge, 100 Hokie Lane, Stephens City, $315,000.
• NVR Inc. to Kevin Warner Ceasar and Tiffany Michelle Ceasar, 148 Emperor Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $355,630.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Larry P. Belote and Yim M. Belote, 104 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $420,142.
• Michael W. Daulton and Melissa M. Daulton to Eric Chien and Qing Lin, 119 Chancellorsville Drive, Stephens City, Camp at Mosby Station, $425,000.
• Constance A. Wagner to Jason J. Bush and Rene M. Brescia, 108 Grebe Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $475,000.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC to NVR Inc., no address listed, Lake Frederick, Lots 24-31, Shenandoah, $480,000.
Red Bud District
• James E. Helsley to Rhina E. Salamanca, Walter B. Villalobos Campos and Victor Manuel Campos Vasquez, 104 Meade Drive, Rolling Fields, $206,000.
• Kirstin B. Kidd to Larry Conway Lockhart and Paula Louise Lockhart, 109 Carter Place, Rolling Fields, $270,000.
• Paul M. Christesson and Debra A. Christesson to Pai Sunkara and Janaki Naga, 136 Solara Drive, Fieldstone, $270,000.
• Dennis D. Hardy to Hunter Dennis Izyk and Shanell A. Meyers, 109 Senseny Glen Drive, Senseny Glen, $300,000.
• Michael P. Burns and Sarah K. Burns to Robert Bruce Bowers, 106 Foxglove Drive, Briarwood Estates, $315,000.
• Katia J. Camacho Martinez to Mitchell R. Dively and Kelsey L. Powell, 228 Cavalry Drive, Pioneer Heights, $326,900.
• Stoneridge Homes Inc. to Deborah E. Crawford, 108 Harold Court, Abrams Pointe, $379,000.
• Jason E. Lane and Patty B. Lane to Bryan C. Buzzell and Ashleigh Buzzell, 106 Norfolk Court, Twin Lakes Overlook, $386,000.
• Joel M. Stopha and Carmen Marie Stopha to Michael W. Paschke and Jennifer K. Paschke, 107 Arthur Lane, Steeplechase, $435,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Joshua W. Meyer and Natalie Rae Meyer, 102 Bentpath Court, Twin Lakes Overlook, $465,485.
• Thomas Homer Ruffin and Deborah S. Ruffin to William Hayden , 105 Aulee Court, Winchester, Twin Lakes Overlook, $469,900.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Gabriel Lauer and Randi Michelle Lauer, 425 Canyon Road, Twin Lakes Overlook, $501,721.
• Jerry M. Graves and Mary Ann Graves to David A. Hess, 126 Jeni Court, Abrams Pointe, $560,000.
Shawnee
• Dan T. Fei to Andrew Costa Whitmore and Shannon R. Whitmore, 131 Paradise Court, Stephens City, $235,500.
• Gregory Graham and Christy Graham to Aamer Shehzad and Zaib Un Nisa, 118 Carnmore Drive, Ravenwing, $418,000.
• Robert J. Marzoli and Nancy W. Marzoli to Martin J. Mood Jr. and Jennifer R. Mood, 291 Kenny Lane, Kenny Lane, $729,900.
Stonewall District
• Douglas Arthur Shade and Marsha Ann Bowman to Joshua Feltner and Stephanie Feltner, 134 Warner St., $240,000.
• Edward Gawrysiak and Susanna Gawrysiak to Henry Rafael Rincon Barboza and Karol Camacho, 201 Rosebud Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $292,900.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Dennis A. Nichols and Ethel V. Nichols, 131 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $318,053.
• Michael Gibson to Ethan H. Lawrence and Robyn M. Lawrence, 2853 Berryville Pike, $339,000.
• NVR Inc. to Raul Alberto Melendez and Vianka Peguero, 208 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $351,955.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Kathy L. Copen, 129 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $355,724.
• Todd M. Butts and Jennifer H. Winslow to Edward J. Gawrysiak and Susanna Gawrysiak, 109 Starburst St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $380,000.
• Timothy H. Newcome and Teressa A. Newcome to Todd M. Butts and Jennifer H. Winslow, 2021 Brucetown Road, Clear Brook, Village of Brucetown, $380,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Christine Elizabeth Kelican, 106 Megan Lane, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $382,650.
• NVR Inc. to Robert Barlond, 105 Northumberland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $384,990.
• NVR Inc. to Kathryn McCann Slaughter and Blake Alexander Armstrong, 107 Northumberland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $392,939.
• NVR Inc. to Emily Crider Burner, Robert Lewis Burner and Evelyn Louise Burner, 113 Northumberland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $424,990.
• Vereit Real Estate LP to Vereit/OW Winchester, VA LLC , 480 Park Center Drive, Home Depot, 74.74 acres, $54,388,760.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.