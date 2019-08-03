The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from July 24-31:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Spence Ventures LLC to Jordan Sebastian Bondi and Tara Lynn Bondi, 304 Graywolf Trail, Shawneeland, $225,000.
• John W. Martin to Aaron Mason, 118 Pocahontas Trail, Shawneeland, $229,900.
• Richard M. Stensland and Jeanne D. Stensland to Matthew Alonge and Heather C. Alonge, 137 Stonebrook Road, Stonebrook Farms, $489,000.
• Joan W. Pollitt to Kevin Anderson and Tina Anderson, 113 Hockman Court, 26.86 acres, $820,000.
Gainesboro District
• Ricky Lee Nutter and Connie Lynn Nutter to Roger J. Petre and Dorinda S. Petre, 276 Bethel Grange Road, Albin Estates, $250,000.
• Anthony Scott Millard Jr. and Erika Millard to James K. Powell, 224 Springdale Road, Merriman's Chase, $252,238.
• Casey L. Hockman and Heidi M. Hockman to Timothy Daniel Cintron and Raffaella Stocco Cintron, 160 Poorhouse Road, $270,000.
• David T. Jones and Darlene T. Rockwell to Alison Armstrong, 512 Valley View Drive, Valley View, $432,000.
Opequon District
• Cesar Yong and Elvira A. Yong to Darlene Jones, 303 Ridgefield Ave., Stephens City, Ridgefield, $225,000.
• Steven P. Williams and Joanie L. Williams to Jawad Ashiq and Awais Ashiq, 326 Montgomery Circle, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $272,000.
• Charles C. Widzga Jr. to Justin C. Auandee and Joan Renae Diamond-Auandee , 436 Westmoreland Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $309,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Robyn J. Kronthal, 101 Hume Court, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $352,794.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Mark A. Carter and Jolie V. Carter, 100 Poppy Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $357,378.
• Shea Homes LP to Susan Annette Hopkins, 151 Song Sparrow Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $374,778.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Scott Losenicky and Kellie Losenicky, 110 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $383,516.
• Peter D. Camillone and Eileen T. Camillone to Alex J. Dann and Sherry D. Dann, 120 First Manassas Place, Stephens City, Camp at Mosby Station, $393,000.
• Shea Homes LP to John P. Shouse and Sharon M. Shouse, 101 Merlin Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $403,200.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Michael T. Walton and Susan M. Walton, 210 Ladysmith Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $462,870.
• Shea Homes LP to Thomas Andrew Parsons and Debra Lynn Schweikert, 108 Nuthatch Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $529,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Robert J. Brockway and Nancy L. Brockway, 105 Witherod Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $653,210.
Red Bud District
• 123 Charlton Road LLC to Cesar A. Cuervo, 123 Charlton Road, Carlisle Heights, $255,000.
• Suntrust Bank to Enrique I. Ayala and Vicenta M. Cruz De Ayala, 240 Rebecca Drive, Fieldstone, $360,000.
• Hazel B. Petry to Gary A. Legge and Rita M. Legge, 104 Harold Court, Abrams Pointe, $405,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Jaspen Williams Boothe and Jammel Riel Boothe, 122 Bentpath Court, Twin Lakes Overlook, $470,049.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Bryon J. Lewis and Nancy Ann Mudd, 432 Canyon Road, Twin Lakes Overlook, $559,999.
Shawnee District
• Bradley W. Davis and Charles N. Claar IV to Heather R. Hughes, 301 Berwick Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $229,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Kenyon Carr and Safiya Carr, 203 Schramm Loop, Stephens City, Townes at Tasker, $234,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Daniel Quinones and Evlin Quinones, 207 Schramm Loop, Stephens City, Townes at Tasker, $250,000.
• Bettie G. Kisner to 123 Rentals LLC, 723 Kennedy Drive, Glenmont Village, $309,000.
• Michael Novosel III and Sharon Novosel to Eric B. Miller and Kelly Miller, 110 Latigo Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $339,000.
• Mark E. Sutphin and Courtney L. Sutphin to Neal H. McCaskill Jr. and Mary K. McCaskill, 103 Longcroft Road, Winchester, Bufflick Heights, $350,000.
• Timothy A. White and Sherry L. White to Tami L. Rice, 200 Flanagan Drive, Ravenwing, $419,900.
• H&H Builders Inc. to Janice F. Dodson, 270 Covey Lane, Quail Hill, $496,188.
Stonewall District
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Nicholas Odle and Ashley Odle, 243 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $253,570.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Rebecca Sue Tuttle, 239 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $268,700.
• Denise E. Triplett to Benjamin E. Thrailkill IV and Michelle N. Thrailkill, 222 Miracle Way, $305,000.
• Andrew J. Augustin and Laura E. Augustin to Darlene Rockwell, 113 Fiesta Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $314,000.
• Christopher D. Harasyn and Mary Harasyn to Megan R. Dodd, 113 Fortress Drive, Star Fort, $316,000.
• NVR Inc. to Shawn Salina and Tavia Salina, 204 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $338,910.
• Hickory Hills LLC to Christian W. Shifflett and Brandi M. Ray, 103 Loretto Drive, Clear Brook, Christo Rey, $349,900.
• Unger Enterprises LLC to O-N Minerals (Chemstone) Co., Clear Brook, 3441 Martinsbrg Pike, Clear Brook, $350,000.
• NVR Inc. to James Ryan Davis and Kristyn Marie Davis, 209 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $368,215.
• Jack W. Drumheller Jr. and Tracy L. Drumheller to Kelly Whitacre and Angela Whitacre, 147 Sterrett Lane, Clear Brook, Welltown Acres, $387,000.
• William Hayden Belmont and Sara Elizabeth Belmont to Christopher Hand and Alissa Hand, 115 Starburst St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $405,000.
• William R. Morrison to William R. Jeffords and Jean Alvey Jeffords, 378 Joline Drive, Clear Brook, Ridgeway Estates, $430,000.
