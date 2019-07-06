The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from June 25 to July 1:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Cory L. Schrock and Cassie M. Schrock to Christopher T. Simmons-Adkins, 236 Graywolf Trail, Shawneeland, $206,860.
• Eugene A. Leboeuf and Donni M. Leboeuf to Patrick W. Roatch and Kyong C. Roatch, 218 Opossum Trail, Wilde Acres, $220,000.
• Tyler Houston to Wesley Ruth, 511 Raccoon Drive, Wilde Acres, $229,000.
• Clarence M. Hohner and Loretta R. Hohner to Nathan Joseph Decker and Shannon Leigh Decker, 122 Pocahontas Trail, Shawneeland, $262,000.
• Shirley S. Willis to William D. Allen and Judith T. Allen, 103 Knollwood Court, Woodbrook Village, $293,400.
Gainesboro District
• Thomas A. Brown to John C. Goodrich and Amber R. Goodrich, 155 Holiday Road, Ritter Mountain, $235,000.
• Roger S. Braithwaite Jr. to Judith F. George, 1391 Reynolds Road, Cross Junction, Sleepy Creek Farms, $245,000.
• Michael E. Christian and B. Febra Christian to Justin M. Ruckman, 161 Rabbitt Hill Lane, $267,000.
• Huber Pierre Kline and Elizabeth Ann Kline to John Daniel Metcalf and Josephine Morgan Metcalf, 260 Brookannleigh Drive, Gore, $300,000.
• Marjorie A. Ganse to Mark J. Pichowicz, 164 Hanging Tree Road, $313,500.
• Craig M. Woshner and Stephanie M. Woshner to Kristin Caputo, 489 Estate Drive, Country Squire Estates, $329,900.
• Jay T. Ashton and Sandra D. Ashton to Ricky L. Rencher II, 148 Arklow Drive, Cross Junction, Kilkenny Estates, $361,000.
• Michael R. Barrett to Christopher Michael Bennett and Shannon Bennett, 218 Chickadee Lane, 10.56 acres, $375,000.
• Ernest H. Blankenship and Mary E. Blankenship to Nancy E. Heitt, 3949 N. Frederick Pike, $425,000.
• Daniel F. McCallum, Diane L. McCallum and Nathaniel F. McCallum to Michael M. Milam and Callie A. Milam, 110 Waterside Lane, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $619,900.
Opequon District
• Manuel Dejesus Arias and Maria E. Arias to Cruz A. Rios and Delia J. Garcia Avila, 109 Shepherds Court, Stephens City, Albin Village, $249,900.
• Leslie C. Deeb to Fred K. Price and Rebecca Price, 119 Jefferson Court, Stephens City, Jefferson Village, $264,000.
• Mark R. Shepherd and Darlene L. Shepherd to Darlene L. Shepherd, 116 Forget Me Not Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $310,000.
• NVR Inc. to Matthew C. Erhard and Farah J. Erhard, 110 Fringetree Court, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $380,330.
• NVR Inc. to Joann Thornsburry, 114 Fringetree Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $384,189.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Michael J. Ingrassia and Kathi J. Ingrassia, 160 Cedar Mountain Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $411,000.
• Michael D. Henry and Claudia P. Henry to Melissa Lynn Morgan and Brent Morgan, 102 Hayvenhurst Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $415,000.
• NVR Inc. to Christopher Plante and Kaitlyn Plante, 137 Emperor Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $423,460.
• Shea Homes LP to Elmo Ruiz Acio and Myrna Tecson Acio, 110 Nuthatch Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $538,500.
• Shea Homes LP to Raymond Joseph Gripkey and Nancy Marie Gripkey, 138 Nuthatch Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $599,990.
• Lowe's Home Centers LLC to Stickley Farm LC, Town Run Lane, Stephens City, 103.454 acres, $1,370,001.
Red Bud District
• Jessica Bayliff to Robert L. Michael and Larue F. Michael, 116 Windstone Drive, Winchester, Windstone, $208,000.
• Shannon M. Bennett to Michael D. Sulser, 113 Monticello Square, Brookland Manor, $222,500.
• Fernando A. Reyes Sorto to Jose V. Rosales Pineda and Vilma M. Herrera Portillo, 133 Hill Valley Drive, Hill Valley, $224,900.
• Kelby J. Gassman and Lauren H. Gassman to Shea Hockensmith and Christa Hockensmith, 305 Ridge Road, Frederick Heights, $263,000.
• Jeffrey A. Holmes and Michele V. Holmes to Sherly M. Angeli and Cristoper A. Angeli, 104 Scenic Circle, Green Acres, $280,000.
• David Alexander Behan and Amanda Ritter Behan to Jeffrey A. Holmes and Michele V. Holmes, 106 Murphy Court, Sovereign Village, $355,000.
Shawnee District
• Damien L. Williams and Diana Williams to Dennis L. Hultman, 303 Prestwick Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $225,000.
• Freedom Manor LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Lots 78, 79 and 82, off Papermill Road, Freedom Manor, $249,000.
• Jacob W. Smith to Megan Renee Simpson, 320 Clydesdale Drive, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $360,000.
• James R. James and Traci R. James to John B. Roberts II and Susan C. Roberts, 122 Maverick Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $384,500.
• Glaize Developments Inc. to David James Stahura and Pam Stahura, 214 Summerfield Drive, Winchester, Raven Pointe, $514,499.
• Nora Garber LLC to Costco Wholesale Corp., Costello Drive, $550,000.
Stonewall District
• NVR Inc. to Daniel Stephenson, 290 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $226,260.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Ashok Murthy, 108 Santa Fe Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $249,500.
• Shawn Salina and Tavia Salina to Bryan Gutierrez and Lesli Vasquez, 201 Arrow Crown Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $293,900.
• Ryan K. Hodges and Shannon Rochelle Hodges to Stephen Joseph Scarborough, 118 Fortress Drive, Star Fort, $306,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Robert Charles Neumeister and Katarzyna Neumeister, 103 Bradley Court, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $325,128.
• Tyler M. Orndorff and Brittany N. Orndorff to Jacob D. Mowery and Kassidy Maye Mowery, 473 Pine Road, Stephenson, $332,000.
• Jason Lee Bowles to Corey Jacob Vantine and Lindsay Vantine, 121 Taylor Court, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $332,500.
• NVR Inc. to Thomas Mitchell Hale and Julia Hale, 210 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $432,810.
