The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from June 11-17:
Marriage licenses
• Logan Doc Holliday, 19, of Winchester, and Thea Louise Barone, 27, of Winchester.
• James Gordon Nagler Sr., 72, of Middletown, and Margaret Gail Brown, 71, of Middletown.
• Christopher Scott Lowdermilk, 25, of Charlottesville, and Lauren Grey Rhodes, 26, of Charlottesville.
• David Spence Brookes, 60, of White Post, and Janet Marie Smith, 58, of White Post.
• Jeffery Allen Smoke Jr., 26, of Stephens City, and Sandra Michelle Reed, 28, of Stephens City.
• Roberto Jesus Cortes Ruiz, 29, of Winchester, and Melissa Caban Aguilar, 24, of Winchester.
• Darien Stephan Evans, 24, of Winchester, and Yasmeen Esmeralda Joya, 24, of Winchester.
• Jonathan Robert Hayes, 33, of Gore, and Sara Catherine Lefew, 31, of Gore.
• Thomas James Braithwaite, 22, of Winchester, and Tamara Renee Steward, 26, of Woodstock.
• Christopher Steven Thompson, 40, of Winchester, and Shauna Corinne Lawson, 40, of Winchester.
• Timothy Robert Day, 31, of Stephens City, and Kayla Loretta McElwee, 28, of Stephens City.
• JD Restauro Green, 25, of Alexandria, and Ela Sugita Tormo, 23, of Alexandria.
• Joshua Scott Matthews, 44, of Winchester, and Georgia Kay Franklin, 41, of Winchester.
• Harold Orsborne Clemons, 64, of Winchester, and Donna Fay Gray, 63, of Berryville.
• Justin Wade Simmons, 44, of Stephens City, and Virginia Josephine Lewis, 40, of Strasburg.
• Thomas Robert Painter Jr., 26, of Winchester, and Kaytlynn Meeka Corbett, 24, of Winchester.
• Samuel Irvin Cornwell, 23, of Winchester, and Anna Martha Crout, 22, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
• Samuel Edward Joe Bradford, 38, of Winchester, and Latisha Beth Brill, 34, of Winchester.
• Richard Anthony Pomenta, 34, of Stephenson, and Nicole Cherie Wilson, 32, of Stephenson.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• WMB Properties LLC to Jason Hampton, 7783 Church St., Middletown, $230,000.
• NVR Inc. to Robert Green, Elisa Green and Rosanne Cohen, 111 Kercheval Way, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $277,460.
• NVR Inc. to Garrett Lee Watkins and Stephanie L. Rack, 470 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $286,265.
• Allen E. Coffman Jr. and Roberta Kay Coffman to Cody Crenshaw and Amanda Menke, 939 Singhass Road, $310,000.
• NVR Inc. to Amanda Lynn Kraus, 130 Kercheval Way, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $310,000.
• NVR Inc. to Gwendolyn Griffin Carpio and Eddy Alexander Carpio, 140 Kercheval Way, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $311,565.
• C.S. Jennings Construction Inc. to Dennis L. Molden and Richard L. Molden, 145 Doonbeg Court, Doonbeg, $324,000.
• Franklin Castillo and Mary Castillo to Ryan J. Cummings and Sarah Cummings, 119 Homer Drive, Merriman’s Chase, $347,500.
• James E. Cline and Cynthia L. Cline to David C. Swecker and Karen S. Swecker, 1251 Merrimans Lane, Roscommon, $780,000.
Gainesboro District
• Franklin Oliver Payne and Sayako Payne to Randall A. Ernst, 145 Hudson Ave., $240,000.
• Chad L. Neff to Robert D. Gunnoud and Florian Medel Tominio, 200 Masters Drive, Cross Junction, Holiday Estates, $260,000.
• Lloyd C. Patterson and Deborah L. Patterson to Meredith Dougherty and Samuel Hudson Powell, 400 Northwood Circle, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $269,000.
• Joshua D. Long and Samantha J. Long to Richard Stephen Wellhouse II and Ashley P. Wellhouse, 230 Robin Hood Circle, $274,000.
• Ronald Thomas Stoops and others, devisees of the estate of Sherman L. Stoops and Mary Stoops, to Aaron Eckman and Abbie Elizabeth Stonelake, 1633 Apple Pie Ridge Road, $283,500.
• Blane O. Cox and Judith A. Cox to John T. Solenberger III and Kellie Conlan, 225 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $415,000.
• Brian S. Russell Jr. and Catherine E. Russell to John Cagnina and Michelle Cagnina, 354 Eyles Lane, The Oaks at Braddock Crossing, $420,000.
Opequon District
• Freetown LLC to Jason Christopher Marceau, 112 Stella Court, Stephens City, $229,900.
• Freetown LLC to Megan Catherine Fredrickson, 110 Stella Court, Stephens City, Liberty Chase, $229,900.
• Donald L. Jones and L. Kaye Jones to Robert Linney II and Jennifer Jones, 107 Maryland Drive, Stephens City, Mosby Station, $230,000.
• Freetown LLC to James Tates, 100 Stella Court, Stephens City, Liberty Chase, $244,900.
• Kyung Yong Jo to Margaret L. Sonley, 2164 Shawn Drive, Middletown, Lynn Heights, $250,000.
• Margie S. Cornwell to Eli Thomas and Emily Thomas, 226 Killdeer Road, Stephens City, Greenbriar Village, $259,900.
• Michael Gibson to Gregory R. McCall and Aislinn E. McCall, 101 Southdown Circle, Stephens City, Albin Village, $288,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Sang D. Yo, Bong S. Yo and Sihwa Y. Campbell, 103 Buttercup Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $336,870.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Lauren Elizabeth Manspile and Hunter Austin Manspile, 214 Upperville Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $365,863.
• Brian K. Oxendine and Magda L. Oxendine to Paul Carrington Edmunds and Karise Edmunds, 103 Blackburns Ford Drive, Stephens City, The Guards, $400,900.
• Douglas K. Anderson and Lori F. Anderson to Rayburn Karl Bittner and Erika-Melinda Bittner, 150 Springwood Lane, Stephens City, $465,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Maria D. Sasscer and James G. Sasscer, 115 Walleye Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $478,775.
Red Bud District
• Emi Tanabe to Blanca B. Garcia, 116 O’Briens Circle, Shenandoah Hills, $235,000.
• Dora L. Chapman to Maxwell W. Raff, 496 Valley Mill Road, Brentwood Terrace, $271,900.
• Roger Killough and others to Dianne K. Ritchie and Mark Ritchie, 1071 Valley Mill Road, 6 acres, $312,000.
• John W. Rainey Jr. and Debra K. Rainey to Lisa A. Behr, 453 Canyon Road, Sovereign Village, $416,500.
Shawnee District
• Jessica R. Shibley to Yulia Mishenko, 215 Bluebird Drive, Stephens City, Greenbriar Village, $225,000.
• Kristi L. Watts and Gary Allen Bohnenkamp to Danielle Leigh Abbott and Alfredo Garcia, 108 Clearwater Court, Stephens City, Village at Lakeside, $225,000.
• Jeffrey T. Nielsen and Heather A. Nielsen to Sandra J. Swarr and Samantha A. Swarr, 100 Lloyds Road, Carlisle Heights, $260,000.
• Lourdes Cardero to Yulissa Jaqueline Melendez Dubon, 205 Bentley Ave., Chapel Hill, $285,000.
• Sharon L. Hall to Frederick William Nipper, 122 Kinross Drive, Raven Wing, $385,000.
Stonewall District
• Jacob D. Skeith and Sarah E. Skeith to Kirsten Paige Douglas, 111 Lake Wisdom Drive, Regency Heights, $235,000.
• Andrew T. Scott and Sydney B. Scott to James Sligar and Kristin Sligar, 133 Blackford Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $245,000.
• Carole A. Krassowski to Thomas N. Revis, 112 Rugby Place, Canterbury Square, $274,900.
• Darrell Whiteside to John M. Jenkins Jr., 109 Sawtooth Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $283,299.
• Aaron W. Sims and Rebecca A. Sims to Ryan J. Major and Amy L. Major, 104 Garret Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $419,500.
• Nathan D. Childress and Diana L. Childress to Dustin G. Skipper and Lindsey Skipper, 1177 Redbud Road, Redbud Estates, $575,000.
