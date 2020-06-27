The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from June 18-24:
Marriage licenses• Timothy William Parker, 48, of Winchester, and April Yvonne Waltz, 46, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000Back Creek District• Charles W. Wood and Melissa M. Carroll-Wood to Sharon K. Plummer, 145 Stuart Drive, Jackson Woods Estates, $225,000.
• Donald E. McIntire to David M. Cox and Bonnie J. Cox, 350 Mountain Falls Road, 10.1 acres, $226,000.
• NVR Inc. to Susan Cummings Poff and James Michael Poff, 210 Woolen Mills Drive, Middletown, The Village at Middletown, $276,875.
• NVR Inc. to Jacob Dillon Skeith and Sarah Elizabeth Skeith, 460 Coville St., Middletown, The Village at Middletown, $283,170.
• Larry E. Rickard Sr. and Peggy M. Fleming, co-trustees of the Mabel C. Rickard Trust, to Clinton W. Anderson and Jessica A. Anderson, 862 Clark Road, Stephens City, 43.3 acres, $514,000.
• Erik N. Nelson and Sarah D. Nelson to Bryan A. Biggs and Karen E. Biggs, 102 Julie Court, Stonebrook Farms, $537,500.
Gainesboro District• Kenneth Hank Smith III and Jessica Jackson Smith to Byron James Padilla Alde, 1260 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $239,900.
• Kathleen Marie Craig to Donald E. Hernley and Elizabeth A. Hernley, 434 Mickey Court, Winchester, The Village at Harvest Ridge, $415,900.
• Wray D. Kimmel and Darlene T. Kimmel to Mariel Branagan and Evan Jewell, 8638 N. Frederick Pike, Cross Junction, 9.5 acres, $450,000.
• Michael R. Byerly and Catherine J. Byerly to Timothy S. Crawford and Kelly L. Crawford, 339 Eyles Lane, The Oaks at Braddock Crossing, $465,300.
• Sumandeep Suri and Simart Kaur to Magda L. Oxendine and Brian K. Oxendine, 104 Dutton Place, Merriman Estates, $525,000.
Opequon District
• Freetown LLC to John M. Ricketts, 104 Stella Court, Stephens City, Liberty Chase, $234,900.
• Freetown LLC to Christopher Scott Mohler, 114 Stella Court, Stephens City, Liberty Chase, $242,150.
• Berkley Enterprises LLC to Tyler Lackey and Abigail J. Lackey, 5070 Laura Drive, Stephens City, Barley, $265,000.
• Firoz Kabir and Flora Parveen to Erica A. Yannessa, 111 Alleghany Court, Stephens City, Jefferson Village, $276,000.
• NVR Inc. to Kizzy Eisha Berry, 101 Twinleaf Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $312,665.
• Steven Painter to Nathan DeMarr and Amy DeMarr, 100 Dollie Mae Lane, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $342,500.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Gary Wargas and Donna M. Wargas, 127 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $346,167.
• Alan R. Zytowski and Isabella Zytowski to Joel Marquez, 112 Deep Bottom Place, Stephens City, The Guards, $355,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Scott Filipkowski and Kelsey Filipkowski, 117 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $359,364.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Swetha Penmasta Alluri and Raju Suryanarayana Alluri, 137 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $407,092.
• Jonathan R. Alley and Karrie G. Alley to Jennifer Julia Combs, 224 Bridgewater Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $415,000.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC to NVR Inc., Lots 71-77, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $426,324.
• NVR Inc. to Anthony T. Kristo and Danielle Alana Kristo, 202 Decatur Circle, Stephens City, Mountain Valley Estates, $439,990.
Shawnee District• Sandra L. Uter to Rosalyn Michelle Andrews, 103 Carnoustie Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $239,900.
• Daniel E. Armanca and Lavinia E. Armanca to Alexander E. Camacho and Kelsey Camacho, 204 London Downs Circle, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $240,000.
• Geoffrey Hamilton to Santos Ramirez Bgaca and Kelin D. Banegas-Ramirez, 240 Schramm Loop, Stephens City, Townes at Tasker, $248,000.
• Brian H. Reese to Michael Rosecky and Sarah Katina Rosecky, 108 Mimosa Drive, Stephens City, Lakeside Estates, $259,900.
• Justin Kennedy and Holly Kennedy to Jocelyn M. Amos, 102 Tanager Drive, Stephens City, Greenbriar Village, $262,500.
• James V. Micklewright and Maryann Iacobucci to Brad J. Neff and Ashley R. Neff, 102 Canyon Road, Senseny Glen, $325,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Merrill Sue Magner and Barry Napear, 113 Sovereign Court, Freedom Manor, $397,346.
• Anne H. Heacock to John Wert and Julie Wert, 180 Wrights Run Drive, White Post, Dundridge Farm, $411,750.
• Robert L. McIntire and Judy Bell-Woods McIntire to Christopher L. Richardson and Linda G. Richardson, 110 Falabella Drive, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $420,000.
Stonewall District• G. Larry Omps, successor trustee of the Alfred E. DeHaven and Velda C. DeHaven Trust, to Martin Ortiz, 110 Covington Lane, Dominion Knolls, $235,500.
• Dona Middleton to Brandon Thomas Smith and Katherine Anne Swafford, 107 Argyle Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $269,000.
• Carey Ramey and Rachel Ramey to Elizabeth Dapper, 107 Pintangle Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $272,600.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Jason Michael Skidmore and Rosa Ivonne Perez de Skidmore, 200 Crofton Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $281,550.
• Tim Blum and Carie Blum to Michael J. Ruge and Crystal Rose Burns, 106 Rotunda Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $288,900.
• Leonard Monroe Carter and Gregory O’Neal Stroman Sr. to Julia Walsh and Brian Walsh, 100 Gretchen Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $294,900.
• George P. Rowe Jr. and Tammy M. Rowe to Bruce E. Williams and Vicky L. Williams, 107 Domino Court, Stephens City, Snowden Bridge, $302,500.
• Francis A. Nelson and Minda M. Nelson to Erik Hanna, 100 Sentry Court, Star Fort, $310,000.
• Michael Louis Owens Jr. and Rejoice Lorraine Jones-Owens to Sandra Whitmore and David Whitmore, 112 Thorny Crown Lane, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $339,900.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Andrea Mae Soderlind, 205 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $499,990.
