The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from June 16 to 23:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Atlantic Trustee Services LLC and Bobby E. Parrill and Ashley B. Parrill to Spence Ventures LLC, 110 Huron Trail, Winchester, Shawneeland, $236,000.
• Carla A. Villarreal to Wayne A. Zimmerman and Rhonda L. Zimmerman, 2999 Back Mountain Road, Winchester, $250,000.
• Kate M. Bowman to Miles P. Baker and Brenda K. Baker, 109 Caribou Trail, Winchester, Shawneeland, $299,000.
• Buttonwood Builders Inc. to Maronda Homes of Virginia LLC, three parcels on Gough Road and Whistlewood Lane, Winchester, Royal Oaks, $360,000.
• C.S. Jennings Construction Inc. to Sue MacDonald, 133 Doonbeg Court, Winchester, Doonbeg, $448,146.
• Jonathan Mark Snowden and Susan Isabella Machray Snowden to Mark H. Dean and Jaime W. Dean, 191 Janes Way, Winchester, Brookneill, $780,000.
• Spring Arbor of Winchester LP to Spring Arbor Winchester VA Landlord LLC, 2093 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, 10.2 acres, $15,400,000.
Gainesboro District
• Matthew Kwolek to Sarah Vanessa Wallace, 849 Redland Road, Cross Junction, $274,900.
• Ethan E. Lepley and Emily M. Lepley to William M. Kamphaus, 114 Edwards Lane, Winchester, $289,000.
• Richard J. McMahon and Tammy L. McMahon to Katlyn B. Valencia and Shawn M. McMahon, 607 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $311,000.
• Cydne J. Farris, Ryan Deiter and Sara Jo Deiter to Bryan D. Barry and Rebecca M. Barry, 1300 Redland Road, Cross Junction, Whitacre, $340,000.
• Mark G. Ferguson and Karen A. Ferguson to Joseph M. Christine and Jerica M. Christine, 1128 Muse Road, Gore, Quail Hill, $375,115.
• Lowell Taylor Jr. to Keith Griffin and Gisele Griffin, 520 Timber Ridge Road, Cross Junction, 6 acres, $569,000.
• James Carleton and Sara Carleton to Alexis R. Magda Friling and James Friling, 493 Hidden Valley Lane, Winchester, $595,000.
Opequon District
• Edward Jones Trust Co., trustee of the Shirley M. Lane Trust, to Willis E. Belford and Julia Belford, 3335 Apple Pie Ridge Road, Winchester, Fredericktowne, $292,500.
• NVR Inc. to Timothy Wade Thompson and Ellen Marie Thompson, 164 Massie St., Stephens City, Newtown Landing, $407,825.
• NVR Inc. to Linda Ann Witmer and Richard Witmer, 156 Massie St., Stephens City, Newtown Landing, $451,105.
• Matthew J. Menser and Kaitlyn R. Menser to Michelle Messier and John Messier, 213 Cool Spring Drive, Stephens City, Camp at Mosby Station, $516,400.
• Kenneth R. Johnson and Patricia A. Johnson to Laban Sadtler and Beverly A. Sadtler, 113 Atlantis Lane, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $575,000.
• James Klenkar, special commissioner, to Nicholas Doumont and Sullivan Doumont, 1196 Hites Road, Middletown, 7.4 acres, $599,000.
• Johnny R. Myers and Joanna M. Myers to Jose Andres Sanchez Gutierrez and Dilcia Cruz Ramirez Baca, 107 Paris Court, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $599,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Steven Hymowitz and Barbara A. Hymowitz, 101 Blackhaw Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $707,708.
Red Bud District
• Melissa R. McGuire to Mark Payton and Susan Payton, 115 Whites Place, Winchester, Green Acres, $340,000.
• Dana J. Jensen and Hilary S. Jensen to Alexander Merle-Smith and Rachel Merle-Smith, 415 Lilys Way, Winchester, Briarwood Estates, $530,000.
• Hunter W. McHugh and Laura McHugh to Nathan Fink and Maria Fink, 431 Canyon Road, Winchester, Twin Lakes Overlook, $575,000.
Shawnee District
• Gregory Vossler and Chelsea Vossler to Christopher Madill, 152 Pembridge Drive, Winchester, Pembridge Heights, $325,000.
• Paul A. Norville and Mary Jane Norville to Juan C. Ramos Mejia, 115 Fairway Drive, Winchester, Green Acres, $340,000.
• Steven Mauck to Charles Hughes, 331 Quinton Oaks Circle, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $340,000.
• Angela Tiggle Washington to Anthony Redner and Samantha Redner, 135 McClure Way, Winchester, Red Fox Run, $445,000.
• BS Rentals LLC to Craig Hindley and Margaret Bridget Wilson, 113 Camaruge Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $450,000.
Stonewall District
• Casey M. Roberts to Elizabeth A. Chappell, 101 Sutton Court, Winchester, Huntington Meadows, $255,500.
• Brent M. Anderson and Stacia Anderson to Mona Hassan Hussein, 110 Jitterbug Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $340,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to James Steven Sykes, 137 Jewel Box Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $347,365.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Michee Ndubukulu Mutangu, 147 Jewel Box Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $376,790.
• Mario Pais and Elimara Pais to Johnny Myers and Joanna Myers, 415 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $381,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Maria Mannarino and Christian Mannarino, 140 Jewel Box Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $552,505.
May building permits over $50,000
Back Creek District
• Derek Torrance, Apple Banks South, 131 Nittany South Way, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $542,000.
• Cory Ford, Brookneil, 172 Rose Hill Circle, Kernstown, garage, $95,000.
• Elizabeth Pennell, 493 Oates Road, Star Tannery, single-family dwelling, $400,000.
• Joseph Comstock, Alexander Acres, 141 Acadia Court, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $329,000.
• Chad Balentine, Roscommon, 265 Lacosta Court, Kernstown, single-family dwelling, $1,356,534; pool house, $200,000.
• Timothy Weidman, Apple Banks South, 131 Abigail Way, Stephens City, swimming pool, $110,200.
• David Nutter, 4417 Back Mountain Road, Winchester, swimming pool, $85,000.
• Shawnee Village LC, Newtown Landing, Stephens City, five single-family dwellings, 147, 148, 149, 150 and 152 Massie St., $200,000 each.
• David Scheulen, 171 Meeting House Drive, Winchester, single-family dwelling, $350,000.
• Michael Sacco, Alexander Acres, 500 Carters Lane, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $350,000.
• Frederick Broadhead, Stonymeade, 613 Stonymeade Drive, Kernstown, pole barn, $200,000.
Gainesboro District
• Winchester Equipment Co., 121 Indian Hollow Road, Winchester, additions, $181,000.
• Cornerstone of Virginia LLC, Old Mill Estates, Cross Junction, two single-family dwellings, 280 and 281 Cacapon Lane, $145,000 each.
• Dustin Fauver, 469 Marple Road, Winchester, single-family dwelling, $150,000.
• Country Roads Farm LLC, 424 Whitlock Lane, Cross Junction, single-family dwelling, $629,332.
• Dennis Root, Lake Holiday, 1315 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, addition, $60,000.
• Richard Tillman, Sleepy Creek Farms, 1365 Reynolds Road, Cross Junction, addition, $63,800.
• Arlie Kruse, 5840 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, solar panels, $103,931.
• Misty Sturtz, Tavenner’s Mobile Home Park, 225 Indian Hollow Road, Winchester, mobile home, $100,000.
• John Tagliamento, 180 Washout Lane, Winchester, single-family dwelling, $343,125.
Opequon District
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC, Shenandoah, Winchester, 12 townhouses, 102, 104, 106, 108, 110 and 112 Choke Cherry Court, $120,000 each; 101, 103, 105, 107, 109 and 111 101 Wake Robin Court, $120,000 each.
• Benjamin Brooks, Shenandoah, 122 Atlantis Lane, Winchester, solar panels, $55,080.
• Dunkin’, 1145 Aylor Road, Stephens City, remodeling, $180,000.
Red Bud District
• Richmond American Homes of VA Inc., Abrams Pointe, Winchester, four single-family dwellings, 101 Sundial Court, $105,000; 103 Sundial Court, $285,000; 107 Sundial Court, $305,000; 100 Triangle Court, $325,000.
• Harvest Communities Inc., Abrams Chase, 109 Amberfield Court, Winchester, single-family dwelling, $250,000.
• US Home LLC, Senseny Village, Rossum Lane, Winchester, retaining wall, $64,197.
Shawnee District
• Richmond American Homes of VA Inc., Raven Oaks, Winchester, five single-family dwellings, 125 Raven Oaks Drive, $110,000; 100 Poe Drive, $125,000; 102 Poe Drive, $290,000; 152 Nevermore Drive, $100,000; 153 Nevermore Drive, $295,000.
• Freedom Manor LLC, Freedom Manor, Winchester, seven townhouses, 142 Copeley Circle, $406,703; 144 Copeley Circle, $390,530; 146 Copeley Circle, $389,340; 148 Copeley Circle, $378,405; 150 Copeley Circle, $393,300; 152 Copeley Circle, $370,320; 154 Copeley Circle, $402,070.
• Glaize Developments Inc., Raven Point, 306 Summerfield Drive, Winchester, single-family dwelling, $361,000.
• Valley Emergency Veterinary, 210 Costello Drive, Winchester, remodeling, $60,000.
• Merrill Naylor, Mosby Station, 1494 Macedonia Church Road, Stephens City, remodeling, $52,607.
• Secure Store V LLC, 741 Warrior Drive, Stephens City, storage building, $2,100,000.
Stonewall District
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, seven single-family dwellings, 505 Parkland Drive, $182,000; 517 Parkland Drive, $230,000; 519 Parkland Drive, $276,000; 521 Parkland Drive, $194,000; 533 Parkland Drive, $247,000; 109 Barrister St., $280,000; 117 Barrister St., $326,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, 16 townhouses, 492, 496 and 500 Parkland Drive, $186,000 each; 494 Parkland Drive, $152,000; 498 Parkland Drive, $156,000; 502 Parkland Drive, $166,000; 504 Parkland Drive, $210,000; 506 Parkland Drive, $174,000; 508 Parkland Drive, $198,000; 510 Parkland Drive, $179,000; 512 Parkland Drive, $195,000; 514 Parkland Drive, $211,000; 516 Parkland Drive, $228,000; 518 Parkland Drive, $222,000; 520 Parkland Drive, $215,000; 522 Parkland Drive, $238,000.
• Cives Corp., 210 Cives Lane, Winchester, reroofing, $108,826.
• Matthew Farinholt, Leetown, 136 Homestead Place, Stephenson, swimming pool, $52,000.
• Jack Wampler Sr. and Jack Wampler Jr., Wampler Mobile Home Park, 2648 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson, mobile home, $90,000; mobile home, $75,000.
