The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from June 25-July 1:
Real estate over $200,000Back Creek District
• Grant Construction LLC to Steve Cornwell and Penny J. Cornwell, 134 Dakota Trail, Shawneeland, $230,000.
• DT Trail Holdings LLC to Cody Noakes, 128 Dakota Trail, Shawneeland, $236,000.
• Shannon L. Crawford Jr. to Calvin Smith and Rebekah Smith, 532 Shawnee Trail, Shawneeland, $245,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to John B. Keeler, 309 Falcon Trail, Shawneeland, $247,097.
• Justin M. Gantz and Lindsay M. Gantz to Christopher B. Margiotti and Ashley D. Margiotti, 304 Cochise Trail, Shawneeland, $250,500.
• Craig B. Hammond to Brittany Nicole Henry, 8025 Hillside Drive, Middletown, Middletown Glen, $270,900.
• C. Scott Martin, heir and co-executor, Sabrina A. Walasek, heir, and Mary Avery Lloyd, co-executor of the estate of William Reibert Pugh, to Alica M. Ensogna, 1889 Wayland Drive, Merriman’s Estates, $295,000.
• NVR Inc. to Andre St. Patrick Headley and Natane Macharee Duffus Headley, 450 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $313,250.
• NVR Inc. to Ian Andrew Seeders and Erin Michelle Seeders, 440 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $313,665.
• Linda P. Gill to Ryan A. Owings and Elizabeth R. Owings, 7919 Church St., Middletown, $365,000.
• Benjamin Colin Crawford and Anna Golden Citrenbaum to Kenneth E. Garner and Terri A. Garner, 392 Brookneil Drive, Brookneill, $435,000.
• Cornerstone of Virginia LLC to Minda M. Nelson and Francis A. Nelson, 350 Plow Run Lane, Flint Ridge, $469,000.
• Charles A. Middelhof to Clayton Michael Dobbs and Kathleen L. Dobbs, 143 Forest Circle, Stonebrook Farms, $475,000.
• Michael N. Sanders and Lisa E. Sanders to Rolfe Henry Ellison and Jane F. Ellison, 151 Hammack Lane, Whites Mill, $570,000.
• Augustus Palaza and Erica Palaza to William C. Perry and Pamela Y. Perry, 161 Shannon Court, Roscommon, $735,000.
Gainesboro District
• Sara C. Davis to Kenneth Michael Sandel and Jessica O. Sandel, 1118 Lakeside Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $226,000.
• Donne L. Wedge and Barbra J. Wedge to Michael L. Ricketts and Elizabeth J. Timbrook, 108 Rugby Place, Canterbury Square, $278,500.
• John T. Maphis and Marjorie L. Maphis to Pamela S. Owens, 173 Spring Valley Drive, Braddock Hills, $349,900.
• Marchelle D. Dawson and James D. Dawson to Stephanie Jo Munsey and James L. Munsey, 466 Cattail Road, $405,000.
• Edwin L. Gerenski III and Emily E. Gerenski to Christopher M. Nieman and Lynn M. Nieman, 200 Widener Drive, Butler Estates, $799,000.
Opequon District
• Hal D. Christensen and Ann E. Christensen to Kathrine Fletcher and David Shank, 120 Amelia Ave., Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $207,253.
• Freetown LLC to Rachel Crouch, 108 Stella Court, Stephens City, Liberty Chase, $229,000.
• Freetown LLC to Christopher Buker and Amanda Buker, 106 Stella Court, Stephens City, Liberty Chase, $234,900.
• Freetown LLC to Scott David Durfee, 102 Stella Court, Stephens City, Liberty Chase, $234,900.
• Kenneth E. Skiff and Nancy F. Skiff to Jason A. Hall and Lisa Marie Hall, 355 Montgomery Circle, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $291,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Carey Ramey and Rachel Ramey, 113 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $333,752.
• Santos Alexander Marquez Jovel and Alexandra Perez-Roman to Michael T. Neff Jr. and Dawnn Broy, 108 Norwich Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $345,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Stephen Michael Greelish and Marjorie Grace Greelish, 135 Nathan Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $359,062.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Nicholas Lynn Corbin and Crystal Nicole Corbin, 120 Nathan Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $363,948.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Harold L. Hindman and Jennifer G. Carper, 130 Bleeding Heart Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $363,983.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Kimberly L. Meek and Randall B. Meek Jr., 217 Upperville Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $393,077.
• Michel Q. Mayton and Cheryl L. Mayton to Justin Kennedy and Holly Kennedy, 110 Chardonnay Drive, Stephens City, Albin Estates, $395,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Christopher E. Moos and Azuncina C. Moos, 226 Ladysmith Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $447,526.
• Jesus Edgardo Figueroa Paz, Victorina Elizabeth Santos and Jesus Antonio Figueroa to Renauldo Garcia and Vanessa Teran-Garcia, 100 Ladysmith Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $450,000.
• NVR Inc. to Naveen Penmasta and Sainath Varma Alluri, 200 Decatur Circle, Stephens City, Mountain Valley Estates, $474,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Carolyn M. McManus and Richard J. McManus, 126 Walleye Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $597,231.
Red Bud District
• Michael Todd Neff Jr. to Shane Bittner and Katelyn Johnston, 116 Edgewood Drive, Winchester, Glenmont Village, $236,000.
• Pamela Sue Owens to Samantha F. Athwal, 206 Woodrow Road, Carlisle Heights, $270,000.
• Madison Builders Inc. to Kristopher R. Ridgley and Hillary J. Ridgley, 103 Wales Court, Sovereign Village, $389,900.
• VSS Development LLC to US Home Corp., no address listed two parcels, $1,200,000.
Shawnee District
• Nancy J. Ramey to Shelly Elaine Wright, Raymond Franklin Wright III and Cassie Elaine Wright, 101 Black Water Court, Stephens City, Village at Lakeside, $203,000.
• Bethany K. Fincham to Sharad Vyas and Anamika Vyas, 106 Gate Stone Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $235,000.
• J.C. Eastridge and Alice B. Eastridge to Michelle Kristen Packard and Erik Alexander Diaz-Gomez, 227 Stafford Drive, Frederick Heights, $237,000.
• Colin O. Weems and Tracy L. Weems to Jacques Feuzeu, 150 Morning Glory Drive, Apple Ridge, $245,000.
• Wilber Salinas to Meghan R. Culp, 301 Quinton Oaks Circle, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $247,500.
• Ibrahim W. Abdul-Jawad to Daniella D. Peduzzi, 173 Schramm Loop, Stephens City, Townes at Tasker, $249,500.
• Four Corners II LLC to Heather Leight 116 Maloy Drive, Greenwood Heights, $260,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Gregory S. Brill and Lisa J. Brill, 115 Plantation Drive, Burning Knolls, $288,000.
• Gordon S. Cruickshank to Erin L. Mills, 122 Armstrong Place, Fairway Estates, $314,900.
• Daniel C. Craig and Suzanne M. Craig to Rey F. Santos Jr. and Julie Santos, 107 Maverick Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $379,900.
• Freedom Manor LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Lots 161-167, Alderman Way, Freedom Manor Townhouses, $388,500.
• Jon E. Shingleton and Angela D. Cottrill to Linda Gill, 218 Summerfield Drive, Raven Pointe, $440,000.
• Robert W. Gruber Jr. and Carol L. Gruber to William Albert Heston and Janet Lynn Heston, 106 Tey Court, Oakdale Crossing III, $460,000.
• Kathleen J. Ritch and Conrad D. Schlauch to Kristopher R. Weart and Kelly L. Timbrook-Weart, 126 Cahille Drive, Raven Pointe, $475,000.
Stonewall District
• Amanda L. Killian to Felix Turcios Orellana and Sarahi Abigail Turcios, 110 Dresden Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $250,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Daniel Whitacre, 202 Crofton Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $256,746.
• Richard O. Bjornaas to Jose F. Lacot Lopez, 104 Domino Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $259,900.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Austin L. Rogers Sr., 217 Starry Way Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $284,050.
• Paul Matticks and Kathy Jo Matticks to Shane William Fanning and Shelby Paige Fanning, 176 Brasstown Loop, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $289,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to 226 Parkland LLC, 226 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $290,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Anthony Ray Perkins, 207 Starry Way Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $319,903.
• Frank E. Wright and Sharon Wright to Keven Carson Gulick and Melinda Leigh-Ann Gulick, 116 Fiesta Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $365,000.
• Nathan Leight and Heather Leight to Ryan Gulick and Kristin Gulick, 305 Morlyn Drive, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $365,000.
• Joan P. Moreci to Lori Munday, 150 Merlot Drive, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $367,500.
• Keith G. Nadeau and Alison A. Brodie to Scott Perrin and Megan Perrin, 251 Christmas Tree Lane, Stephenson, 16.9 acres, $455,000.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Jeremy Walter Jones, 227 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $456,680.
