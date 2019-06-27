The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from June 11 to June 25:
Divorces
• Thomas Conrad Beard Jr. and Marsha Jean Lindsey Beard.
• Zavia Smith and Crystal Blackwood.
• Laura Claire Brye and David Maurice Ramdeen.
• Penni Lynn Crawford and Jamie Lynn Crawford.
• Vicki Lyn Foreman Lewis and Brian Alan Lewis.
• Margaret Harris Glindmeyer and Michael William Glindmeyer.
• Julie Lynn Laird and Keith Allan Laird.
• Charles Middelhof and Ileana Escalante Zuniga.
• Joseph Ronald Pastelok III and Gia Dawn Weil.
• Amber Raelynn Stevans and Ashlee Renee Stevans.
• Karen Merry Battista and Paul Anthony Battista.
• Shelli Renee Crockett and John Allen Crockett.
• Thomas Brendan McFadden and Emily Ann McFadden.
• Stephen L. Schrader and Dana M. Schrader.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Steven M. Kahle and Sarah J. Kahle to Michael Alan Pilcher and Leeanna R. Pilcher, 136 Doe Trail, Shawneeland, $238,000.
Gainesboro District
• Flora L. Marco to Teresa Lynn Brady-Lee, 1706 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $235,000.
• Russell L. Myers to Charles H. Smith and Tamara L. Smith, 1293 Hollow Road, Gore, West View Estates, $317,000.
• John A. Crockett and Shelli R. Crockett to David Fincham and Teresa Fincham, 2613 Apple Pie Ridge Road, $350,000.
• Michael Sacco to Nathan R. Klink and Britany R. Klink, 1834 Collinsville Road, Cross Junction, $350,000.
• Laverne A. Cooper to Philip Scott Blemle and Kimberly Jean Blemle, 305 North Drive, Huntington Ridge, $419,900.
Opequon District
• Whitney A. Hicks to Leslie A. Williams, 107 Meadowlark Lane, Stephens City, The Meadows, $209,900.
• Jennifer Joyce to Derek L. Call and Michelle L. Belford, 101 White Pine Circle, Stephens City, Lakeside Estates, $259,900.
• NVR Inc. to Cheryl Scott, John C. Scott and Edith Marie Scott, 130 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $262,645.
• NVR Inc. to Eric N. Irvine and Ashley Christine Bogert, 122 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $263,430.
• The Village at Middletown to NVR Inc., Lots 8-9 and 13-14, Coville Street, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $269,000.
• NVR Inc. to Mohammed Sameer Sabri Sr. , 126 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $280,785.
• NVR Inc. to Barbara Georgina Oppong, 134 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $293,725.
• NVR Inc. to MADA LC, 141 Cougill Road, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $294,990.
• NVR Inc. to Jason Arrington and Brandy Marie Arrington, 132 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $299,663.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Miranda Markesteyn, 101 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $302,634.
• NVR Inc. to Andrew Kiddey, 120 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $310,255.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Tyler Belling and Kerry Crawford, 103 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $313,089.
• Deborah A. Beatty to Betzayda C. Ortiz Reyes and Aristobal A. Guiterrez Perez, 100 Slippery Elm Drive, Stephens City, Frederick Woods, $315,000.
• NVR Inc. to MADA LC, 1135 Sulphur Springs Road, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $319,990.
• NVR Inc. to Devin Robert McMonigle and LaNae Bradley McMonigle, 136 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $323,857.
Red Bud District
• Madison Builders Inc. to Gloria M. Roach, 115 Brockham Court, Sovereign Village, $255,000.
• Dana M. Schrader to Martin Surya Mulyadi and Yunita Anwar, 124 Kingsley Drive, Fieldstone, $260,000.
• Matthew Lucas George and Sarah Ryan George to Amanda J. Morrison, 265 Greenwood Road, $260,000.
• Veronica Spring Heavener to Gerald M. Henry and Sheeba S. Henry, 126 Woodman Court, Fieldstone, $271,000.
• Johnny C. Hughes to Linda M. Largay, 104 Wickham Terrace, Sovereign Village, $390,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Daniel Gordon Sutton and Dondra Renee Sutton, 113 Pangborne Court, Twin Lakes Overlook, $467,764.
Shawnee
• Lester L. Woydziak and Laurie A. Woydziak to Mark Edward Sutphin and Courtney L. Sutphin, 104 Gate Stone Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $223,500.
• Beulah Prestrude and Owen B. Tveten, trustees of Alan B. Tveten Trust, to Rosalba Caldera, 152 Royal Ave., $239,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Stephen M. Chan, 211 Schramm Loop, Stephens City, Towns at Tasker, $245,994.
• Oscar Noel De La O and Denis Rosmery Fuentes to Shahzad Farooq, 109 Crest Circle, Heritage Hills, $278,000.
• Matthew E. Lucas and Cody A. Lucas to Alvis David Kavanaugh and Anna Kavanaugh, 135 Oak Ridge Lane, Fairway Estates, $395,000.
• Dorothy E. Harper to Randall D. Meston and Karen McGreevy, 157 Harvest Ridge Drive, Village at Harvest Ridge, $449,900.
Stonewall District
• NVR Inc. to Stephen Culbert, 294 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $215,125.
• NVR Inc. to Brittany Angles, 296 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $219,270.
• NVR Inc. to Denava Davis, 292 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $219,270.
• Joshua Michael Maple to Abeeb Badmus, 125 Fading Star Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $247,000.
• Philip S. Blemle and Kimberly J. Blemle to Steven Kahle and Sarah Kahle, 394 Fortress Drive, Star Fort, $310,000.
• William J. Upshaw and Christie A. Upshaw to Edward Hardy and Nicole Calaman, 197 Winesap Court, Clear Brook, Orchard Dale, $335,000.
• NVR Inc. to Michael Siegfried Szczepanik, 206 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $379,185.
• Jennings Investments LLC to NVR Inc., Lots 78-85, Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $440,000.
• NVR Inc. to Karen Elizabeth Wright, Mathew Wright and Robert M. Rey, 214 Northumberland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $473,175.
• David I. Fincham and Teresa O. Fincham to Duane Thomas Cookson and Lynn Moran Cookson, 231 McGuire Road, McGuire Hills, $635,000.
• Shelley G. Cannon to William R. Bowmaster Jr. and Sarah F. Bowmaster, 554 Shady Creek Road, Clear Brook, 40.7 acres, $575,000.
