The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from March 18-25:
Real estate over $200,000Back Creek District
• Carole S. Snyder to David Gunard Gustafson and Janet Marie Gustafson, 7844 Church St., Middletown, $355,900.
Gainesboro District
• Rebecca L. Aselstine and James C. Aselstine to Kenton L. Noffke and Kathy C. Noffke, 1825 S. Timber Ridge Road, Cross Junction, 6 acres, $267,000.
• Clifford B. Boone to Kelly E. Everett, Colleen C. Schleicher and William J. Walters, 229 Sunset Circle, Cross Junction, $285,000.
• Sidney Holdings LLC to Lisa M. Adams, 112 Colonial Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $315,000.
• Thomas Ulysses Kruger Jr. to Christopher T. Gray and Whitney D. Gray, 300 Frog Hollow Road, $345,000.
• Harry Boyd Folk and Ellen McLain Folk to Justin Hess and Amanda Hess, 107 Okeefe Drive, Merriman’s Chase, $355,000.
Opequon District
• Heather L. Hallman to Joseph W. Patterson and Jessica T. Patterson, 1595 Hites Road, Middletown, $249,900.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC to NVR Inc., Lots 44-48, Twinleaf Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $302,250.
• Unger Enterprise LLC to James Magnanelli Jr. and Jena M. Magnanelli, 679 Canterburg Road, Stephens City, $315,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Judith W. Ahalt, 109 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $337,800.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Wilfredo Yason Ragasa and Aurella Ragasa, 125 Westchester Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $340,069.
• Wilson S. Gilbert to Andrew Kevin Phelps and Alison Tanner Phelps, 124 Lucy Long Court, Stephens City, Mosby Station, $349,000.
• Thomas Harding Violette and Kimberley Ann Violette to Joshua Lee Akers, 115 Chancellorsville Drive, Stephens City, Camp at Mosby Station, $388,000.
• Vincent R. McGregor Jr. and Cindy A. McGregor to Lesly Gaetjens and Marie Gaetjens, 1061 Laurel Grove Road, 5 acres, $400,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Matthew S. Williams and Megan A. Williams, 222 Ladysmith Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $405,105.
• Jennifer K. Bohan to Avery L. Nipper and Ellen P. Nipper, 139 Blackburns Ford Drive, Stephens City, The Guards, $407,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Steven A. Cocoli and Cynthia A. Laica, 141 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $417,494.
• Sustainable Home Energy Solutions LLC to James M. Marotta and Jean M. Marotta, 149 Lark Meadow Court, Stephens City, 5 acres, $449,900.
• Shea Homes LP to Gregg Werly Georgett and Theresa Georgett, 149 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $700,613.
Red Bud District
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Shenan Carroll, 102 Wild Rose Circle, Winchester, $239,000.
• David W. Jones and Mary Jones-Werner, co-trustees of the Nora M. Jones Credit Shelter Trust, to William W. Schools Sr. and Patricia A. Schools, 432 Lilys Way, Briarwood Estates, $360,000.
• Roderick A. Lehrke and Alyse T. Lehrke to Loretta Jean Carden, 214 Farmington Blvd., Steeplechase, $425,000.
• Winchester Development Partners II MCD LLC to Winchester Associates Corp., Grocery Avenue, Orrick Commons, $1,250,000.
Shawnee District
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Devin Reid Haines and Alyssa L. Haines, 121 Sovereign Court, Freedom Manor, $419,093.
Stonewall District
• James E. Ellis and Penny Hounshell, executors of the estate of Stewart G. Ellis, to Heather L. Hallman and Brendon Hallman, 4322 Martinsburg Pike, Clear Brook, $229,000.
• Thomas R. Cox and Amy K. Cox to Peter D. Ray, 209 Rosebud Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $285,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.