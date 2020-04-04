The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from March 26-April 1:
Real estate over $200,000Back Creek District
• NVR Inc. to Amanda Reeves and Matthew Reeves, 140 Woolen Mills Drive, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $255,385.
• DENA LLC to KA Property Holdings LLC , 3349 Valley Pike, Units 10 and 11, Southgate Condominiums, $275,000.
• Powderhorn Development LLC to Middle Farm LLC , 171 Old Middle Road, 79 acres, $400,000.
• George D. Kerr and Coral A. Kerr to James Wesley Perkins III and Candice Eve Perkins, 109 Katie Lane, Stonebrook Farms, $460,000.
• Stephen Lewis Carroll to Luis Rodrigo Pineiro and Julie Clark Pineiro, 234 Conifer Lane, Quaker Ridge, $463,000.
• Gregory G. Stanford to Terral Goode and Sonia Marfatia-Goode, 237 Robinson Drive, Roscommon, $700,000.
• Middletown DVP V LLC to PDG Middletown LLC, 7695 Main St., Middletown, $1,511,365.
Gainesboro District
• James Scull to JC Rentals LLC, 409 S. Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $230,000.
• William L. Whitacre to Jason D. Garlock and Dalton James Garlock, New Hope Road, Cross Junction, $240,000.
• Gary Kaiser and Glenda A. Kaiser to Derek Spiker and Cheyenne Spiker, 4523 N. Frederick Pike, $302,000.
• Gore Properties LLC to Robert L. Griffin Jr. and Cristi Griffin, 207 Hideaway Lane, Gore, White Oak Acres, $325,000.
• George R. Callis and Janet H. Callis to Toby Ryan Pelt and Emily Nicole Benson, 181 Enchanting Drive, Pleasant Valley Farms, $360,000.
• Ferman W. Perry II and Rachel A. Perry to Charles Elwood Burnside and Stephanie Rene Jackson, 740 Whitacre Road, Gore, 26 acres, $425,000.
Opequon District
• Nichols Construction Properties LLC to Scott S. Funck, 1033 Martin St., Stephens City, $220,000.
• Richard H. Burton and Alexandra A. Alls to Manuel A. Jimenez Benitez, 203 Hamilton Court, Stephens City, Hamilton Court, $231,000.
• Joshua P. Davis and Tanya Hall Davis to Matthew Nguyen Bui and Emily Anne Calhoun, 114 Trunk Drive, Stephens City, Woodside Estates, $303,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Emma Boa-Durgammah, 113 Nathan Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $308,273.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Denis Najar-Rodriguez and Wendy Velasquez-Rios, 105 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $312,748.
• John William Powell and Charlotte Carol Powell to Kyle Stoffel and Sharon Stoffel, 100 Half Penny Court, Stephens City, Stephens Landing, $330,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to John W. Powell and Charlotte C. Powell , 111 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $354,014.
• John S. Hammond Jr. and Britney N. Hammond to Joshua P. Davis, 104 Reedville Court, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $429,900.
• Shea Homes LP to Scott Chamberlain and Irene Chamberlain, 119 Witherod Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $725,990.
Red Bud District
• A&R Financial LLC to Showker Ashby LLC, 105 Seabreeze Lane, Windstone, $222,500.
• Gary L. Renner and Edna O. Renner to Linda M. Hilbert, 119 Blossom Drive, Wilkins Shenandoah Hills, $240,000.
• Crystel L. Combs to Eric A. Ventura, 102 Woodys Place, Carlisle Estates, $249,999.
• Edward J. Prawdzik to Joseph Mellone, 110 Sequoia Drive, Fieldstone, $285,000.
• Michael S. Eimes and Anna Eimes to Jose Rene Escobar Fuentes, 107 Primrose Place, Apple Ridge, $290,000.
• Robert L. Griffin Jr. and Cristi M. Griffin to Corey A. Fowler and Brianna V. East, 423 Lily’s Way, Briarwood Estates, $335,000.
• Michael C. Greer and Patricia L. Greer to Christian A. Nelson and Christina L. Nelson, 314 Asbury Road, Pioneer Heights, $360,000.
• Madison Builders Inc. to Joseph C. Baka and Kathy Jo Baka, 500 Canyon Road, Sovereign Village, $374,900.
• William J. Schneider and Deirdre L. Schneider to Stephen Rockwell and Carrie Rockwell, 105 Wickham Terrace, Sovereign Village, $380,000.
Shawnee District
• Eric W. Lewis and Anne Marie Lewis to Paul M. South, 328 Hackberry Drive, Stephens City, Village at Lakeside, $223,000.
• Susan Mahler Eastep to Candace C. Boese, 202 Bowling Green Circle, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $234,900.
• Trustee Services of Virginia LLC and Jose Fabriciano Gonzalez Bonilla and Rosa Emilia Gonzalez to Black Diamond Farm LLC, 124 Corral Drive, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $257,000.
• David L. Ernst to Greg Joseph Mayer, 253 Schramm Loop, Stephens City, Townes at Tasker, $259,000.
• Larry R. Schrock and Dorothy A. Schrock to Christopher Lowell Davis and Jordan Carly Webb, 103 Scenic Circle, Green Acres, $273,000.
• Donna S. Cherry and Nancy S. Cherry to Maria Rymaruk and George Rymaruk, 120 Atoka Drive, Saratoga Meadows, $323,000.
• Edward L. Moore and Mary Margaret Moore to Donna S. Cherry and Nancy S. Cherry, 111 Steeplechase Lane, Saratoga Meadows, $330,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Marisol Silva Rosario, 111 Sovereign Court, Freedom Manor, $333,611.
• Dino M. Soto to Brittany E. Larrick, 112 Brenton Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $336,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Daniel L. Conklin and Suzanne H. Conklin, 102 Sovereign Court, Freedom Manor, $347,806.
• Charles E. Critchfield and Diana J. Critchfield to Richard H. Burton and Alexandra Atlee Alls Burton, 414 Talamore Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $358,300.
• Edward L. Raymond and Grace A. Raymond to Clinton B. Lawyer and Helen G. Lawyer, 101 McClure Way, Red Fox Run, $359,900.
• Jason D. Hall and Lindsay Rose Hall to Marc B. Timmons and Jessica R. Timmons, 119 Darby Drive, Ravenwing, $405,000.
Stonewall District
• Michael S. Butts to Zachary A. Clark and Melissa S. Clark, 1035 Rest Church Road, Clear Brook, Gordondale, $220,000.
• Surety Trustees LLC and Erin F. Elliott and Robert L. Elliott to Spence Ventures LLC, 180 Orchard Dale Drive, Clear Brook, Orchard Dale, $230,080.
• Wright Renovations Inc. to Phillip Bradford Brondstater II, 4470 Martinsburg Pike, Clear Brook, $249,000.
• NVR Inc. to Kevin Levett and Elaine Levett, 234 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $375,988.
• James W. Perkins III and Candice E. Perkins to Allison Lizer and Noah Lizer, 102 Buccaneer Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $410,000.
• Cutshaw Enterprises LC to Elvira Properties LLC, 2596 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson, 9.3 acres, $450,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.