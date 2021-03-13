The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from March 4-10:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Gail James to Benjamin Joseph Guthrie, 211 Lamaster Lane, $252,350.
• Teresa C. Davis to Dale Brown and Diana Brown, 2100 Lost Pond Court, Middletown, Middletown Glen, $285,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Donald J. Zelonis and Karen M. Zelonis, 375 Harry Hiett Lane, Gore, Lamp Estates, $440,700.
• Anna Claire Racey Ellis and Karen R. Dunsmore to Douglas E. Cardoza and Kelly A. Cardoza, 1580 Wardensville Grade, 9.3 acres, $610,000.
• Kyle J. Morgel and Lindsay Summer Morgel to Brenda Anderton and James Anderton, 365 Windsor Lane, Long Meadows, $750,000.
Gainesboro District
• Ralph H. Combs Jr. and Mary Margaret Combs to Three Little Birds Renovations LLC, 311 Hunting Ridge Road, $215,000.
• Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia, substitute trustee, and Barbara J. Webb to JC Rentals LLC, 1508 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $240,000.
• Gregory J. Maxwell and Laurel Worthington to Jamie L. Seal and Dolly L. Seal, 1371 Hollow Road, Gore, Westview Estates, $435,000.
Opequon District
• Richard B. Good and Betty J. Good to Jennifer Wall, 2435 Third St., Middletown, Headley Court, $219,900.
• Margaret P. Montague to Bryan R. Almanza and Tiffany A. Kines, 304 Bluebird Drive, Stephens City, Greenbriar Village, $265,000.
• Carroll Frazier Jr. to Marcus J. Toms and Haley Jade Curro, 123 Trout Lily Drive, Lake Frederick, Lakeside Towns, $289,900.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Alberto R. Gutierrez and Mabel O. Gutierrez, 105 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $364,626.
• Shea Homes LP to Courtney Campbell Gold Cox and Stephen Russell Cox, 117 Foam Flower Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $509,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Eric Rodholm Ernst and Nancy Elaine Ernst, 105 Brant Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $579,990.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC to Shea Homes LP, Lots 17-22, 68-78, 83-84, 95-97, 105-107, 110-113 and 169-171, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $3,330,678.
Red Bud District
• Megan M. Allison and Scott G. Douglas to Sarah V. Fields, 101 Milam Drive, Frederick Heights, $215,000.
• Tiffany A. Burrows to Stephen Sears and Karen Sears, 312 Copperfield Lane, Copperfield, $221,000.
Shawnee District
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Amy Yeung and Joshua Mosby, 127 Metcalf Terrace, Freedom Manor Townhouses, $244,547.
• Mandy M. Luety and Jenni M. Fontana to Janet Snowhill, 410 Kintyre Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $260,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Whitney Claire Thomey, 129 Metcalf Terrace, Freedom Manor Townhouses, $296,662.
• Jayna Marie Eller and others to Amanda Shultz, 304 Yale Drive, College Park, $300,000.
• Nancy W. Anderson and Darnell K. Anderson to Chad Aurell and Alyssa Boloy, 317 Pembridge Drive, Pembridge Heights, $345,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Derek Samuel Winne and Christine M. Raymond-Winne, 104 Alliance Court, Freedom Manor, $393,953.
• Michelle B. Bryant to Casey Western and Carissa Western, 101 Worthington Court, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $451,500.
Stonewall District
• Girish T. Patel and Nitila G. Patel to Darlington LLC, 1350 N. Frederick Pike, $275,000.
• Nichols Construction Properties LLC to Peter Viau, 2083 Brucetown Road, Clear Brook, $296,000.
• Jeremai Santiago Sr. and Abigail Santiago to Alfred A. Sherwood and Ronda K. Sherwood, 104 Sawtooth Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $450,000.
• Davey Sine and Leslie Sine to Christopher G. Kohr and Kimberly M. Kohr, 198 Mosaic Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $455,000.
• Newlin Rental Investments LLC to B&B Omps Family Investments LLC, 1305 Martinsburg Pike, $1,000,000.
