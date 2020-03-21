The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from March 4-11:
Marriage licenses
• Gary Lee Owens, 63, of Stephens City, and Christina Lyn Sirovy, 48, of Stephens City.
• Marshall Phillip Robertson, 45, of Stephens City, and Christy Lynn Jenkins, 39, of Stephens City.
• Stephen Josiah Halasz, 38, of Alexandria, and Kimberly Anne Slaybecker, 32, of Alexandria.
• John Henry Smith Jr., 64, of Warrenton, and Cynthia Jane Patterson, 63, of Denver, North Carolina.
• David Lee Maddox, 69, of Raeford, North Carolina, and Jo An Fox-Wright, 68, of Raeford.
• Rodolfo Ayala, 58, of Bumpass, and Ana Ruth Soriano Jimenez, 22, of North Chesterfield.
• Brittany Leighann Faux, 31, of Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, and Danielle Cherlyn King, 31, of Meshoppen.
• James Aubrey Dameron, 54, of Manassas, and Auraiphat Yawiroeng, 43, of Manassas.
• Brandon Khang Nguyen, 19, of Maricopa, Arizona, and Alivia Genevieve Bassett, 20, of Windber, Pennsylvania.
• Alexander Scott Gochenour, 27, of Woodstock, and Kaylee Brooke Bible, 26, of Woodstock.
• Herbert Allen Bean, 54, of Winchester, and Sherry Ann Dye, 55, of Winchester.
• Travis James Burke, 26, of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Heather Bradlee Keplinger, 26, of Wilmington.
• Justin Dean Mullins, 28, of Brunswick, Maryland, and Megan Michelle Williams, 29, of Brunswick.
• Danny Lamer Day, 62, of Memphis, Tennessee, and Jennifer Dawn Rowe, 38, of Ronks, Pennsylvania.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Judith L. Wallace and Ronald L. Malueg, 142 Cochise Trail, $235,500.
Gainesboro District
• Brenda Yost, Donna Clark and Charles Loy to David F. Mullen and Tia M. Mullen, 7140 Northwestern Pike, Gore, 6 acres, $225,000.
• Loretta M. Mather to Laura F. Griffin, 503 Masters Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $243,500.
• FFC Properties LLC to Katherine Ann Rutherford and Ronald E. Rutherford, 247 Sunset Circle, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $360,000.
Opequon District
• Seth M. Williams to Andrew J. Anderson and Ashley D. Anderson, 121 Cockle Lane, Middletown, $255,000.
• David Johnson and Wendy Johnson to Dakota Burnett Martin and Sydney Lane Phillips, 346 Montgomery Circle, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $291,500.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Patricia E. Kern-Jarrell, 213 Upperville Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $336,480.
• Shea Homes LP to Alan Veit and Krista Veit, 101 Barred Owl Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $428,300.
• Shea Homes LP to Michael James MacMurdy and Ruth Margarita MacMurdy, 143 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $523,130.
Red Bud District
• Ross M. Lehman to Mikayla Lynn Fridley, 416 Valley Mill Road, Brentwood Terrace, $264,000.
Shawnee District
• Thomas E. Long and Christina L. Long to Robert A. Morjarity Jr., 118 Fair Lawn Court, Stephens City, Lakewood Manor, $310,000.
• Trinity Express Development LLC to Valvoline LLC, 190 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, $420,000.
Stonewall District
• NVR Inc. to Beverly Okorn Carlson and Robert Jon Carlson, 107 Starry Way Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $396,490.
Building permits in February over $50,000
Back Creek District
• Lee A. Selznick, The Orchard, 344 Rubinette Way, remodeling, $123,230.27.
• Jennifer Larrick, Shawneeland, 107 Buckskin Trail, single-family dwelling, $120,000.
• Maura Tierney, Shawneeland, 106 Bear Trail, single-family dwelling, $450,000.
• Garden of Eden LLC, 4017 Valley Pike, addition, $956,060.
• The Village at Middletown LC, Village at Middletown, 11 single-family homes, 110, 111, 120, 130, 131 and 140 Kercheval Way; 470 and 471 Coville St.; 200, 210 and 220 Wollen Mills Drive, each $200,000.
• Gregory Meyer, Retirement Estates, 687 Singhass Road, remodeling, $75,000.
• VSS Development LLC, Mountain Valley Estates, Decatur Drive, Lot 76, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
• James F. Brain III, Wind in the Willows, 161 Grillmen Lane, Lot 5, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
• C.S. Jennings Construction Inc., Wilde Acres, 529 Cardinal Drive, single-family dwelling, $115,000.
• R&P Rentals, 201 Commonwealth Court, storage building, $150,000.
Gainesboro District
• James Thomas Robertson, 141 Nathaniel Drive, remodeling, $120,000.
• Ray Gregory, Autumn Hills Estates, 139 Pine Tree Court, Gore, single-family dwelling, $110,000.
• Andrew Spencer, 3011 Siler Road, single-family dwelling, $234,575.
• Alton E. Wolfe Sr., Albin Acres, 108 Thwaite Lane, single-family dwelling, $280,000.
• Dylan Crites, 1090 Knob Road, Gore, mobile home, $67,900.
Opequon District
• Shea Homes LP, Shenandoah, nine single-family homes: 103, 105 and 111 Mallard Drive, $250,000 each; 107 Mallard Drive, $275,000; 109 Mallard Drive, $300,000; Walleye Court, Lot 55, $300,000; 108 and 111 Walleye Court, $275,000 each; 122 Walleye Court, $250,000.
• Richmond Amercan Homes of VA Inc., Southern Hills, Stephens City, four single-family homes: 127 Brandenbury Court and 126 Nathan Drive, $105,000 each; 131 Nathan Drive, $100,000; 135 Nathan Drive, $95,000.
• Jennings Investments, Pioneer Mobile Home Park, 106 Spotswood Court, Stephens City, replace mobile home, $51,800.
• Old Dominion Greens LLC, Old Dominion Greens, Stephens City, three single-family dwellings: 226 Ladysmith Drive, $404,705; 214 Upperville Drive, $365,258; 217 Upperville Drive, $393,550.
• Michael A. Kerns, 280 Reliance Road, Middletown, single-family dwelling, $324,863.
• Freedom Manor LLC, Freedom Manor, 106 Sovereign Court, Winchester, single-family dwelling, $383,690
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC, Shenandoah, five townhouses: 101, 107 and 109 Twinleaf Way, $200,000 each; 103 and 105 Twinleaf Way, $102,000 each.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Old Dominion Green, 209 Bridgewater Drive, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $347,900.
• William Seth Foster, 1304 E. Refuge Church Road, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $168,000.
Red Bud District
• Madison Builders Inc., Sovereign Village, eight townhouses: 112, 122, 124, 126 and 128 Brockham Court, $300,000 each; 114, 116 and 118 Brockham Court, $350,000 each.
Shawnee District
• Navy Federal Credit Union, 190 Security Drive, accessory building, $250,000.
• Freedom Manor LLC, Freedom Manor, four single-family dwellings: 105 Sovereign Court, $368,896; 118 Sovereign Court, $387,500; 120 Sovereign Court, $414,913; 122 Sovereign Court, $413,149.
• Golden Corral, 120 Costello Drive, restaurant, $1,350,000.
Stonewall District
• Kimberly G. Henry, 525 Fort Collier Road, remodeling, $100,000.
• Glen W. Russell, 685 Rest Church Road, Clear Brook, single-family dwelling, $325,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, nine townhouses: 200 Crofton Court, $155,000; 202 Crofton Court, $115,000; 204 Crofton Court, $140,000; 206 Crofton Court, $148,000; 227 Patriot St., $200,000; 211 Starry Way Drive, $149,000; 213 Starry Way Drive, $132,000; 215 Starry Way Drive, $116,000; 217 Starry Way Drive, $150,000.
• Pack-It-In, 200 Imboden Drive, re-roofing, $202,564.
• TSM Inc., 154 McGhee Road, warehouse, $749,000.
• American Builders & Contractors, Stonewall Industrial Park, 131 Kentmere Court, remodeling, $130,000.
• Jack K. Wampler Sr., 2648 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson, replace mobile home, $60,000.
• Rutherford Farm LLC, Rutherford Crossing, 109 Market St., shopping center, $950,000.
• Elvira Properties LLC, 2546 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson, re-shingle roof, $90,000.
• Rader Investment Group, 882 Baker Lane, storage building, $900,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.