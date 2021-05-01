The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from April 22-28:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Nelson Garcia to Asheley Nicole Morrow and Joseph Lee Plaugher, 102 Cornstalk Trail, Shawneeland, $220,000.
• Dana L. Turner to Lilian Cristina Unger and Edward Unger, 228 Falcon Trail, Shawneeland, $249,900.
• Jennifer R. Larrick to Barbara J. Turnbull, 307 Beaver Trail, Shawneeland, $255,912.
• Katherine M. Speakman to Jenny M. May and Alexandria L. May, 123 Blackfeet Trail, Shawneeland, $257,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Charlotte J. Urbina and Erick J. Urbina, 145 Greywolf Trail, Shawneeland, $267,900.
• James G. Nagler to Joseph Bugarski and Donna Bugarski, 2134 Shawn Drive, Middletown, Lynn Heights, $270,000.
• Danny E. Lopez to Rebecca Grayson, 2631 Jones Road, Jackson Woods Estates, $275,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Margarita Elena Castillo and Samuel Charles Redmon, 1128 Tomahawk Trail, Shawneeland, $277,997.
• Rowe Properties LLC to Jacob W. Smith and Grace C. Smith, 340 Wardensville Grade, $365,000.
• Scott J. Brennan to Scott Crowley and Gretchen Crowley, 152 Horizon Drive, Sunset View, $440,000.
• Virginia Mancuso and others to James O. Whalley, 278 Rubinette Way, The Orchard, $600,000.
• Hepler Homes Inc. to James T. Klock and Judith T. Klock, 1520 Hites Road, Middletown, 5 acres, $610,491.
• William M. Bohanon Jr. and Krista E. Bohanon to William H. Hale, Lisa C. Hale and April Elizabeth Hale, 4689 Cedar Creek Grade, 31.4 acres, $766,250.
• David H. Williams and Dale P. Williams to Christopher Grant Oplak and Jessica Noel Oplak, 500 Singhass Road, 21.2 acres, $1,151,000.
Gainesboro District
• Michael W. Anderson and Audrey T. Anderson to Rebecca W. Haynes, 180 Woodridge Lane, Braddock Hills Estates, $349,000.
• Richard G. Gaudette Jr. and Peggy Ann Gaudette to Robert M. Hogan and Daphne Hogan, 1005 W. Masters Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $360,000.
• Lawrence L. Johnson and Kimberley T. Johnson to Nicole Alyse Slater and Drew David Coleman, 162 Country Club Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $410,000.
• James D. Knickerbocker to James Joseph McKay, 451 Sawmill Drive, Gore, Timber Ridge Farms, $411,900.
• Victoria L. Feltner, trustee of the Hazel S. Eckert Trust, to Michael Wade Anderson and Audrey Thomas Anderson, 262 Clayhill Drive, Clay Hill Farm, $475,000.
Opequon District
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Mariam J. Alunkal, 115 Buttercup Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $353,254.
• Roger B. Pounders and Constance C. Pounders to Jennifer Hlad and Kathleen A. Esterberg, 111 Forget Me Not Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $377,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Patricia L. Jorgenson and Emily Merrick Jorgenson, 108 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $390,728.
• Robert J. Lewandowski to Jim L. Tanguay and Yuliya B. Tanguay, 114 Chancellorsville Drive, Stephens City, Camp at Mosby Station, $460,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Sharon Swann Saunders, 112 Pintail Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $499,543.
• Stiebel Properties LLC to 1021 Aylor LLC, 1021 Aylor Road, Stephens City, Plymn Owen Estates, $511,478.
• Greg A. Philpot and Ann K. Philpot to Kirsten Jane Fisher and Timothy Reed Fisher, 113 Grosbeak Court, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $602,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Louis Owen Henkel and Sharon Kay Henkel, 103 Milkweed Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $604,912.
Red Bud District
• Landon Thomas Moore and Rosemary Grace Moore to Zyrian Gantuangco and Tessarosa Tran, 113 Camden Drive, Asbury Terrace, $361,000.
Shawnee District
• Stay Awhile LLC to Venkata S. Badatala and Sowjanya Kanchi, 250 Schramm Loop, Stephens City, Townes at Tasker, $274,000.
• Wright Renovations Inc. to Sergio Hilario Resendiz, 137 Garber Lane, $329,600.
• Michael S. Carter and Elizabeth F. Carter to Fernando E. Canas Melara and Jacqueline E. Baires De Canas, 109 Worthington Court, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $344,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Daniel Marcelo Vargas Ayad and Evert Oscar Vargas Ayad, 100 Alliance Court, Freedom Manor, $364,704.
• Allen B. Grimm Sr. and Maria L. Grimm to Angelo Soares III and Tammy LaCroix, 111 Atoka Drive, Saratoga Meadows, $385,000.
• Jeffrey J. Norman to Alejandro Gonzalez and Anna Prusch Gonzalez, 104 Maverick Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $400,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Donald J. Lingo and Marcia Lingo, 109 Alliance Court, Freedom Manor, $422,528.
• George W. Kelley Jr. and Shirley A. Kelley to Jenkins-Cooper LLC, 132 Windy Hill Lane, Units 1 and 2, Windy Hill Business Park Condominium, $425,000.
• Gregory D. Kleffman and Candice D. Kleffman to Ethan Longenecker and Leah Longenecker, 109 Tattersall Court, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $450,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Sean E. McNulty and Kirby Jayne Hansen, 350 David Drive, Freedom Manor, $463,000.
Stonewall District
• Spirit Properties LLC to Benjamin Trimmer and Klairese Trimmer, 571 Rest Church Road, Clear Brook, Snow Hill, $249,900.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Chiranjeevi Puttaswamy and Charithra Bettegowda, 214 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $300,961.
• Charles F. Woodward III to Austin Wernecke and Emily Harrell, 208 Fiesta Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $305,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Vivek Gupta and Mahak Gupta, 212 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $305,990.
• Richard Andrew Balas and Amanda Ruth Balas to Nzumela Rolly Moleka and Marta Rodriguez Cortez, 107 Poinsettia Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $310,200.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Jimmy Joseph Oliveros and Leidy Bejarano, 216 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $328,292.
• Lauren E. Krippner and Cody Lee McCarthy to Matthew David Jackson, 134 Sterrett Lane, Clear Brook, Welltown Acres, $369,000.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Rajveer Gill, 290 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $419,205.
• Michael A. Hibbard to Cody Lee McCarthy and Lauren Elizabeth Krippner, 143 Thurston Court, Clear Brook, Rose Hill Meadows, $450,000.
