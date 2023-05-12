The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from May 3-10:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Joan Claudette Lockhart to Amanda Elizabeth Lewis and Justin Ian Kitch, 237 Middle Lane, Gore, $225,000.
• Randolph S. Heironimus, trustee of the Constance L. Heironimus Trust, to Jeannie Rathman, 105 Knollwood Court, Winchester, Woodbrook Village, $295,000.
• Bank of Clarke, executor of the estate of Margaret D. Keesling, to Willis Allen Dollison Jr. and Janice Lee Dollison, 310 Butterscotch Court, Winchester, Cross Creek Village, $350,000.
• RE Property Investments LLC to Steve Davis and Beth Davis, 6960 Middle Road, Middletown, Middle Road Estates, $826,000.
Gainesboro District
• Bryant T. Daggit to Jimmie Watson, 775 Pack Horse Road, Winchester, Hoover Mountain Retreat, $285,000.
Opequon District
• Jhonny O. Sosa Bonilla and Diana R. Garcia to Reginald Nii Offei Jr., 513 Hamilton Court, Stephens City, Hamilton Court, $309,000.
• Abraham Magallanes Cardona and Mayra C. Esparza to Benjamin Harrison III and Dara Harrison, 114 Ian Court, Stephens City, The Village at Sherando, $360,000.
• Foundation Partners I LLC to 1033 Aylor Rd LLC, 1033 Aylor Road, Stephens City, $450,000.
• Mickie L. Beatty and Dennis A. Beatty to Wilmer Antonio Henriquez Henriquez and others, 103 Fairfax Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $475,000.
• NVR Inc. to Adam Martin Koerner and Jennifer Sveum Koerner, 218 Decatur Circle, Stephens City, Mountain Valley Estates, $499,920.
• Michael Lee Soules and Michelle Denise Soules to James G. Kyser IV and Susan Chris Kyser, 102 Switchgrass Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $605,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Kathryn K. Tuley and John W. Tuley, 112 Pimpernel Place, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $739,990.
• James Theodore Tucker and Terri Elizabeth Tucker to Rhonda Sue Torres and Albert Manuel Torres, 159 Towhee Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $740,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Daniel Hugh Stitt Jr. and Cindy Lwella Stitt, 223 Milkweed Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $979,990.
Red Bud District
• FFC Properties LLC to Renato Argueta and Dina Cristelia Saenz Argueta, 205 Emily Lane, Winchester, Carlisle Heights, $260,000.
• NVR Inc. to Laura Nelson, 113 Maury Way, Winchester, Winchester Landing, $313,560.
• U.S. Home LLC to Jacob Patrick Tunney and Kathleen Scarlett Tunney, 119 Tye Court, Winchester, Senseny Village, $392,225.
• Josue Ariel Fuentes Figueroa and others to Chelsea Augustine and Michael McElrath, 112 Biscane Court, Winchester, Fieldstone, $395,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Maria J. Dunckhorst and Adonias Ruiz Guillen, 118 Meade Drive, Winchester, Rolling Fields, $399,900.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Robert Lynn Johnsen and Nancy Gatlin Johnsen, 116 Meade Drive, Winchester, Rolling Fields, $419,000.
• Jimi T. Watson to Choctaw American Insurance Inc., 869 Valley Mill Road, Winchester, Asbury Terrace, $420,000.
Shawnee District
• Bernhard Donald Kirchner, devisee of the estate of Uta Kirchner, to Mary L. Kasbohm and Carl L. Coutant, 206 Surrey Club Lane, Stephens City, Lakeview Townhouses, $225,000.
• Roy M. Grove to Holly Jean Walker, Jeanette Keyser Walker and Mason Dwane Walker, 202 Craig Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $409,500.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Thomas Walberer Jr. and Deanna Walberer, 143 Nevermore Drive, Winchester, Raven Oaks, $574,999.
Stonewall District
• Michelle Jeffries Hall to Bailey Roach and Peyton Crebbs, 204 Sutton Court, Winchester, Huntington Meadows, $245,000.
• Kelly M. Chrystal to Amy Britton Snawder, 100 Ridge Court, Winchester, Foxridge, $295,501.
• BKR of Winchester LLC to S2 Brick Kiln LLC, 205 Brick Kiln Road, Winchester, $1,550,000.
• Waverly Farm LLC to Larry A. Russell and Sharon R. Russell, Hopewell Road, Clear Brook, 169 acres, $2,400,000.
