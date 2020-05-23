The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from May 14-20:
Marriage licenses• Andrew James Tremoulis, 35, of Winchester, and Stephanie Mary Smith, 39, of Winchester.
• Charles Frank Shernick, 20, of Winchester, and Makalla Courtney-Taylor Phelps, 20, of Stephens City.
• James Andrew Pond, 42, of Cross Junction, and Heather Marie Shaffer-Meeks, 39, of Cross Junction.
• Tyler Michael Corbin, 23, of Stephens City, and Mandy Lynn Evans, 27, of Stephens City.
• Marquis Larkland Henry, 46, of Winchester, and Dian Robertha Hardware, 49, of Winchester.
• William Thomas Jeans Jr., 63, of Inwood, West Virginia, and Beth Della Cristy, 75, of Stephens City.
• Zachary Blake Holmes, 27, of Winchester, and Catherine Elizabeth Quinn, 25, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000Back Creek District
• Jennifer R. Larrick to Justo H. Marquez Lemuz, 115 Hemlock Trail, $255,000.
• NVR Inc. to Heather Demetra Heusser and Aaron Morgan Heusser, 471 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $304,605.
• Francis C. Vacek III and Donna M. Vacek to Michael Blake Stokely and Jane Lockard Stokely, 384 Perry Road, $340,000.
• James A. Cox and Mary E. Cox to David J. LeCronier, 310 Delmas Trail, Midland Heights, $349,900.
• Thomas P. Morra to Kathryn F. Cocroft, 137 Miller Road, $350,000.
• Thomas E. Webber and Barbara G. Webber to Jeanne Marie Holohan, trustee of Douglas Henry Davis, and Tricia Thomas, trustee of Nancy M. Janelle Trust, 104 Forest Ridge Road, Stonebrook Farms, $379,000.
• Nancy B. Sullivan to Scott Frederick Carnell and Mary Elizabeth Carnell, 4024 Middle Road, The Orchard, $490,000.
Gainesboro District
• Spence Ventures LLC to Jacob Borstad and Emily Borstad, 113 Hudson Ave., $213,000.
• Bryan M. Herndon to Kelly S. Wing and Nancy B. Wing, 520 Reynolds Road, Cross Junction, 6.9 acres, $299,900.
• Jason L. Umberger and Cara Umberger to William Michael Byrnes and Jan Rodenbach Byrnes , 139 Bell Hollow Road, Greenspring Knolls, $365,900.
• Laura B. Brown and Stephanie R. Fosburg to Zachary Kyle O’Brien and Briana Lee O’Brien, 1112 S. Sleepy Creek Road, Cross Junction, $389,900.
• Steven D. Howe and Denise M. Howe to Michael David Reger, 298 Skylar Lanes Way, Walnut Springs Estates, $435,000.
• Byron J. Lewis and Nancy Mudd to Joshua R. LaPlante and Stephanie D. Bearden-LaPlante, 1132 Ebenezer Church Road, Gore, 32 acres, $479,900.
• Commonwealth Group-Winchester Partners LP to Primax Properties LLC, Retail Boulevard, three lots, $975,000.
Opequon District
• Old Dominion Greens LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Lots 78, 88 and 91, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $220,000.
• John B. Grubbs to Daniel Charles Bailey and Carla C. Olivares, 112 West St., Stephens City, Lone Oak, $252,000.
• Gary Cooney, administrator of the estate of Paul Thomas Cooney, to Jerrod L. Lemieux and Jennifer L. Lemieux, 115 Barkwood Drive, Stephens City, Woodside Estates, $284,721.
• BGRS Relocation Inc. to Elainea Williamson and others, 1221 Fairfax St., Stephens City, Stephens Landing, $288,200.
• Pedro Siguenza Rodriguez and Sonia Elizabeth Siguenza to Timothy E. Bolding II, 117 Hornbeam Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $293,000.
• NVR Inc. to Maurice Edward Crosbie and Roxanna Leigh Crosbie, 105 Bergamot Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $299,826.
• Jason A. Morar and Marjorie Elizabeth Morar to BGRS Relocation Inc., 1221 Fairfax St., Stephens City, Stephens Landing, $302,500.
• Derek Lynn Peterson and Rebecca Lynn Peterson to Jesse Encapera and Wendy Encapera, 162 Littlewing Way, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $312,000.
• Jason E. Koller and Beth A. Koller to Jonathan DeWalt and Krystal DeWalt, 117 Montgomery Circle, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $344,900.
• Bradley Knorr and Grace Knorr to Chad E. Gerald and Jessica E. Gerald, 106 First Manassas Place, Stephens City, Camp of Mosby Station, $365,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Saul Hernandez and Edmee Ferrer Cintron, 112 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $569,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Matthew John Stiger and Kelly Marie Stiger, 116 Walleye Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $623,566.
• Thomas E. Purcell and Robin L. Purcell to Yale Jeffrey Lewis and Erica Greenberg Lewis, 175 Towhee Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $740,000.
Red Bud District
• Dean L. Smith to Maria M. Hall, 115 Country Park Drive, Country Park, $253,000.
• Zachary K. O’Brien and Briana L. O’Brien to David Isaac Walden, 138 Solara Drive, Fieldstone, $292,000.
• Louis J. Paulovich and Mary Ann Paulovich to Matthew J. Occhuizzo and Morgan L. Occhuizzo, 101 Jeni Court, Abrams Pointe, $460,000.
• Merrifield Homes LLC to James R. James and Traci R. James, 124 Jeni Court, Abrams Pointe, $542,698.
Shawnee District
• Christopher L. Levdahl to Kimberly Lynn Wymer, 1384 Greenwood Road, $299,900.
• Lois A. White to William Shawn Polk, 106 Moss Court, Stephens City, Lakewood Manor, $300,000.
• Michael G. Montaina and Joan F. Montaina to Kenya D. Goodwyn and David A. Goodwyn III, 100 Aldie Burn Court, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $333,000.
• BS Rentals LLC to James Collins and Tammi Collins, 103 Camaruge Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $349,000.
• Saul Hernandez and Edmee Ferrer Cintron to Mavis A. Agyeiwaah and Renos Kusi, 429 Talamore Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $389,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to David A. Shoberg and Traci J. Shoberg, 109 Sovereign Court, Freedom Manor, $392,954.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Randy Earl White, Relwinde Eliane Noela White and Janice Marie White, 353 David Drive, Freedom Manor, $397,140.
Stonewall District
• Charlotte A. Payne-Conard and William Douglas Payne Jr. to Francis C. Vacek III and Donna M. Vacek, 4312 Martinsburg Pike, Clear Brook, $229,900.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Meghan Collins, 203 Starry Way Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $276,905.
• Deborah Page Driver to Carolyn Ross, 110 Gretchen Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $278,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Marcus F. Matthews and Mackenzie L. Anzueto, 205 Starry Way Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $313,880.
• Ronald Ray Cooke, individually and as executor of the estate of Ella Lee Robinson Cooke, and others to Foxtrap LLC, 1756 Apple Pie Ridge Road, Winchester, 41 acres, $354,200.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Deborah Page Driver and Darryl Clay Kipps, 104 Starry Way Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $371,434.
• NVR Inc. to Alyssa Bartley and Davon Durant, 105 Starry Way Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $372,715.
• Thomas Benz and Jenna Benz to Jonathan Hall and Sarah E. Tucker, 261 Lick Run Crossing, Stephenson, Woods Mill, $445,000.
• David O. Clements Jr. to Ronald E. Hale and Evelyn B. Hale, 122 Clearview Drive, Clear Brook, Welltown Acres, $447,000.
