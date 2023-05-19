The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from May 10 to 17:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Amanda J. Gardner and Judith B. Gardner to Chisa Johnson, 308 Fawn Drive, Winchester, Wilde Acres, $315,000.
• Nancy C. Adams to William W. Gregory and Loreen L. Gregory, 291 Fishel Road, Winchester, $630,000.
Gainesboro District
• Sandra Marie Amato to Eric R. MacDonald and Larissa Mae MacDonald, 1533 Shockeysville Road, Winchester, Ritter Mountain, $315,000.
• Michael Sacco to Matthew Scott Herter, 205 Crinoline Lane, Winchester, $396,501.
• Robert Olinger to Jessica Stapleton and Eric Andrews, 2140 Whitacre Road, Cross Junction, 8.5 acres, $550,000.
Opequon District
• Rainbow Realty & Investment Inc. and Gillian Joy Greenfield to Guthridge Properties LLC, 114 Caspian Drive, Stephens City, Warrior Center Condominiums, $240,800.
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Carissa Morgan Helm, 165 Schyrock Drive, Stephens City, West Wynd, $414,990.
• Van Metre Homes at Lake Frederick LLC to Dennis O'Malley Jr. and Joan E. Pagni, 100 Phacelia Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $429,990.
• Roberta Lynn Kruse-Fordham and Richard J. Fordham to Shari Komarow, 101 Bergamot Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $430,000.
• Van Capital LLC to Yefrin Fernando Amador Sanchez and Glenda M. Sanchez Gutierrez, 243 Bridgewater Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $515,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Barry Ansel Graham and Sedi Louise Graham, 118 Pimpernel Place, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $742,673.
Red Bud District
• NVR Inc. to David Wayne Gillette, 105 Maury Way, Winchester, Winchester Landing, $300,070.
• NVR Inc. to Katherine L. Fleck, 109 Maury Way, Winchester, Winchester Landing, $315,560.
• NVR Inc. to Tina Maria Gonzalez, 115 Maury Way, Winchester, Winchester Landing, $337,060.
• Shannah Schramm and Kailey Foley to Wai Lo, 101 Kingsley Drive, Winchester, Fieldstone, $392,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Corey J. Bell and Kala Bell, 112 Meade Drive, Winchester, Rolling Fields, $409,900.
Shawnee District
• Matthew Mahiques to Yuri Sagastume, 703 Emily Lane, Winchester, Carlisle Heights, $210,000.
• Ingrid M. Acevedo Reines and Yajaira I. Vargas Vega to Coral LLC, 106 Stribling Way, Winchester, Freedom Manor, $322,000.
• John G. Stringham to Tyler Richards and Devin Richards, 241 Lakeside Drive, Stephens City, Lakewood Manor, $345,000.
• Lila Lee Person to Jhonny Oswaldo Sosa Bonilla and Diana Rosebely Garcia Gonzalez, 141 Churchill Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $390,000.
• David R. Vincent and Claire D. Vincent to John Burns Roberts II and Susan C. Roberts, 113 Sadi Court, Stephens City, Autumn Glen, $420,000.
• James L. Patton and Christie A. Patton to Angelo Sanchez-Miranda and Oscar Arias Melendez, 113 Orkney Drive, Winchester, Ravenwing, $494,000.
• Marlene J. Sterrick, trustee of the Biediger Trust, to Dorothy J. Legan, Karen McGreevy and Lynn Legan, 153 Harvest Ridge Drive, Winchester, Village at Harvest Ridge, $565,000.
• Colleen Ann McCarthy to Saul Romero Castillo, 674 W. Parkins Mill Road, Winchester, 9.3 acres, $745,000.
Stonewall District
• Kathryn E. Williams to Colt Nutter, 580 Walters Mill Lane, Stephenson, $220,000.
• Lanny J. Hughes to Rex Alexander Petrey and Julie Ann Petrey, 503 Stephenson Road, Stephenson, $250,000.
• Richard Rutherford to Erlan R. Aguilar Medina and Aracely C. Alvarado Hernandez, 821 Butler Ave., Winchester, Hampton Chase, $322,000.
• David Michael Halpin and Sherry Lynn Halpin to Steven Perez and Gracia Gamarra, 213 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $627,000.
• Jeffrey Nelson Bendure and Tina Jean Bendure to Yohannes Tenadegg Goite and Beemnet Taye Kebede, 217 Northumberland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $643,000.
April building permits over $50,000
Back Creek District
• The Village at Middletown LC, Village at Middletown, Middletown, five single-family dwellings, 150, 155, 157, 176 and 178 Birmingham Drive, $200,000 each.
• Derek Torrance, Apple Banks South, 131 Nittany South Way, Stephens City, swimming pool, $93,000.
• CS Jennings Construction, Doonbeg, 125 Doonbeg Court, Kernstown, single-family dwelling, $225,000.
• Jack Lapiana, Hogue Creek Estates, 573 Deer Creek Road, Winchester, swimming pool, $50,392.
• Joseph Wisneski, The Bend on Cedar Creek, 280 Creekview Lane, Middletown, addition, $80,000.
• Francis Kapper Jr., Duck Run, 244 Duck Run Lane, Star Tannery, garage, $81,200.
• Cvechko Investments LLC, 1640 Gough Road, Winchester, single-family dwelling, $150,000.
• Mark Spence, Baldwin Gap, Cedar Creek Grade, Kernstown, single-family dwelling, $185,000.
• Dave Holliday Construction Inc., Enfield Knoll, Middletown, seven townhouses, 101, 103, 105, 107, 109, 111 and 113 Kensington Circle, $200,000 each.
• Dennis Quinn Jr., Stonebrook Farms, 163 Old Forest Circle, Kernstown, remodeling, $100,000.
• Joseph Dick, Shawneeland, 117 Lemming Lane, Winchester, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
• Isaac Foltz, Simmons Ridge, 299 Simmons Ridge Lane, Gore, single-family dwelling, $250,000.
• Mark McLellan, Stoneymeade, 385 Gravenstein Court, Kernstown, finish existing new home, $550,000.
• Richmond American Homes of VA Inc., Seasons at Middletown Place, Middletown, seven single-family dwellings, 107 and 109 Seventh St., $299,000; 102, 103, 104, 108 and 110 Curtain Fall Drive, $299,000.
• Jesse Dick, Shawneeland, Mountain Falls Road, Winchester, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
• Beiler and Company LLC, Wilde Acres, Winchester, three single-family dwellings, 546 and 550 Cardinal Drive, $200,000 each; 617 Pheasant Drive, $200,000.
• D.R. Horton Inc., West Wynd, Stephens City, seven single-family dwellings, 5219 Charing Cross Drive, $150,000; 100, 102, 104, 106, 108 and 110 Gossard Way, $150,000 each.
Gainesboro District
• Braddock Hills LLC, 978 Round Hill Road, Winchester, single-family dwelling, $250,000.
• Licking Valley Construction Corp., Hunting Ridge Manor, Gore, two single-family dwellings, 150 and 156 Whiskey Bottom Court, $300,000 each.
• Michael Loy, 343 Indian Hollow Road, Winchester, addition, $250,000.
• Delbert Hayes Jr., 355 Mountain Laurel Lane, Winchester, modular house, $250,000.
• Tina Hayes, 325 Mountain Laurel Lane, Winchester, mobile home, $75,000.
• Aikens & Ward LLC, Hunting Ridge Estates, Traci’s Way, Winchester, single-family dwelling, $161,940.
• William Price, 1204 Hiatt Road, Clear Brook, remodeling, $60,000.
Opequon District
• Fairfax Pike Holdings LLC, 118 Fairfax Pike, Stephens City, remodeling, $550,000.
• Shea Homes LP, Shenandoah, Winchester, eight single-family dwellings, 117 Yellow Birch Court; 127 Pimpernel Place and 155 Cowbird St., $606,900 each; 113 and 131 Cowbird St., $479,900 each; 127 Cowbird St., $495,990; 129 Cowbird St., $435,900; 135 Cowbird St., $535,990.
• The Fairfax Development Corp., Cannon Hill Farms, Middletown, two single-family dwellings, 182 and 183 Garrison Court, $350,000 each.
• Michael Seidel, Kendall Mills, 200 Wayside Mill Lane, Middletown, garage, $150,000.
Red Bud District
• Winchester Landing LLC, Winchester Landing, Winchester, 16 townhouses, 100, 102, 104, 106, 108, 110, 112, 114, 117, 119, 121, 123, 125, 127, 129 and 131 Maury Way, $200,000 each.
• Winchester Landing LLC, Winchester Landing, Winchester, four single-family dwellings, 241, 243, 244 and 246 Farmington Blvd., $200,000 each.
• Navy Federal Credit Union, 141 Security Drive, Winchester, remodeling, $445,000.
• Mark Newbrough, Frederick Heights, 209 Ridge Road, Winchester, pole structure, $70,000.
• Ronald Werdebaugh, 320 Wood Rise Lane, Winchester, single-family dwelling, $400,000.
• Richmond American Homes of VA Inc., Abrams Point, Winchester, three single-family dwellings, 105 Triangle Court, single-family dwelling, $305,000; 164 Williamson Road, $295,000; 170 Williamson Road, $325,000.
• US Home LLC, Senseny Village, Winchester, single-family dwellings, 132, 134, 136, 139, 140 and 158 Lehigh Drive, $250,000 each.
Shawnee District
• Winchester Regional Airport, 491 Airport Road, Winchester, airport terminal building, $10,211,000.
• Arlene Smith, Shenandoah Mobile Home Park, 1405 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, mobile home, $80,000.
• Shenandoah Mobile Court Inc., Shenandoah Mobile Home Park, 1405 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, mobile home, $65,000.
• Richmond American Homes of VA Inc., Raven Oaks, Winchester, two single-family dwellings, 127 Poe Drive, $289,500; 105 Edgar Lane, $255,000.
Stonewall District
• Dustin Simkhovitch, Red Bud Run, 527 Woods Mill Road, Stephenson, addition, $200,000.
• Jack Wampler Sr. And Jack Wampler Jr., Wampler’s Mobile Home Park, 2648 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson, mobile home, $70,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, two single-family dwellings, 101 Barrister St., $306,000; 108 Barrister St., $358,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, four townhouses, 322 and 328 Starry Way Drive, $191,000 each; 324 Starry Way Drive, $159,000; 326 Starry Way Drive, $163,000.
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 120 Merchant St., Winchester, remodeling, $575,000.
• K&J Investments LC, 236 Ezra Lane, Stephenson, warehouse, $1,700,000.
• AFLP-FTC LLC, 214 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, reroofing, $193,754.
• Unger Enterprises LLC, 117 Hopewell Lane, Clear Brook, remodeling, $150,000.
