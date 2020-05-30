The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from May 21-27:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Apex Building Corp. to Allison Cheyenne Williamson, 507 Rainbow Falls, Shawneeland, $246,900.
• Travis R. Streit to Tyler Stottlemyer, 807 Panther Drive, Wilde Acres, $299,000.
• Rebecca J. Ashworth to David James Salvetti and Kathryn Beryl Salvetti, 514 Miller Road, Belleville Farm, $740,000.
Gainesboro District
• Bruce D. Schutter and Lee A. Schutter to Alex A. Cuellar Torres, 107 Country Squire Lane, Country Squire Estates, $310,000.
• Dale L. Shortt and Carolyn L. Shortt to Travis R. Streit and Stephanie J. Streit, 526 Middle Ford Road, Cross Junction, 70.6 acres, $873,500.
Opequon District
• J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to Zachary A. Judy, 461 Westmoreland Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $268,000.
• Tammie J. McGill to Timothy Girard Ochs and Marie Judy Ochs, 305 Montgomery Circle, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $287,000.
• Michael Sacco to Melissa Driver, 102 Coopworth Court, Stephens City, Albin Village, $305,000.
• NVR Inc. to Abdeslam Abdelaadim, 109 Bergamot Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $306,170.
• Frank F. Reed Jr. to Edin A. Navarro Rodriguez and Xiomara G. Vigil Santos, 111 Eleven Moons Place, Stephens City, Meadow Edge, $312,000.
• Joshua L. Strosnider to Austin P. Moon and Miranda Moon, 216 Shoe Buckle Court, Stephens City, Stephens Landing, $329,900.
• Eric W. Landis and Cheri L. Landis to Michael Gallo and Jenna Marie Gallo, 111 Driftwood Drive, Stephens City, Woodside Estates, $335,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Samuel A. Audia, 129 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $357,513.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Michael K. Wheeler and Ellen K. Wheeler, 118 Bleeding Heart Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $369,626.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Phillip Roberson and Serena Roberson, 142 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $392,908.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Trad Andrew Leavitt and Katelyn D. Leavitt, 144 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $425,635.
• Shea Homes LP to Michael A. Noto and Betty C. Bishop, 114 Barred Owl Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $526,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Gregg Burgess and Connie Burgess, 118 Walleye Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $698,489.
Red Bud District
• Erin E.M. Brashich to Charlene P. Choinski, 102 Twin Hill Circle, Green Acres, $220,000.
• 3 Eleven Properties LLC to Jason Montgomery and Lori Montgomery, 103 Cherry Hill Drive, Green Acres, $259,000.
• Linda R. Apfel to Edward Langschwager and Bat El H. Langschwager, 133 Likens Way, Carlisle Heights, $261,000.
• Christopher T. Bingenheimer to Brian J. Cummings and Brittany A. Cummings, 124 Biscane Court, Fieldstone, $302,000.
• Jeffrey D. Hester to Norma M. Santos and Vivian Greemy Allen, 285 Rossman Blvd., Sovereign Village, $325,000.
• Scott L. Kraut and Sally Y. Kraut to Robert J. Schmitt and Margo M. Strawderman, 107 Abrams Pointe Blvd., Abrams Pointe, $423,000.
Shawnee District
• James A. Drown, trustee for the S. Blaine Wilson Trust, to Bunny Richelle Keckley and Christian A. Dall’Acqua, 544 Greenwood Road, 6.1 acres, $210,000.
• Ready 2 Go Properties LLC to Christian Esparza Campos, 308 Chinkapin Drive, Stephens City, Village at Lakeside, $265,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Mary Longerbeam, 115 Sovereign Court, Freedom Manor, $366,684.
• Bruce J. Keenan Sr. and Jill Ann Keenan to Stacy E. Talbott, 291 Huntersridge Road, Oakdale Crossing, $401,000.
Stonewall District
• Randy Allen Weir to Thomas E. Henry III, 123 Rotunda Drive, Stephens City, Snowden Bridge, $245,000.
• Robert Schmitt and Margo Strawderman to Eric J. Prugh and Rebecca J. Ashworth, 122 Splendor Garden Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $275,000.
• Sandra Vanmeter Adams to Judith L. Grant and Jessie L. Skipwith, 106 Prickly Pear Place, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $295,000.
• Randol B. Fletcher and Karen R. Fletcher to Jonathan Strickland and Megan Baird, 392 Fortress Drive, Star Fort, $315,000.
• Mary Ellen Rosia to GR-PR LLC, 386 Apple View Drive, Clear Brook, Apple View Estates, $360,000.
• David Wayne Lewis and Carol Ann Lewis to Kevin C. Lewis and Bryan D. Lewis, 215 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $399,951.
• Brian Cummings and Brittany A. Cummings to John Acklin Shaw IV and Kelly Shaw, 192 Mosaic Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $475,000.
• Hansford H. Deweese and Virginia P. Deweese to James Joseph Bell Jr., James Joseph Bell Sr. and Lisa Michelle Bell, 373 Greenfield Drive, Spring Valley, $505,000.
