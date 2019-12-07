The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Warren E. Bloxom to Nixon J. Velasquez Bonilla, 113 King Lane, Echo Village, $218,500.
• James J. Brawley and others, devisees of the estate of James F. Brawley, to David S. Linscomb and Susie Linscomb, 432 Spring Valley Drive, Cross Creek Village, $309,000.
• Dail A. Haun and Victoria E. Haun to DM Holding Group LLC, 357 Chimney Circle, Middletown, Chimney Hills Estates, $425,000.
• Hepler Homes Inc. to Jason Robinson and Jennifer J. Robinson, 160 Chanterelle Court, Stephens City, Hites View Estates, $502,000.
Gainesboro District
• John W. Stotler to Cody J. Cochran and Whitney M. Dennis, 308 Gardners Road, Cross Junction, 5 acres, $255,000.
• Margaret Crook to Arthur Ray Langdale III and Monica Allen Langdale, 1202 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $255,000.
• Spence Ventures LLC to Paul C. Elsasser and Lori Elsasser, 183 Ridgeview Road, Gore, Laid Back Estates, $280,000.
Opequon District
• Lawrence E. Lawhon to Jayne R. Craig, 123 Bayberry Court, Stephens City, Autumn Glen, $241,000.
• Bernard K. Howard and Ronda R. Howard to John Guthridge, 105 Essex Court, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $258,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Ellen Antwi, 118 Nathan Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $350,296.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Diane L. Simpson, 112 Trumpet Vine Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $354,451.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Andrew S. Dunn and Crystal L. Dunn, 210 Upperville Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $413,110.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Franklin Michie Jr., Debra Michie and Marjorie Kipps, 116 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $469,894.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to David E. Johnson and Wendy Johnson, 104 Emory Court, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $481,072.
• Shea Homes LP to Marshall Scott Reichenbaugh and Annette Basler Reichenbaugh, 100 Barred Owl Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $674,003.
Red Bud District
• Curtis B. Spriggs II and Tamara D. Spriggs to Showker Ashby LLC , 132 Coolfont Lane, Windstone, $220,000.
• Paul J. Kustra and Eliza Z. Kustra to Hector F. Gallegos and Lilliana O. Lopez, 149 Morning Glory Drive, Apple Ridge, $229,900.
• Charles Gordon Keating to Showker Ashby LLC, 122 Kingsley Drive, Fieldstone, $269,000.
• Campfield LLC and Frederick Development Co. Inc. to Jeremie J. Vigneault, 123 Jeni Court, Abrams Pointe, $529,000.
• Merrifield Homes LLC to Jack W. Drumheller Jr. and Tracy L. Drumheller, 106 Jeni Court, Abrams Pointe, $539,000.
Shawnee District
• Angelia M. Blackman to Michael P. Kihntopf Jr. and Michelle Kihntopf, 113 Penderbrook Court, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $305,500.
Stonewall District
• NVR Inc. to Rushana Veronica Williams, 344 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $224,990.
• Suntrust Bank to Michael Joseph Whitacre, 1451 Cedar Grove Road, Hicks Meadow, $315,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Robert Eugene Brague III and Katie Brague, 134 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $330,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Marc Aaron Nicholson and Lindsey Zuckerman Nicholson, 143 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $366,570.
• NVR Inc. to George P. Rowe Jr. and Tammy M. Rowe, 103 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $450,895.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Kelly Diane Richardson, 225 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $468,782.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Robert Daniels and Sharon Louise Daniels, 221 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $508,595.
Building permits over $50,000
Back Creek District
• Van Metre Ventures LLC, The View, 614 McDonald Road, single-family dwelling, $150,000.
• Chad M. Lewis, Roscommon, 195 Shannon Court, garage, $80,000.
• Michael S. Lilly, Duck Run, 109 Bee Trail, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $150,000.
• Thrive Integrative Physical, Commonwealth Business Center, 251 Commonwealth Court, remodeling, $85,000.
• Trex Co. Inc., 3229 Shawnee Drive, Kernstown, demolition, $75,000.
• Jeffrey A. Barmoy, The Bend at Cedar Creek, 145 Creekview Lane, Stephens City, finish existing home, $65,000.
• Brent M. Barritea, 7957 Church St., Middletown, addition, $163,000.
Gainesboro District
• Charles R. Corbin, 117 Ridgeview Road, Gore, modular house, $377,357.
• Robert R. Cochran, Glaize Orchard Road, single-family dwelling, $150,000.
• Jeffery D. Young, 10800 North Frederick Pike, Cross Junction, single-family dwelling, $130,000.
Opequon District
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc., Southern Hills, Stephens City, four single-family dwellings, 129 and 133 Brandenbury Court, 125 Westchester Drive, 113 Nathan Drive, all $100,000 each.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC, Shenandoah, five single-family dwellings, 109, 113, 116, 117 and 118 Walleye Court, $250,000 each.
• Matthew S. Hopple, The Guards, 130 Cedar Mountain Drive, Stephens City, swimming pool, $65,000.
• Old Dominion Green LLC, Old Dominion Greens, Stephens City, two single-family dwellings, 222 Ladysmith Drive, $381,000; 212 Ladysmith Drive, $485,000.
• Cedar Meadows Development LLC, Cedar Meadows, White Post, three single-family dwellings, 109 Bluets Drive, $335,710; 111 Bluets Drive, $346,006; 121 Bluets Drive, $350,790.
• Shea Homes LP, Shenandoah, three single-family dwellings, 101 Mallard Drive, $300,000; 141 Mallard Drive, $250,000; 151 Mallard Drive, $275,000.
• VSS Development LLC, Village at Stephens City, Decatur Drive, Lot 75, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Old Dominion Green, 219 Ladysmith Drive, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $478,800.
• Monica N. See, Fredericktowne Estates, 133 Churchill Drive, Stephens City, addition, $55,000.
Shawnee District
• Thomas Compher, Quail Hill Estates, 30 Covey Lane, garage, $59,000.
• Earl W. Foreman, Lakeside Estates, 112 Mulberry Circle, Stephens City, remodeling, $90,000.
• Freedom Manor LLC, Freedom Manor, Sovereign Court, three single-family dwellings, Lot 46, $405,700; 102 Sovereign Court, $344,000; 111 Sovereign Court, $334,006.
Stonewall District
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephens City, two single-family dwellings, 107 Starry Way Drive, $200,000; 108 Starry Way Drive, $155,000.
