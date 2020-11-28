The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Nov. 19-25:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Spence Ventures LLC to Randi Laing and Nicholas Steeves, 719 Fawn Drive, Wilde Acres, $232,500.
• Jonathan M. Everly to Larry D. McFarland, Nanette M. McFarland and Celena Marie Sargent Wood, 620 Fawn Drive, Wilde Acres, $235,000.
• Stephen J. Clark to Patrick H. Demartinis and Cortney R. Lynn, 3834 Wardensville Grade, Deer Haven Estates, $250,000.
• Leonard J. Roman to Jonathan M. Everly, 646 Bluebird Trail, Wilde Acres, $300,000.
• Charles Meister and Charlene Meister to Cynthia Renee Parrock and Justin Patrick Parrock, 201 Hammack Lane, Whites Mills, $652,000.
Gainesboro District
• Donal Smith to Kitty D. Crosby, 602 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $226,000.
• Kathleen M. Gaffney and James Joseph Henry to Angel De Jesus Portillo, 145 Waterside Lane, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $290,000.
• Carolyn Crouse Raines, executrix of the estate of Alma A. Senseney, to William Arthur Heine, 136 Crinoline Lane, $325,000.
• Brady William Cook and Savana Marie Cook to Michael A. Roberson and Tiffany L. Roberson, 3161 Apple Pie Ridge Road, $388,000.
• Erika de Azagra, executrix of the estate of Anne T. Johnson, to David John Weary and Gloria Jean Weary, 2733 Hunting Ridge Road, Creek View Farms, $459,025.
• Partnership 16 LP to Sreit Autumn Wind LLC, 140 Scarlet Maple Drive, 18.5 acres, $13,069,980.
Opequon District
• Brickstreet Properties LLC to Anthony LaDuca and Francine LaDuca, 5077 Comer Drive, Stephens City, Hilltop Townhomes, $227,500.
• Larry E. Darr III and Brittany Darr to Roy Steuer and Rebecca Render, 109 Deer Hill Court, Stephens City, Deer Run of Sherando, $230,000.
• Colleen Legare to Sandra M. Anderson, 220 Spanish Oak Road, Stephens City, Autumn Glen, $285,000
• NVR Inc. to Alan Michael Meyer and Brooke Marie Kemp, 119 Bayhill Terrace, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $301,830.
• Chris M. Shaner and Sarah J. Shaner to Martha A. Kiser and Kenneth R. Kiser, 166 Trout Lily Drive, Lake Frederick, Lakeside Towns, $313,000.
• Fernando A. Conde and Holly B. Conde to Daniel E. Martin and Gina Martin, 7894 Church St., Middletown, $330,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Joseph J. Satanick and Elizabeth M. Satanick, 107 Buttercup Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $350,902.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Gloria Crum Austin, 103 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $359,554.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Christopher Shaner and Sarah Shaner, 555 Town Run Lane, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $389,999.
• Belinda A. Lellock and Jeffrey J. Hermansen to Donnie D. Channell and Retha J. Channell, 103 Falling Mountain Place, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $390,000.
• NVR Inc. to Nicholas Louis Carmel and Emily Ruth Carmel, 129 Decatur Circle, Stephens City, Mountain Valley Estates, $500,645.
• Shea Homes LP to Lynda Whitmire, 112 Foam Flower Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $519,990.
• Christine L. Anderson to Martina F. Branco and Robert John Branco, 103 Cottontail Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $532,000.
Red Bud District
• Angel D. Portillo to Robert Eugene Spencer and Kerry Lynn Spencer, 102 Dixie Belle Drive, Burning Knolls, $240,000.
• Winston A. Brown Jr. and Celeste Nichole Thompson to Cuong P. Nguyen and Trang T. Vo, 109 Woodys Place, Carlisle Estates, $290,000.
• Shelva J. Pang to Steven Crawford and Amanda Crawford, 101 Battlefield Drive, Pioneer Heights, $325,000.
• Whitney N. Larue to Andrew Daniel Segerstrom, 119 Teaberry Drive, Briarwood Estates, $370,000.
• John P. Kamenelis and Pamela K. Kamenelis to Terry Aaron Butterfield and Cindi Marie Butterfield, 409 Lynnehaven Drive, Lynnehaven, $485,000.
• Kathleen Collins to Paulette Sylvia Liburd, 119 Bentpath Court, Twin Lakes Overlook, $570,000.
Shawnee District
• Andrew D. Segerstrom and Victoria L. Funkhouser to Matthew Allen Lam, 201 Lakeridge Drive, Stephens City, Villages at Lakeside, $230,000.
• Nancy K. Large, Nina A. Elliott and Dennis L. Virts Sr., co-executors of the estate of Mary Ethel M. Spencer, to Leslie Sillars and Jennifer Sillars, 3345 Front Royal Pike, 12 acres, $243,000.
• Bradley S. Charles and Brandi N. Charles to Catherine M. Fosth, 115 Laredo Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $325,000.
• Raymond C. Zachgo and Mildred E. Zachgo to Minh Viet-Huong Nghiem and Yen Thi Kim Huynh, 207 Dairy Corner Place, $400,000.
• Christopher Alan Perry and Jessica Elaine Perry to James Clyde Styron IV and Andrea Gavurnik Styron, 114 Bramble Court, Oakdale Crossing II, $550,000.
Stonewall District
• Kitty Dawn Crosby to Samuel J. Rydzynski and Samantha M. Rydzynski, 159 Brasstown Loop, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $305,000.
• James B. Swiger and Andrea L. Swiger to Scott Morfitt and Carmen Morfitt, 107 Pinwheel Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $400,000.
• Attila L. Gergely and Kelly Lynn Bigler to Lisa A. Fillipovich, 134 Merlot Drive, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $460,000.
