The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Nov. 16 to 23:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Dorothy A. Stant to Donald Blaner, 127 Geronimo Trail, Winchester, Shawneeland, $258,000.
• Stephen Michael and Anna V. Unhoch, devisees of the estate of Julian B. Marple Jr., to Garrett Lancaster Jr. and Christina Lancaster, 5990 Valley Pike, Stephens City, $310,000.
• Tom S. Senter to Oscar Aceituno Arias and Hilary Catarin Hernandez, 2019 S. Pifer Road, Star Tannery, 12 acres, $343,000.
• Robert Z. Hare to Jesse Tyler Smith Barstow and Chantel Barstow, 108 Arrowhead Trail, Winchester, Shawneeland, $349,900.
• Glen W. Russell to Kolby Allen Schlag and Lindsay Madison Greer-Schlag, 109 Meadow Way, Winchester, High View Manor, $389,000.
• NVR Inc. to Hyrum Dobbins and Joselid Alexis Alvarez, 122 Birmingham Drive, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $414,990.
• Jeanne Marie Holohan, Douglas Henry Davis and Tricia Thomas, trustees of the Nancy M. Janelle Trust, to Kelli N. Cacciotti, 104 Forest Ridge Road, Winchester, Stonebrook Farms, $420,000.
• Dave Holliday Construction Inc. to NVR Inc., 141-151 Grand St., Middletown, Enfield Knolls, $510,780.
• Thomas R. Palmer and Diana L. Palmer to Christopher T. Lee and Jacquelyn C. Lee, 160 Newell Drive, Middletown, 5.5 acres, $749,000.
Gainesboro District
• Phillip S. Griffin II to Mason Charles Hullihen, 322 Masters Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $215,000.
• Preston E. Moomaw Jr. and Debora A. Moomaw to Lewi LLC, 610 Babbs Mountain Road, Winchester, $235,000.
• John Francis Collins II and Richard Francis Xavier Collins, trustees of the Edith C. Collins Trust, to Deborah J. Koblenz and Wayne E. Koblenz, 300 Shockeysville Road, Winchester, 7.8 acres, $399,000.
• Braddock Hills LLC to Kevin E. Mackowick, 177 Marion Drive, Winchester, The Farms at Frog Hollow, $485,000.
• Wayne J. Berry II and Beth A. Berry to Corissa N. Hockman and Taylor N. Hockman, 199 Glendobbin Lane, Winchester, Glendobbin Hills, $940,000.
Opequon District
• Kathrine Fletcher and David Shank to Oscar A. Hernandez Estrada, 120 Amelia Ave., Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $320,000.
• Michael Steiner to Yashokirti Jain, 168 Trout Lily Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $385,000.
• Kenneth F. Hoyt and Lorraine C. Hoyt to David Lee Shank and Kathrine E. Fletcher, 100 Wythe Ave., Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $410,000.
• Nicholas S. Glaser and Jessica A. Glaser to Mustafa A. Mohammed and Ahmed Al Mashhadani, 106 Marys Wind Court, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $430,000.
• William C. Webster and Kerstin Webster to Pamela Kirlin and Brian Bickar, 102 Wakefield Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $459,900.
• Nicholas Lynn Corbin and Crystal Nicole Corbin to Erica Resulaj and Elton Resulaj, 120 Nathan Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $460,000.
• Randall S. Brooks and Nancy W. Brooks to Michael McLeod and Annie McLeod, 138 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $495,000.
• Stephen Russell Cox and Courtney Campbell Gold Cox to E. Richard Chick III and Nancy W. Chick, 117 Foam Flower Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $590,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Earl Gerard Benteler and Monica Jean Benteler, 215 Milkweed Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $679,204.
• Shea Homes LP to Eric D. Stover and Darlene M. Murphy, 200 Milkweed Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $695,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Gregory J. Williams and Beverly Williams, 120 Viceroy Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $699,990.
Red Bud District
• William Kane Wright, Michael Todd Johnson, Edward Lee Johnson and Roy Scott Johnson, heirs of the estate of Lucy H. Wright, to Rosemarie Kozlowski, 104 Hilltop Terrace, Winchester, Green Acres, $265,000.
• Timothy V. Stafford and Mary McHale Stafford to OM Sainath LLC, 1905 Senseny Road, Winchester, $300,000.
• Joyce Roman Mason and William T. Mason Jr. to Faustino Fuentes and Nelson D. Fuentes Jurado, 121 Cherry Hill Circle, Winchester, Green Acres, $303,000.
• David S. Johnson and Leslie J. Johnson to Michael Anthony Turben and Alexandria Lynn Turben, 115 Obriens Circle, Winchester, Shenandoah Hills, $340,000.
• Stephen William Phelps and Sarah Dabney Phelps to Karen Andrea Soriano and Milton Edgardo Soriano Lara, 129 Mill Race Drive, Winchester, Mill Race Estates, $360,000.
• Mena Botros to Mark Ray Grant and Adriana Margriet Grant, 110 Cobble Stone Drive, Winchester, Fieldstone, $399,900.
Shawnee District
• Charles F. Woodward Jr. and Janice W. Woodward to Laura Stade and James Eynard ,109 Keswick Court, Winchester, Pembridge Heights, $370,000.
• DRB Group Mid-Atlantic LLC to Chase Bradley Jefferson and Tisha Anne Lim, 144 Copeley Circle, Winchester, Freedom Manor, $398,064.
• DRB Group Mid-Atlantic LLC to Thomas Austin Hallex and Ashley Taylor Hallex, 142 Copeley Circle, Winchester, Freedom Manor, $415,000.
• Kimberley Dawn Merritt to Mark A. Peterson, 108 Lariat Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $530,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Charlotte Bannin and Michael William Bannin, 151 Nevermore Drive, Winchester, Raven Oaks, $613,376.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Xu Guan and Yuehua Zou, 112 Poe Drive, Winchester, Raven Oaks, $650,000.
Stonewall District
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Carl Andrew Geathers and Katrina Geathers, 512 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $394,580.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Michael R. Barrett and Debra Barrett, 232 Barrister St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $518,570.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Mario Pais and Elimara Pais, 242 Barrister St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $580,260.
• KSS LC to Metromont LLC, Route 37 North, Winchester, 22.9 acres, $3,000,000.
