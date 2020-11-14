The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Nov. 5-11:
Marriage licenses
• Charles Rogers Thorne, 79, of Winchester, and Sarah Louise O’Neil, 76, of Winchester.
• Michael Anthony Helminski, 27, of Winchester, and Keyla Arlen Bonilla, 24, of Winchester.
• James Joseph Allowatt, 26, of Stephens City, and Rebecca Lynn Carter, 24, of Stephens City.
• Herberth Noe Hernandez, 26, of Winchester, and Kameron Hunter Stephenson Scott, 28, of Winchester.
• Peter Raul Yupari, 25, of Winchester, and Nicole Ann Encardes, 24, of Winchester.
• Nathan Sawyer Linebarger, 38, of Winchester, and Tori Jean Dalton, 27, of Winchester.
• Nathan Andrew Hughes, 27, of Stephens City, and Roxanna Grace Greenfield, 23, of Stephens City.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Keivan Navaei to Puppy City LLC, 3343 Valley Pike, Unit 4, Suite 400, Southgate Condominiums, $247,500.
• Thomas Israel Benner and Rebecca Ann Benner to Claire A. Ainsworth, 6717 Middle Road, Middletown, $263,000.
• WMB Properties LLC to Nicholas J. Lowe, 319 Mineral St., Middletown, $263,000.
• Philip Myers and Kristy Myers to Je Hwan John Park and Jung Min Park, 1909 Back Mountain Road, 8.6 acres, $430,000.
• Mountain Vista LLC to Shawn Rider and Caitlin Rider, 121 Pomme Circle, Stephens City, Hites View Estates, $579,000.
Gainesboro District
• Edward W. Humbert to Michael McLaurin, 116 Bloomery Pike, Cross Junction, $235,000.
• Federal National Mortgage Association to Michael R. Barrett and Debra A. Barrett, 2456 Hunting Ridge Road, 10 acres, $347,000.
Opequon District
• David Keith Short to Travis Hartley, 101 New Kent Court, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $297,000.
• Brandon M. Krippner and Rachel Robertson Krippner to Scott M. Morgan and Jenny L. Kinyon, 113 Halifax Ave., Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $299,000.
• Yates Newtown Court Townhomes LLC to German L. Osorio Lopez and Olga L. Rodriguez Juarez, 5261 Mulberry St., Stephens City, Mowery subdivision, $300,000.
• Christopher Konisiewicz and Allison Marie Stier to Clara Raquel Merino Ramirez and Axel Hernandez, 123 Nightbird Way, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $355,400.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Robert Jett and Concetta Jett, 116 Bleeding Heart Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $365,990.
• Judith L. Bogner to Walter Iwanow, 129 Towhee Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $530,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Scott Lee Mabry and Ann Kluthe Mabry, 106 Teal Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $774,785.
Red Bud District
• Neil Stavely and Kerry H. Stavely to Molly Shannon, 124 Seabreeze Lane, Windstone, $208,000.
Shawnee District
• Freedom Manor LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Lots 176-179, Freedom Manor, $222,000.
• Joseph Green and Jeannine R. Green to Aaron J. Heath and Jennifer A. Heath, 103 Hanoverian Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $460,000.
• James M. McGill and Mary J. McGill to Zongzhou Tang, 129 Cahille Drive, Raven Pointe, $515,000.
• H&H Builders Inc. to William D. Berson and Joanne F. Berson, 411 Covey Lane, Quail Hill, $553,025.
Stonewall District
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Saad Bin Mehmood and Tahira Saad, 215 Starry Way Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $252,990.
• Christopher K. Maben and Carol F. Maben to Mauro C. Olivares and Maria M. Olivares, 105 Spaulding Drive, Dominion Knolls, $254,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Steven Kyle Weatherholtz and Josephine Ann Weatherholtz, 109 Centifour Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $340,000.
• Thomas M. Laign and Lindsay R. Laign to James A. Donivan Jr. and Leslie L. Donivan, 568 Apple Pie Ridge Road, $405,000.
• Mark H. Ransom and Mary Susan Ransom to Michael Thomas Wilson and Trudee Lois Wilson, 126 Briarwood Drive, Woodbine Estates, $515,000.
Building permits in October over $50,000
Back Creek District
• Jason Ritter, 435 Springdale Road, White Post, single-family dwelling, $80,000.
• Rinker Properties LC, Apple Banks South, Stephens City, two single-family dwellings, 121 Nittany South Way, $165,060; 190 Nittany South Way, $161,940.
• Gary Smialek, Bushy Ridge, 361 Bushy Ridge Drive, Star Tannery, single-family dwelling, $420,000.
• Icon VA Industrial, 170 Shady Elm Road, replace roof, $757,155.
• Flint Ridge LLC, Flint Ridge, 130 Fodder Court, single-family dwelling, $170,000.
• Thomas Hollis, Longview Acres, 155 Rockwall Trail, Kernstown, swimming pool, $60,000.
Gainesboro District
• James Myers, 490 Bethel Grange Road, swimming pool, $55,000.
• Adam Files, Green Springs Estates, 155 Green Spring Court, addition, $70,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC, Oaks at Braddock Crossing, Winchester, two single-family dwellings, 261 Eyles Lane, $165,000; 282 Eyles Lane, $116,940
• Elda Pridemore, Lake Holiday, 534 Sleigh Drive, Cross Junction, single-family dwelling, $317,845.62.
• Jeffery Sweeney, 231 Little Pond Lane, garage, $70,000.
• James Cobb Jr., Apple Pie Meadows, 268 Spartan Court, pole structure, $70,000.
Opequon District
• Richmond American Homes of VA Inc., Southern Hills, Stephens City, nine single-family dwellings, 114 and 120 Brandenbury Court, $100,000 each; 111, 113 and 115 Brandenbury Court, $105,000 each; 129, 150 and 152 Westchester Drive, $100,000 each; 131 Westchester Drive, $110,000.
• Shea Homes LP, Shenandoah, Lake Frederick, eight single-family dwellings, 100 Switchgrass Way, $475,000; 106 Switchgrass Way, $469,000; 101 Milkweed Drive, $525,000; 107 Milkweed Drive, $555,000; Lot 52, Milkweed Drive, $550,000; 117 Foam Flower Drive, $400,000; 115 Pintail Way, $550,000; 113 Pintail Way, $575,000.
• Jennifer Sacco, Jackson’s Retreat, 181 Langhorne Drive, Kernstown, single-family dwelling, $400,000.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC, Shenandoah, four single-family dwellings, 112 Pintail Way, $400,000; 114 Pintail Way, $420,000; 116 Pintail Way, $495,000; 118 Pintail Way, $480,000.
Red Bud District
• Frederick-Winchester, Red Bud Run, 3100 Berryville Pike, replace roof, $236,833.
Shawnee District
• Prince Frederick Group LC, 201 Prince Frederick Drive, remodeling, $139,630.
• H&H Builders Inc., Quail Hill, 301 Covey Lane, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
• Freedom Manor LLC, Freedom Manor, 12 single-family dwellings, 100 Alliance Court, $364,704; 104 Alliance Court, $393,953; 105 Alliance Court, $419,748; 106 Alliance Court, $373,547; 108 Alliance Court, $359,382; 109 Alliance Court, $413,480; 112 Alliance Court, $379,922; 122 Alliance Court, $365,725; 102 Equity Way, $358,633; 107 Equity Way, $375,425; 108 Equity Way, $355,180; 109 Equity Way, $417,295.
• Betty Kuhn, Moscarella Farm, 360 Ritter Road, single-family dwelling, $380,000.
• Delco Development Co., 170-9 Delco Plaza, Winchester, replace roof, $64,719.
Stonewall District
• Amanda Ott, Christo Rey, 106 Christo Rey Drive, Clear Brook, single-family dwelling, $288,080.57.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, five single-family dwellings, 119 Jewel Box Drive; 103, 105 and 107 Interlace Way; 279 Norland Knoll Drive, $200,000 each.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, 13 townhouses, 226 Crofton Court, $147,000; 228 Crofton Court, $116,000; 230 Crofton Court, $151,000; 232 Crofton Court, $134,000; 200, 210 and 216 Norland Knoll Drive, $158,000 each; 202 Norland Knoll Drive, $156,000; 204 Norland Knoll Drive, $124,000; 206 and 212 Norland Knoll Drive, $151,000 each; 208 Norland Knoll Drive, $161,000; 214 Norland Knoll Drive, $150,000.
• Craft Foods North America Inc., 220 Park Center Drive, replace roof, $1,044,399.
• CB Ventures LLC, 300 Faraday Plaza, repair garage, $400,000.
