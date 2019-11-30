The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Nov. 21-28:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• NVR Inc. to Kathryn McMullin Sabol and George Brett Sabol V, 190 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $283,385.
• Barbara J. Basile to Roger W. Morris and Tina M. Morris, 379 Westernview Drive, Middletown, Westernview, $534,000.
Gainesboro District
• Dannielle M. Mitstifer to Mark J. McKee Jr. and Megan R. McKee, 217 Fairway Circle, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $219,000.
• Pamela Anne Miller and others, devisees of the estate of Colleen S. Miller, to Danyelle L. Kynaston, 209 Green Leaf Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $249,000.
• Taylor L. Stewart and Terry G. Stewart Jr. to Becky Anne Whetzel, 420 Twine Lane, Gore, Fairview Estates, $251,100.
• Jimmy D. Brinkley and Jennifer L. Brinkley to Andreas Peschke and Virginia J. Peschke, 186 Ebenezer Church Road, Gore, $266,900.
• Mark E. Stivers and Pamela S. Stivers to Dorothy Long, 203 Overlook Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $285,000.
Opequon District
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Roger Vance and Marcella Vance, 115 Nathan Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $297,699.
• NVR Inc. to Cathy R. Spiva, 102 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $300,515.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to George J. Cupelli, 201 Bridgewater Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $359,787.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Susan L. Katz , 110 Bleeding Heart Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $361,194.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Peyman Shahriyari and Naghmeh Zazdzad, 203 Bridgewater Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $378,546.
• David J. Duncan and Linda D. Duncan to Yvonne K. Meadows, 105 Atlantis Lane, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $409,000.
• Michael Harold Crompton and Margaret Lynn Crompton to Bonita R. Montgomery, 108 Cloak Lane, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $419,900.
• Joy H. Costello to Clarence Thomas III and Christa M. Nahhas, 5498 Valley Pike, Stephens City, $450,000.
• Owen T. Campbell Sr. and Jean M. Campbell to Samuel Greene, 1181 E. Refuge Church Road, Stephens City, 14.3 acres, $459,000.
• Shea Homes LP to William Wayne Kohler and Kathryn Derr Kohler, 142 Song Sparrow Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $612,284.
• KKR 2 LC to Singh Properties LLC, 1200 Fairfax St., Stephens City, 9.6 acres, $1,250,000.
Red Bud District
• Christopher Gagliardo and Tracy Gagliardo to Paul Asher Rosenthal, 211 Monticello Square, Brookland Manor, $243,000.
• Joshua R. Griffin to Ronald J. Mikos and Shalini P. Mikos, 108 Meade Drive, Rolling Fields, $253,000.
• Young Soon Kang to Michael Allan Freda and J’Dana Freda, 100 Woodman Court, Fieldstone, $295,000.
• Melvin C. Pearson and Barbara R. Pearson to Kristy Zemball Powers, 109 Cheshire Court, Fieldstone, $319,990.
Shawnee District
• Maria D. Camilo to Samuel Cornwell, Brian Cornwell and Judith Cornwell, 312 Yale Drive, Pembridge Heights, $206,513.
• James S. George and Patricia L. George to Michael Thomas, 104 Plantation Drive, Burning Knolls, $206,900.
• Bank of New York Mellon to Gloria Suzanne Delgado, 116 Crestleigh Drive, Oakdale Crossing, $283,962.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Estefany S. Rosales and Stephanie V. Bennett, 360 David Drive, Freedom Manor, $364,015.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Cheryl Medrano Maher, 354 David Drive, Freedom Manor, $402,803.
• H&H Builders Inc. to Jacob Wrigley and Haley Wrigley, 360 Covey Lane, Quail Hill, $450,698.
Stonewall District
• Cody A. Cochran to Brian Thomas Delalian, 1172 Purcell Lane, $205,000.
• NVR Inc. to Harry Rhodes, 336 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $212,270.
• NVR Inc. to Amanda Lindquist, 342 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $213,060.
• NVR Inc. to Heather Fasano, 340 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $213,870.
• 13 Rivertree Properties LLC to Daniel Hillgren and Allison Compher, 1433 Williams Circle, Darville, $245,000.
• Michelle L. Caton to Leoncio Perez Mejia, 117 Old Dominion Drive, Dominion Knolls, $247,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Patricia Jefferson Williams and Barrynell Williams, 145 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $324,877.
• NVR Inc. to Gerald C. Awang and Shelley Ann Awang, 110 Seesaw Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $346,330.
• Michael D. Hockman and Judy A. Hockman to Katherine Ross Ranghelli and Anthony James Ranghelli, 303 Morlyn Drive, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $440,000.
• NVR Inc. to Daniel Ogbefho and Fabienne Bully , 220 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $454,550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.