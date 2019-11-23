The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Nov. 13-20:
Marriage licenses• Sebastian Nathaniel Bryant, 29, of Lynchburg, and Thomas Blake Campbell, 21, of Lynchburg.
• Robert Jay Keefer, 31, of Winchester, and Brittany Nicole Smith, 31, of Winchester.
• Michael Barrett Hellwig, 47, of Arlington, and Tikia Shanta Neverdon, 39, of Arlington.
• Richard Paul Collins III, 33, of Woodbridge, and Danielle Brittany Moseley, 30, of Woodbridge.
• Timothy Daniel Harper, 46, of Harrisonburg, and Brandy Wimer McCoy, 39, of Dayton.
• Matthew Chase Hampton, 24, of Portsmouth, and Yoko Aoyama, 22, of Yokohama, Japan.
• Billy Lee James, 36, of Sterling, and Donna Douangleuthai Khamphouy, 39, of Sterling.
• Gabriel Lee Rubio, 40, of Warrenton, and Amy Jean Koch, 38, of Warrenton.
• Neville Hibbert, 51, of Ronkonkoma, N.Y., and Charis Andrea Ralph, 50, of Stephens City.
• Jacob James Imgrund, 19, of Inwood, W.Va., and Elizabeth Rain Combs, 19, of Inwood.
• Joseph Tien-Yee Chu, 23, of Fairfax, and Abigail Elaine Turner, 23, of Fairfax.
• Shan David Hawkins, 39, of Lorton, and Hanna Lynn Wardlaw, 37, of Lorton.
• James Lawrence Johns, 42, of West Deptford, N.J., and Brittany Shanae Blakely, 31, of Leola, Penn.
• Gavin Michael Shirk, 32, of Verona, and Samantha Marie Rouss, 23, of Verona.
• Marcus Anthony DeHaven, 36, of Gerrardstown, W.Va., and Emily Caroline Unger, 32, of Gerrardstown.
• Scott Joseph Glancy, 40, of Petersburg, and Connie Sue Hastings, 44, of Petersburg.
• Bram Robert Chestek, 34, of Alexandria, and Mayuree Buain Page, 39, of Alexandra.
• David Scott McAvoy, 51, of Harrisonburg, and Gina Louise Depoy, 51, of Mount Crawford.
• Melvin Everett Jacobs, 64, of Columbia, S.C., and Constance Lashell Murray, 62, of Columbia.
• Harikrishna Ambati, 35, of Ashburn, and Kirthi Kolli, 36, of Ashburn.
• Jonathan Ross Fishel, 32, of Winchester, and Skyler Nicole Stuckey, 29, of Winchester.
• George Curtis Hendricks II, 49, of McKean, Penn., and Billie Ann Fitzsimmons, 56, of McKean.
• Benjamin Keith Bangley, 31, of Charlottesville, and Kaitlynn Michelle Carter, 28, of Charlottesville.
• Tevye Levar Holloman, 42, of Rocky Mount, N.C., and Linda Nicole Walden, 35, of Rocky Mount.
Real estate over $200,000Back Creek District• The Village at Middletown to NVR Inc., Lots 24, 34 and 35, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $201,750.
• NVR Inc. to Evelyn Louise Montgomery, 171 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $265,780.
• Faith Marie Harbaugh and Darrell S. Thompson to Martin Paul Schond, Joshua D. Schond and Kyle M. Plumb, 1095 Back Mountain Road, 36.5 acres, $269,900.
• NVR Inc. to Jayson Richard Bormann and Kalley Jo Bormann, 200 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $284,555.
• Alvin Marshall Pettitt to Levi S. Pitcock and Michele W. Pitcock, 2011 Star Tannery Road, Star Tannery, 12.2 acres, $305,000.
• Michael R. Rodgers to Keith R. Tump, 785 Outback Trail, 40.7 acres, $310,000.
• Lynn A. Milionta and Connie L. Milionta to Daniel B. Abel and Courtney L. Abel, 1650 Pitcock Lane, 4.9 acres, $439,900.
• Robert J. Pullen Jr. and John A. Gumont to Gray C. Farland and Hollingsworth W. Farland , 155 Robinson Drive, Roscommon, $1,100,000.
Gainesboro District• Fay H. DeHaven to Douglas M. Hanson and Svetlana A. Hanson, 210 Hanging Tree Road, Indian Lake, $380,000.
• Ross P. Spicer to Michael Dominick Savino, Allison Savino and Dominick Savino Jr., 250 Widener Drive, Butler Estates, $529,000.
• Louis J. Cesa and Gail A. Hermosilla to Jeffrey Todd Hesse, 517 Sleigh Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $570,000.
Opequon District• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Russell M. Hechinger and Judith A. Hechinger, 132 Bleeding Heart Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $373,599.
• Marion Renee Williams to Daniel Ray Lowry and Yasemin Z.C. Lowry, 138 Driftwood Drive, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $297,000.
• Aaron M. Adams and Alicia M. Adams to Segundo M. Abanto and Irma Montufar, 106 Waterfall Way, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $307,000.
• NVR Inc. to Ryan Jacob Stevens, 114 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $310,515.
• FFC Properties LLC to Justin M. Broughman and Kaitlin T. Solomon, 116 Trunk Drive, Stephens City, Woodside Estates II, $315,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Zachary L. Coverstone, 128 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $342,681.
• Shea Homes LP to William Frederick Weber III and Susan Marie Weber, 142 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, $485,904.
• Shea Homes LP to James Henry Grove and Elsa Julie Grove, 111 Barred Owl Way, Lake Frederick, $499,298.
• Shea Homes LP to Deborah C. Wacker and Dieter F. Wacker, 152 Song Sparrow Drive, Lake Frederick, $499,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Janice Gayle Bourne, 129 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $555,904
Shawnee District• Michael M. Sempeles and Maria A. Sempeles to Susan Nobles, 119 Oak Ridge Drive, Stephens City, Lakeside Estates, $229,000.
• John A. Pearson and Donna T. Pearson to Dallas J. Taylor and Sarah H. Taylor, 192 Bufflick Road, $232,600.
• John M. Dickey Jr. to James A. Fisher and Noah H. Vaughn, 111 Rebecca Drive, Carlisle Heights, $274,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Hector B. Portillo Lopez and Rhina B. Navarro Portillo, 358 David Drive, Freedom Manor, $344,985.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Irene K. Anderson, 356 David Drive, Freedom Manor, $352,112.
• Logan T. Slusher and Chelsea Z. Slusher to Lindsay Cole , 103 Caramore Drive, Ravenwing, $395,000.
Stonewall District• Connie L. Redden to Israel A. Hernandez, 128 Covington Lane, Huntington Meadows, $203,000.
• NVR Inc. to Patrick Dylan Wilson, 338 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $207,880.
• NVR Inc. to Raleigh Kraft, 216 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $227,265.
• NVR Inc. to Chunjai Powell Clarkson and Jeffrey Dow Clarkson, 218 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $232,950.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Stephanie Joy Knepper, 253 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $266,980.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Gwendolyn R. Thomas, 225 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $289,900.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Timothy Roach, 218 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $309,990.
• John R. Andrick III and Denise R. Andrick to Bradley Lawrence Brosig, 344 Orchard Dale Drive, Clear Brook, Orchard Dale, $330,000.
• Michael J. Mehlfelt to Michael Wayne Nye and Crystal Nye, 1025 Welltown Road, $332,000.
• Lindsay Hazelette Cole to Tyler L. Hakel and Pamela D. Hakel, 309 MacBeth Lane, Clear Brook, Carrollton, $335,000.
• NVR Inc. to Nicholas DeSantis and Jessica Rae DeSantis, 105 Baily Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $355,890.
• Michael Savino and Allison Savino to Dakota Scott VanCleve, Diane Bricker and Amber S. Bricker, 200 Riverdale Circle, Stephenson, Opequon Estates, $385,000.
• Todd G. Gunther and Kathraine Gail T. Gunther to Richard A. McClinton and Lisa M. McClinton, 1379 Cedar Grove Road, Hicks Meadow, $415,000.
• NVR Inc. to Ahmed Awad Elias and Rahila Alami Elias, 213 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $430,285.
• Helen S. Feathers to Robert N. Fulkerson and Jennifer L. Fulkerson, 130 Featherstone Court, Stephenson, Opequon Heights, $442,900.
• C.S. Jennings Construction Inc. to David B. Housden and Cara G. Housden, 1811 Brucetown Road, Clear Brook, 49.5 acres, $489,495.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.