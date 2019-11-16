The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Nov. 6-13:
Real estate over $200K
Back Creek District
• Clark David Lauck and Denise M. Lauck to Orly O. Sanchez Caribajal, 4724 Middle Road, $210,000.
• Charles W. Barker III and Rebecca S. Barker to Patrick Eizou Scott and Sara Renee Scott, 301 Great Mountain Lane, Great North Mountain Wilderness, $215,000.
• Robert S. Boyd Jr. and Claire Devereux Boyd to Thomas W. Gould and Kelly R. Gould, 622 Woodchuck Lane, 5 acres, $225,000.
• Ronald N. Titus and Laura L. Titus to Rebecca Stein and Frederick J. Stein II, 616 Remington Drive, Wilde Acres, $230,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Daniel C. Gandy, Calvin B. Gandy and Esther L. Gandy, 311 Falcon Trail, Shawneeland, $251,900.
• Brian Andrew Lapp and Lisa M. Lapp, 411 Westside Station Drive, Westside Station, $340,000.
• Wright Renovations Inc. to Dale W. Disque and Dayle P. Disque, 1469 Fairfax St., Stephens City, $350,000.
• Joseph Mohr Construction Inc. to Paul Joachiczyk and Teresa Joachimczyk, 374 Stonymeade Drive, Stonymeade, $852,510.
Gainesboro District
• Teresa Ann Schweiger and Sylvester J. Schweiger to David Thomas Jones and Analia Viviana Robles Guerrero, 116 JP Fletcher Lane, Cross Junction, Acorn Hills, $430,000.
Opequon District
• Rene Payes and Maria M. Payes to Jeremy Lonas, 202 Ridgefield Ave., Stephens City, Ridgefield, $236,500.
• Gerardo Valdivia and Gisela Guadalupe Gonzalez-Gutierrez to Melissa Banks and William C. Banks, 107 Littlewing Way, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $310,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Ashley N. Harris Howard and Leonard A. Howard, 116 Nathan Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $316,165.
• Dale W. Disque and Dayle P. Disque to Daniel David Butler and Debra Ann Butler, 119 Branch Court, Stephens City, Woodside Estates II, $319,900.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Jamie Lee Frye and Lesli Allyn Frye, 439 Town Run Lane, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $320,935.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Jasen D. Kerr, 437 Town Run Lane, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $322,219.
• Shea Homes LP to Randall S. Brooks and Nancy W. Brooks, 138 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $358,546.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Michael C. Mandel and Cassie L. Mandel, 202 Upperville Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $386,590.
• Suzanne M. Brotzman, trustee of the Virginia M. Crowley Trust, to William Kliner and Delilah Kliner, 106 Merganser Court, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $428,500.
• Shea Homes LP to Hrayr A. Sayadian, 120 Barred Owl Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $447,026.
• Shea Homes LP to Jayne Basye Smith, 136 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $451,124.
Red Bud District
• Christopher Robert Taylor to Henry Scott Lewis, Lawrence L. Lewis and Alethea Gale Lewis, 112 Kinsley Drive, Fieldstone, $270,000.
Shawnee District
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Joshua Allan-Chandler Arrington, 223 Schramm Loop, Stephens City, Townes at Tasker, $227,550.
• Christopher A. Meisinger and Sandra K. Meisinger to Iliana Quintanilla, 149 Pembridge Drive, Pembridge Heights, $259,900.
• Marcia L. Cutter to Rachel Levi , 133 Fair Lawn Court, Stephens City, Lakewood Manor, $300,000.
• Timothy T. Franks and Beverly A. Franks to Bradley S. Charles and Brandi N. Charles, 115 Laredo Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $308,000.
• H&H Builders Inc. to Michael H. Crompton and Margaret Lynn Crompton, 400 Covey Lane, Quail Hill, $492,575.
Stonewall District
• NVR Inc. to Lyrna Wesley, 332 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $207,985.
• NVR Inc. to Tatiana Hernandez and Juliana Rodriguez, 330 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $216,560.
• Cheyanna Joann Eversoll Duggan to Jitendra Desai, 119 Gristmill Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $234,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Sushma Thamidisetty, 214 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $264,739.
• Richard W. Turpin and Michell M. Turpin to Omar Bejar and Claudia Bejar, 103 Shiraz Court, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $350,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Sharon Lee Mitrothanasis, 109 Coronation Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $364,461.
