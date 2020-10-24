The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Oct. 15-21:
Marriage licenses
• Chad Anthony See, 46, of Stephens City, and Tonya Leigh Hall, 43, of Stephens City.
• Erik Shane Foxx-Nettnin, 45, of Winchester, and Summer Lynn Burruss, 35, of Winchester.
• Christopher Lee Corbin, 33, of Clear Brook, and Amber Rose Skipper, 30, of Clear Brook.
• Bradley Palmer Skillman, 25, of Points, West Virginia, and Larissa Emily Lamaster, 23, of Winchester.
• Nicholas Leon Wagoner, 25, of Stephens City, and Olivia Michael Beringer, 24, of Stephens City.
• Ronald Sheldon Brown, 36, of Fort Washington, Maryland, and Alisha Liz Clas Martinez, 35, of Stephens City.
• Rodney Jerome Dane, 51, of Stafford, and Joy Shavon Blackmon, 42, of Charlotte, North Carolina.
• Carl Turner III, 51, of Stephens City, and Wendy Lou Riley, 49, of Stephens City.
• Adam Tyler Gum, 33, of Clifton, and Beth Jaclyn Napear, 31, of Clifton.
• Michael Joshua Wilhelm, 26, of Winchester, and Sara Joan Judge, 33, of Winchester.
• Trevor Charles Foreman, 26, of Winchester, and Meredith Noelle Walker, 26, of Winchester.
• Thomas Marion Pifer Sr., 40, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, and Hannah Michal Maliszewski, 37, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Michael W. Anderson and Melissa S. Anderson to Ashley Madeline Fuentes, 315 Winchester Drive, Winchester, Wilde Acres, $223,000.
• Mitch S. Plumly to Gary S. Kelly, 470 Flint Ridge Lane, Winchester, $230,000.
• Gentry Alan Herring to Michael Moreland and Robyn Snelson, 544 Grouse Drive, Winchester, Wilde Acres, $235,000.
• Gary S. Kelly, trustee of the JGW Trust, to Mitch S. Plumly, 136 Chalcedony Lane, Winchester, 17.31 acres, $290,000.
• SunTrust Mortgage to The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 110 Campfield Lane, Winchester, $321,850.
• Cornerstone of Virginia LLC to Charles Shane Landes and Tracey Landes, 117 Feed Mill Court, Winchester, Flint Ridge, $469,000.
• Gordon F. Price to Margaret A. Smith and David Smith Jr., 491 Star Tannery Road, Star Tannery, The Ridge at Cedar Creek, $755,000.
• Mark David Tripp to Carl F. Prosack and Dianne C. Prosack, 641 Stonymeade Drive, Winchester, Stonymeade, $787,500.
Gainesboro District
• Carolina E. Smith to David Castle Booth and Annette C. Smith, 525 Lanny Drive, Winchester, Kilkenny Estates, $216,500.
• Daniel S. Franks and Marcy R. Franks to Joshua Louis Rubin and Seana J. Rubin, 129 Waterside Lane, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $259,900.
• Jean-Jacques Meneau and Victoria Meneau to Jean Guilloux, 324 Masters Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $295,900.
• Williamag LLC to Katherine Joanne Mitchell, 837 Old Baltimore Road, Winchester, $305,000.
• John R. Wilson, trustee of the Michael R. Wilson Trust, to Jennifer L. Wilson, Keats V. Thackston and Brian Michael Paugh, 1504 New Hope Road, Cross Junction, 5 acres, $395,000.
• John F. Rowan and Michelle C. Rowan to Steven Anthony Sharpe II and Laurel Dorothy Sharpe, 448 Adams Road, Winchester, 8.1 acres, $560,000.
• Michael M. Milam and Callie A. Milam to Christopher J. Merchant and Heather H. Merchant, 110 Waterside Lane, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $685,000.
Opequon District
• Shiloh Life LLC to Lisa Ravenscroft, 158 Pittman Court, Stephens City, Stephens Landing, $205,000.
• Ellen Depoy-Golden to James G. Bunch and Margaret H. Bunch, 7689 Main St., Middletown, $220,000.
• Brian A. Lamb and Kristy L. Atkins to Katie Wells and Jacob R. Heflin, 5255 Mulberry Terrace, Stephens City, Mulberry Terrace, $228,375.
• Michael L. Strawderman Jr. to Leibet Candelario Jose and Odalis Candelario Jose, 301 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, $264,000.
• NVR Inc. to Michael Jacob Cornwell, 122 Bayhill Terrace, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $268,685.
• Jeffrey Snider to Curtis Bueno and Jo Ann Bueno, 2123 Fifth St., Middletown, Middletown Glen, $275,000.
• Robert Clifden Sprague to Oscar R. Saravia and Karen Elizabeth Ramos De Saravia, 102 Half Penny Court, Stephens City, Stephens Landing, $293,000.
• Karl D. Germain and Brenda L. Germain to Rebecca Germain, 1181 Clark Road, Stephens City, 5.1 acres, $300,000.
• NVR Inc. to Eric Thomas Poe and Jennifer Lynn Poe, 120 Bayhill Terrace, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $304,875.
• Loretta M. Hugel and James R. Hugel, co-trustees of the Conrad J. Hugel Trust, to Kelly Torres, 108 Ian Court, Stephens City, Village at Sherando, $310,000.
• Frederick W. Rese and Melinda K. Rese to Jose Rodolfo Vasquez-Ponce and Gladis E. Cuellar-Canizales, 339 Montgomery Circle, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $310,000.
• McDaniel Properties LLC to Casandra Gabriel A. Coreas and Eduardo Nolasco, 101 Karakul Court, Stephens City, Albin Village, $310,000.
• NVR Inc. to Kim Gasparine McDermott, 124 Bayhill Terrace, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $317,750.
• Andrea M. Fala to Jonathan L. Iriarte and Regina A. Iriarte, 107 Stump Court, Stephens City, Woodside Estates, $345,000.
• Rodney H. Largent and Tiffany Nicole Largent to Daniel Klansky and Kristin Kolansky, 1860 Double Church Road, Stephens City, $382,000.
• James G. Kveglis and Joan E. Kveglis to Ryan Chiou and Nai Min Chang, 112 Radford Court, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $473,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Steven J. Frank and Joanne F. Frank, 116 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $570,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Charles Michael Crispino and Kathleen Young Crispino, 131 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $689,990.
Red Bud District
• Maxine Lea Suarez to Iris M. Iraheta and Ernesto Santos Reyes, 110 Woodys Place, Winchester, Carlisle Estates, $260,000.
• Kathryn F. Payne to Lizzette A. Cruz Rivera, 219 Ridge Road, Winchester, Frederick Heights, $260,000.
• Chad Scott Waddell to Ellen L. Body, 212 Woodrow Road, Winchester, Carlisle Heights, $265,000.
• Shirley D. Lambert to V.D.S. LLC, 2454 Senseny Road, Winchester, $287,000.
• Ryan A. Owings and Elizabeth R. Owings to Ryan C. Barry and Frances C. Barry, 213 Ladyslipper Drive, Winchester, Briarwood Estates, $395,000.
Shawnee District
• Freedom Manor LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Lots 3-5 and 7, Winchester, Freedom Manor, $348,000.
• Thomas Schwietz and Steven Alan Cole to Andrew M. Kotlowski, 784 Airport Road, Winchester, 12.3 acres, $360,000.
• Arthur L. Stewart, executor of the estate of Constance J. Payne-Stewart, to Nathan A. Hatke and Katie A. Hatke, 156 Stuart Drive, Winchester, $437,000.
• Edward L. Chapman and Deborah G. Chapman to Mark Scott Skorich and Linda Ann Skorich, 111 Keverne Court, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $445,000.
Stonewall District
• Kathleen Gay Davenport, individually and as executrix of the estate of William J. Trindle, to Reidlynn D. Newton, 113 Rugby Place, Winchester, Canterbury Square, $301,500.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Susan Carol Brewster, 103 Centifour Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $362,985.
• Marina L. Caruso to Mohamed Hassan Rostom and Gloria Paige Rostom, 102 Sawtooth Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $365,900.
• NVR Inc. to Leslie Thilda Lewis, 414 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $374,930.
• Ryan McGann and Christina McGann to Ellyn Lenore McMahon and Alex Tayler McMahon, 124 Gristmill Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $384,000.
• Theodore Hunter and Shannon Hunter to Yuri Barreda and Roxana Barreda, 211 Sawtooth Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $385,000.
• GR-PR LLC to Caleb J. Coffman and Sarah A. Coffman, 171 Apple View Drive, Clear Brook, Apple View Estates, $390,000.
• Kevin Pate and Marsela Pate to Ruben R. Macyntyre and Patricia T. Macyntyre, 153 Merlot Drive, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $415,000.
• NVR Inc. to Marvil Rae Resing, 408 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $419,490.
• Lenoir City Company of Virginia Inc. to Winchester Warehousing Inc., Kentmere Court, Lot 23, 6.9 acres, Winchester, Stonewall Industrial Park, $435,000.
• Jun Tang and Hsin-Yi Chen to Walter K. Reinhard and Elizabeth Reinhard, 219 Merlot Drive, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $458,000.
• Lenoir City Company of Virginia to Graystone Stonewall LC, McGhee Road, 16.8 acres, Winchester, Stonewall Industrial Park, $787,600.
