The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• MEG Flipping LLC to Ronnie Allen Roberts, 126 Plainfield Drive, Plainfield Heights, $235,000.
• Carl L. Thomas and Luella Jean Thomas to Crystal K. Herndon, 121 Hawk Trail, Shawneeland, $258,000.
• NVR Inc. to Daniel Lewis Athey and Gina Marie Athey, 410 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $273,060.
• NVR Inc. to John B. Capelle and Wanda D. Capelle, 411 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $287,060.
• NVR Inc. to Amanda Tintaya and Benjamin Tintaya, 400 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $290,950.
• Diane E. Troxell and Keith R. Troxell to Wallace D. Johnson and Carolyn C. Kruger, 121 Wool Card Lane, Midland Heights, $520,501.
• Edward C. McKee and Lisa L. McKee to Dawn M. Beitzel, trustee of The Sister’s Closet Trust, 150 Ewell Drive, Equestrian Estates, $580,000.
Gainesboro District
• Woodlands Companies LLC to David M. Iser, 103 Woodlands Lane, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $245,000.
• Michael L. Graham and Shannon H. Graham to Joe F. Owczarzak Jr., 280 Redstone Road, Cross Junction, $290,000.
• Steven R. Ryall, individually and trustee of the Shelley Beth Ryall Trust, and Joseph Ryall to Margaret Barnes and Jonathan Pike, 425 Curt Wood Lane, $290,175.
• Cameron Tom Dadgar and Angelica Maria Dadgar to Matthew J. Mayuiers and Miranda N. Mayuiers, 1017 W. Masters Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $325,000.
• Brandon Ray Witherspoon to Adam Lamarr Carter, 334 Bass Lane, Back Creek Acres, $340,000.
• Edward Beccaccio and Janice Beccaccio to Arlie A. Kruse and Christine Vicari, 5840 N. Frederick Pike, $350,000.
• Hickory Hills LLC to Joseph Lawson and Connie M. Lawson, 120 Cheran Lane, Babbs Creek Estates, $377,000.
• Elaine Smith Cumbia to Barbara E. Goode and Weston R. Goode Sr., 119 Harvest Ridge Drive, Village at Harvest Ridge, $420,000.
• James A. Donivan Jr. and Leslie L. Donivan to Joseph M. Oates and Jenna L. Shultz, 320 Wesley Chapel Lane, Cross Junction, $445,000.
• Peter J. Fecanin and Louise K. Fecanin to Keith R. Troxell and Diane E. Troxell, 2206 Indian Hollow Road, 11.1 acres, $530,000.
Opequon District
• Corey Farmer to Oscar A. Joya Pineda and Juana Antonia Pineda De Joya, 5280 Main St., Stephens City, $205,000.
• Freetown LLC to Juana Teter, 105 Stella Court, Stephens City, Liberty Chase, $234,900.
• Sherry A. Heltzel and Steven Michael Largent to Gary Lee Hart Jr. and Kimberly Lynn Hart, 232 Fredericktowne Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktown, $250,000.
• Grace Luciani to Francis Janeczek, 120 Bayberry Court, Stephens City, Autumn Glen, $265,000.
• John R. Seymour and Dawn L. Seymour to Dustin J. Keener, Jacqueline R. Keener and Donald J. Keener, 106 Sussex Circle, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $295,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Ruby A. Gardiner, 134 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $358,236.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Stephen Y. Raskin, 123 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $449,539.
• Shea Homes LP to Roger Lee Furr Jr. and Leah Ann Furr, 102 Walleye Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $474,068.
• Shea Homes LP to Jerome V. Diekemper and Karen M. Diekemper, 121 Walleye Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $625,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Lori J. Searle and David F. Searle, 133 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $709,990.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC to Shea Homes LP, 10 lots, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $841,860.
Red Bud District
• Justin Oosthuizen and Jodi M. Oosthuizen to Nicholas E. Adams and Rachel E. Adams, 117 Anderson Ave., $255,000.
• Margaret M. Emmart to Oscar Ayala, 203 Meade Drive, Rolling Fields, $289,900.
• Mark J. Sams to Yobany Alexis Garcia and Tatiana Garcia, 231 Cobble Stone Drive, Fieldstone, $329,000.
• Said M. Sheibani to Deev Financial LLC, 1790 Berryville Ave., $650,000.
Shawnee District
• Rachna Agarwal to Balaji Inc., 723 Kennedy Drive, Wakeland Manor, $220,000.
• Jeffery L. Doll and Nancy E. Doll to Susan A. Roberts and Ricky M. Roberts, 227 Somerset Drive, Stephens City, Village at Lakeside, $245,500.
• Michael D. Parrill Jr. and Michelle Rogers Parrill to Brian Wright , 107 Lakewood Drive, Stephens City, Lakewood Manor, $257,397.
• Caleb H. Phelps and Shyane K. Cook to Erin F. Elliott, 104 Moss Court, Stephens City, Lakewood Manor, $275,000.
• Marian Danielle Walker and Rita C. Walker to William E. Baitinger and Laurie Baitinger, 206 Wakeland Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $307,000.
• Donald R. Rogers Jr. and Deena D. Rogers to Brian D. Loomis and Stacey H. Loomis, 202 Alpine Meadow Road, Apple Ridge, $344,500.
• Kristen Zalenski and Gregory Zalenski to Brenda C. Evans and Billy W. Evans, 105 Ayrshire Court, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $374,900.
• Christopher A. Meisinger and Sandra K. Meisinger to Tammy L. Hubbard, 105 Armstrong Circle, Fairway Estates, $457,000.
• Valerie K. Clark to Brandon Witherspoon and Chelsea Marie Witherspoon, 113 Killaney Court, Raven Pointe, $489,900.
• Robert S. Jones to Jennifer Cleveland and Joseph Ryan Cleveland, 131 Cahille Drive, Raven Pointe, $560,000.
• Freedom Manor LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Lots 1-2, 12, 27-28, 31-32, Freedom Manor, $609,000.
Stonewall District
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to NVR Inc., Lots 1517 and 1534, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $201,255.
• Judy L. Parker to Michael Wayne Vaughan Jr., 905 Old Charles Town Road, Stephenson, 5.8 acres, $250,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Luisa Jean Michaelson, 265 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $278,990.
• Richard S. Lofton and Karen R. Lofton to Iqbal J. Unus and Hanaa A. Unus, 105 Temple Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $295,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Pedro Julio Davila Avila and Sandra Luciano-Andujar, 123 Centifour Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $350,076.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Christopher James Fitzgerald, 121 Centifour Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $379,552.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Katie Marie Lemus and David Lemus, 400 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $395,530.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Milagros Cabreja, 125 Centifour Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $404,504.
• Stephen Brooke Rollins to Joshua Aaron Gamarra and Maria Natalia Gamarra Urrego, 100 Dutchman Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $430,000.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Michael Herrera and Morgana Herrera, 402 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $464,584.
• TSM Inc. to W. Dealtrey LP, 151 McGhee Road, Stonewall Industrial Park, $3,875,000.
