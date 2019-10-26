The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Oct. 16-23:
Marriage licenses• Gerald Alan Krieg, 63, of Star Tannery, and Tammy Sue Keckley, 58, of Star Tannery.
• Kevin Ryan Lambert Jr., 22, of Stephens City, and Carly Nichole Nixon, 22, of Stephens City.
• Garry Andrew Astles, Selinsgrove, Penn., and Heather Julia Louise Butler, 49, of Selinsgrove.
• Gean Allen Kearns, 67, of Terlingua, Texas, and Mary Bowman Golden, 66, of Ruther Glen.
• Charles Daniel Sprinkle, 55, of Annandale, and Tracy Lynn Montgomery, 55, of Falls Church.
• William Ray Liggett III, 42, of Cumberland, Md., and Deanna Catherine Madden, 41, of Mishawaka, Ind.
• Sean Hyungwoo Kim, 34, of Winchester, and Jaehee Lee, 32, of Winchester.
• Alex Jack Taliesen, 44, of Annandale, and Selby Elizabeth Redman, 45, of Annandale.
• Albert Donald Siler, 60, of Gulfport, Miss., and Barbara Jeanne Garriga, 54, of Gulfport.
• Gary Allen Riggleman, 59, of Cumberland, Md., and Annette Marie Wolford, 55, of Cumberland.
• Scott Allen Kent, 54, of Millerton, Penn., and Melissa Ann Horton, 44, of Millerton.
• Dennis James Heflin, 36, of Linden, and Hajar Nechikh, 29, of Linden.
• Carl Dwayne Smith, 58, of Augusta, West Virginia, and Melinda Lynn Hott, 53, of Keyser, West Virginia.
• Matthew James O’Brien, 29, of Sterling, and Amanda Taylor Zier, 27, of Sterling.
• Bradley Neil Moody, 48, of Winchester, and Julia Faye Kimbrell, 42, of Winchester.
• Micah James Pierce, 45, of Donora, Penn., and Danielle Rae Dyson, 42, of Donora.
• Leonard Alan Engberg, 55, of Beverly Hills, Fla., and Lana Leigh Exline, 52, of Martinsburg, W.Va.
• Jerry Lee Stone Jr., 46, of Falling Waters, W.Va., and Chasitey Lynn Caton, 47, of Falling Waters.
• Vernon Lee Sours, 37, of New Market, and Crystal Ann Rager, 29, of New Market.
• Carl Ernest Borromeo Santos, 41, of Baltimore, and Sheryll Plecerda Angub, 41, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.
• Joseph Aaron Eshelman, 35, of Stephens City, and Alexa Mae Haynes, 32, of Stephens City.
• Timothy Wayne Boggs, 59, of Vinton, and Cherie Elaine Dooley, 51, of Vinton.
Real estate over $200,000Back Creek District
• Peter David Heffern and Elaine F. Heffern to Zachary Theodore, 7844 Senseney Ave., Middletown, $245,000.
• Charles F. Clinedinst Jr. and Kristi L. Pruitt to Ernest C. Downs, 374 Boyers Mill Lane, Middletown, $275,000.
• NVR Inc. to Rufino L. Guntang and Joan L. Guntang, 170 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $287,055.
• NVR Inc. to Cheryl V. Beasley and William S. Beasley, 140 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $290,775.
• NVR Inc. to Sky Marie Link and Brian Joseph Raciborski, 100 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $311,265.
• NVR Inc. to Stephen J. Clark, 160 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $321,165.
Gainesboro District
• Garris G. Poling and Eva M. Poling to Virgil L. Bolo, 212 Whitacre Road, Gore, 5.2 acres, $310,000.
Opequon District
• Ruth M. Herbaugh to Karen S. Herbaugh, 114 Buchannan Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $258,500.00.
• C.S. Jennings Construction Inc. to Yesica Plaza Martinez , 5094 Comer Drive, Stephens City, Hilltop, $230,000.
• Carol McVeigh Belefski to James McVeigh and Jennifer McVeigh, 100 Patrick Place, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $240,000.
• Christopher T. Rinker to Stephen Hall and Cathy Ann Hall, 2023 Hudson Hollow Road, Stephens City, $250,000.
• Lawrence K. Van Hoose to Franklin Y. Cabrera Argueta and Ana Yancy Elizabeth Marquez, 126 Appomattox Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $290,000.
• Bryan K. Cooley and Sharon L. Cooley to Sarah A. Klapper-Lehman, 122 Trunk Drive, Stephens City, Woodside Estates II, $323,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Robert J. Mitchell, Catherine A. Mitchell and Patricia E. Kroeger, 104 Poppy Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $363,015.
• Shea Homes LP to George Wilfong and Sally Wilfong, 118 Barred Owl Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $406,075.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Carnell Green and Karen Marie Green, 162 Cedar Mountain Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $475,834.
• Shea Homes LP to Steven Wayne Garland and Evelyn Dox Garland, 106 Barred Owl Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $612,193.
• Shea Homes LP to Dennis Arthur McCrone and Sandra Lynn McCrone, 104 Barred Owl Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $616,101.
Red Bud District
• Beau Michael Martindale to Aaron Piedra and Heather Sieber, 109 Tucks Circle, Winchester, Pioneer Heights, $310,000.
Shawnee District
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Nicholas W. Matheson and Ashley E. Matheson, 225 Schramm Loop, Stephens City, Townes at Tasker, $244,000.
• Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia and Scott L. Crites and Patricia Crites to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 102 Wild Rose Circle, Green Acres, $245,426.
• Brian M. Weise and Nicole D. Weise to Steven Michael Sheridan, 58 Owens Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $362,000.
• Sean Seung Min Baek and Jee Young Cho to Leyna Christine Magdon and Nicholas Magdon, 167 Owens Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $377,000.
• Steven Pilson and Kelly Wooten Pilson to Qindi Gao, 102 Carnmore Drive, Winchester, Raven Wing, $414,900.
Stonewall District
• Codie D. Owens to Jamie Glynn and Allen William Davis, 124 Hudson Ave., Winchester, $215,000.
• Juan B. Urias and Marta A. Urias to Erick Rodriguez Hernandez, 100 Old Dominion Drive, Winchester, Dominion Knolls, $240,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Haixia Jin, 202 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $294,205.
• Fifth Avenue LLC to David S. Roop and Caitlin Roop, 102 Flyfoot Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $420,000.
• Jane M. Ruppenkamp to Matthew Gustavo Martz and Zachery T. Perry, 304 Union View Lane, Winchester, Glendobbin Ridge, $609,500.
Building permits over $50,000Back Creek District
• John C. Lewis, Stonymeade, 281 Gravenstein Court, single-family dwelling, $400,000.
• Jennifer Larrick, Shawneeland, 109 Deer Trail, single-family dwelling, $80,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC, Shawneeland, two single-family dwellings, 311 Falcon Trail, $90,840; 1101 Poplar Trail, $110,940.
• Charles O. Eickmeyer, Stoneymeade, 161 Gravenstein Court, finish existing new home, $413,086.
• Kevin M. Wingfield, Stonymeade, 453 Gravenstein Court, single-family dwelling, $450,000.
• Jeffrey Astor, Roscommon, 1400 Merrimans Lane, swimming pool, $60,000.
Gainesboro District
• Thomas John Mazur, Lake Holiday, 504 Sleigh Drive, Cross Junction, single-family dwelling, $350,000.
• Dana C. Kowasic, Braddock Crossing, 445 Eyles Lane, garage, $74,000.
• Braddock Hills LLC, Farms at Frog Hollow, single-family dwelling, 115 Marion Drive, $275,000;
• Michael Timothy Malone, Siler Road, pole structure, $80,000.
• Michael E. Christian, 340 New Hope Road, Cross Junction, single-family dwelling, $125,000.
Opequon District
• Cedar Meadows Development Inc., Cedar Meadows, Stephens City, eight single-family dwellings, 117 Forget Me Not Drive, $351,645; 123 Forget Me Not Drive, $327,000; 102 Bluets Drive, $354,500; 106 Bluets Drive, $365,950; 108 Bluets Drive, $367,850; 117 Bluets Drive, $350,748; 126 Bluets Drive, $350,889; 127 Bluets Drive, $347,485; Lot 34, Bleeding Heart Drive, $357,185.
• Old Dominion Greens, Old Dominion Greens, Stephens City, two single-family dwellings, 205 Ladysmith Drive, $376,705; 221 Ladysmith Drive, $484,020.
• Shea Homes LP, Shenandoah, Winchester, five single-family dwellings, 220 Bald Eagle Drive, $325,000; Lot 82, Mallard Drive, $325,000; 131 Mallard Drive, $300,000; 143 Mallard Drive, $250,000; 101 Barred Owl Way, $250,000;
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC, Shenandoah, two single-family dwellings, 108 Mallard Drive, $250,000; 114 Mallard Drive, $300,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atalantic LLC, Old Dominion Green, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, 140 Ladysmith Drive, $352,685.
• James T. Dicks, 1019 Huttle Road, Middletown, single-family dwelling, $335,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Va. Inc., Southern Hills, Stephens City, three single-family dwellings, 120 Savannah Way, $110,000; 143 Brandenbury Court, $125,000; 145 Brandenbury Court, $105,000.
Red Bud District
• Campfield LLC, Abrams Pointe, 113 Jeni Court, single-family dwelling, $431,678.
Shawnee District
• Prince Frederick Group LC, 201 Prince Frederick Drive, remodeling, $84,860.
• Freedom Manor LLC, Freedom Manor, two single-family dwellings, 353 David Drive, $391,475; 355 David Drive, $338,840.
• Navy Federal Credit Union, 141 Security Drive, remodeling, $6,700,000.
• Wakeland Manor Inc., Wakeland Manor, 438 Talamore Drive, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $150,000;
• Christopher S. Fauver, Quail Hill, 440 Covey Lane, single-family dwelling, $240,000.
• Shenandoah University, 1122 Ralph Shockey Drive, Winchester, solar panels, $300,000.
• Madison II LLC, Madison Village, 110 Bulmer Loop, Stephens City, storage building, $150,000.
Stonewall District
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Stephenson, two single-family dwellings, 100 and 102 Seesaw Court, $200,000 each.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, five single-family dwellings, 205 Patriot St., $200,000; 223 Patriot St., $200,000; 229 Patriot St., $200,000; 229 Parkland Drive, $164,000; 108 Coronation Court, $159,000.
• Cornerstone UPC Inc., 189 Parson Court, Stephenson, addition, $1,100,000.
• Hickory Hills LLC, two single-family dwellings, Clear Brook, Santa Maria Estates, 105 Mystical Rose Lane, $160,000; Christo Rey, 111 Christo Rey Drive, $160,000;
• Winchester Imaging, 160 Exeter Drive, Suite 104, remodeling, $100,000.
• The Home Depot, 480 Park Center Drive, remodeling, $810,000.
