The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Oct. 1-8:
Marriage licenses
• Craig Thomas Dunlop II, 45, of Williamstown, Penn., and Kelly Jean Mills, 50, of Williamstown.
• Randy Emmer Chancellor, 60, of Bedford, Penn., and Diane Marie Holland, 61, of Bedford.
• John David Colfer, 29, of Manassas, and Olivia Marie Voigt, 28, of Manassas.
• Edward Owen Wilson, 63, of Fayetteville, Penn., and Judith Kay Wilson, 56, of Waynesboro, Penn.
• Jacob Matthew Anderson, 36, of King George, and Natasha Nicole Romero, 38, of King George.
• Kenneth Scott Holcombe, 51, of Belton, S.C., and Joan Catina Rodriguez, 46, of Belton.
• Dennis Lee Boltz, 57, of Kittanning, Penn., and Lisa Ann Bauer, 57, of Kittanning.
• Ian Connor Mac Neyland, 26, of Springfield, and Lauren Helena Scolese, 26, of Springfield.
• Joshua Tristan Walker, 23, of Portsmouth, and Sara Anne Zehnpefennig, 26, of Martinsburg, W.Va.
• Isaac Gage Wampler, 23, of Arlington, and Madeleine Rachel Krause, 22, of Ashburn.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to David Arthur Galloway and Tammy L. Galloway, 902 Tecumseh Trail, Shawneeland, $239,600.
• Apex Building Corp. to David Lee Long and Bianca Long, 312 Aspen Trail, Shawneeland, $259,900.
• NVR Inc. to Janice Jordan, 121 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $269,775.
• Harold Eugene Comstock and Shelby Jean Comstock to Matthew Comstock, trustee of the 242 Merrifield Land Trust, 242 Merrifield Lane, $800,000.
Opequon District
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Daniel L. Pratt, 122 Bleeding Heart Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $356,353.
• John M. Reiter and Karen M. Reiter to Jaba Lin LLC, 128 Turnstone Lane, Shenandoah, $467,500.
Red Bud District
• Jacob A. Taylor and Elizabeth Taylor to Kelsey Kernan, 303 Crest Circle, Winchester, Heritage Hills, $203,000.
• James D. Sarigianis to Leslie Lech and Nicholas Lech, 139 Likens Way, Carlisle Heights, $277,000.
• Kevin W. Kennedy to George Eustace Kunkler Jr. and Kimberly Sue Kunkler, 1291 Redbud Road, $280,000.
• Herbie Rivera and Kathryn Necole Bennett to Sean E. Sherfey and Meghan K. Sherfey, 114 Keller Court, Fieldstone, $296,000.
• Manning & Ross Builders Inc. to Erica Leigh Davis, 438 Canyon Road, Sovereign Village, $329,900.
Shawnee District
• Timothy J. Novara and Michelle L. Novara to Eynar Ayala and Yitzhak Amaya, 104 Van Buren Place, Brentwood Terrace, $256,250.
• Jerry W. Dove Jr. and Sena Lindsay Dove to David Johnson Jr. and Sarah Newman, 134 Woodrow Road, Carlisle Heights, $259,000.
• Jared A. Blend and Amanda F. Blend to Jacob Taylor and Elizabeth Taylor, 118 Woodrow Road, Carlisle Heights, $300,000.
• Robin B. Taylor to Mary C. Wilson, 306 Huntersridge Road, Oakdale Crossing, $330,000.
• Christopher A. Petsko and Michelle L. Petsko to Erica M. Bukva, 306 Clydesdale Drive, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $369,900.
Stonewall District
• Mary A. Jobe to Reina E. Vasquez Ruiz, 208 Amoco Lane, $215,000.
• Ross A. Beck and Ronald L. Comer to Jeffrey T. Wolfe, 262 Winesap Court, Clear Brook, Orchard Dale, $236,000.
• NVR Inc. to Damien Williams and Diana Williams, 218 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $397,880.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Harneet S. Kandola and Gurwinder K. Kandola, 201 Parkland Drive, Stephensen, Snowden Bridge, $410,188.
