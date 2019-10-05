The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Sept. 25-Oct. 1:
Marriage licenses
• Keith Allan Laird, 53, of Stephenson, and Andrea Katherine Grady, 48, of Stephenson.
• Erik Alford Mason, 26, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, and Hailea Dawn Shaffer, 25, of Berkeley Springs.
• Jack Donovan Alexander Jr., 69, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Brenda Joyce Zimmerman, 68, of Martinsburg.
• Thomas Robert Kelly, 59, of Tyrone, Pennsylvania, and Carol Sue Ryan, 53, of Tyrone.
• Charles Henry Grimes, 58, of Winchester, and Joan Comendador Glova, 24, of Winchester.
• William Patrick Wotrang, 53, of Plymouth, Minn., and Lisa Anne Lindman, 48, of Plymouth.
• Trevor Stevie Ray Ontiveros, 23, of Winchester, and Hailey Elisabet Lood, 23, of Winchester.
• Seth Austin Lueker, 27, of Winchester, and Elissa Renee Steele, 27, of Winchester.
• Alan Duane Burner, 37, of Philippi, W.Va., and Jennifer Bartlett Parker, 48, of Philippi.
• James Francis Murray Jr., 50, of Williamsport, Md., and Heather Renee Porterfield, 45, of Williamsport.
• Kevin Dwayne Parsons, 44, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Tina Lynn Ashby, 53, of Stephenson.
• David Ray DeHaven, 43, of Stephenson, and Claudett Lee Coy, 41, of Stephenson.
• David Thomas McKinney, 36, of Winchester, and Jesse Annielle Gonzalez, 37, of Winchester.
• Paul Michael Elsea, 40, of Winchester, and Lauren Marie Smith, 30, of Winchester.
• Luis Alfredo Meneses, 71, of Winchester, and Yolanda San Jose Avila, 73, of Winchester.
• Timica Jean-Ann Johnson, 19, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Valeria Lyn Vincent, 31, of Glengary, W.Va.
• William Zachariah Heuston, 43, of Glen Burnie, Md., and Rebecca Lynn Jarboe, 50, of Arbutus, Md.
• Jared Drew Clayton, 37, of Joppa, Md., and Kristina Faye Mireles, 36, of Joppa.
• Austin Grandle Todd, 26, of Front Royal, and Katie Lynn Simms, 26, of Front Royal.
• Carrow Steppe Jr., 62, of Baltimore, Md., and Michelle Berta Wood, 60, of Richmond.
• Stephen John Filicky, 40, of Youngwood, Penn., and Sabrina Irenemae VanWormer, 30, of Penn Hills, Penn.
• Christopher Lee Tutwiler, 40, of Winchester, and Kimberley Ann Mundelius, 50, of Winchester.
• Travis Donald Naugle, 58, of Hanover, Penn., and Letha Ann Thompson, 62, of Hanover.
• Stanley Gilbert Palmer Jr., 69, of Timonium, Md., and Susan Elaine Shambeau, 51, of Marriottsville, Md.
• Daniel Jersey Rost, 24, of Lynchburg, and Christine Celeste Wray, 23, of Lynchburg.
Divorces
• Donna Kay Bowen and Roy Alan Bowen.
• Sylvia June Sawyers and Grover Andrew Grimmitt.
• Jennifer Dawn Hawkins and Richard Lee Hawkins Jr.
• Amanda Dee Loy and Donald Frank Jackson.
• Keith D. Lineweaver and Madeline Carol Billhimer Lineweaver.
• Douglas Richard Loy and Margaret Trevino Loy.
• Ann Claire Pummell and Isaiah James Pummell.
• Melissa Ann Victurine and Edward Joseph Victurine Jr.
• Sharon Louise Welsh and Timothy Lane Welsh.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Apex Building Corp. Inc. to Thurman C. Wyatt Jr. and Janet P. Wyatt, 501 Rainbow Falls Trail, Shawneeland, $229,900.
• William R. Davis and Deloris A. Davis to Ricky Lee Hummer, 759 Round Hill Road, $249,900.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Krysstal D. De La Luz, 107 Meadow Way, High View Manor, $272,847.
• NVR Inc. to Kristi Lea Murphy and Edward Murphy, 120 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $286,515.
• NVR Inc. to David B. Miller, 171 Cougill Road, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $292,450.
• NVR Inc. to Shaine Coleman and Jamie Coleman, 130 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $313,850.
• Flint Ridge LLC to Thomas J. Myers and Patricia L. Myers, 399 Plow Run Lane, Flint Ridge, $422,150.
• Joel T. Headley III and Wendy M. Headley to Matthew John Williams and Jolie Lyn Williams, 117 Old Forest Circle, Stonebrook Farms, $483,000.
• Meganet Realty LLC to UGI Winchester LLC, 190 Commonwealth Court, Commonwealth Business Center, $4,900,000.
Gainesboro District
• Donald Eugene DeHaven and Douglas Dwain DeHaven, devisees of the estate of Jearldean D. Collins, to Billy J. Stewart, 377 Cross Junction Road, Cross Junction, $243,000.
• Lois H. Perkinson to Joel M. Frederick, 530 Northwood Circle, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $250,000.
• Patricia E. Kern-Jarrell to Chase T. Tyler and Katie L. Lester, 245 Sherwood Pines Lane, Cross Junction, Sherwood Pines, $303,500.
• Kelly R. Whitacre and Angela F. Whitacre to Wesley Kent Woodward and Susan K. Woodward, 7901 Northwestern Pike, Gore, 6.3 acres, $307,500.
• Roy O. Nallon and Terri L. Nallon to Kathryn A. Daylor, 203 Northwood Circle, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $325,000.
• Wesley Kent Woodward and Susan K. Woodward to Larry Floyd Hickey and Carin Sue Becker, 105 O’Keefe Drive, Winchester, Merriman’s Chase, $410,000.
• Michael L. Richardson and Teri L. Richardson to Kenneth E. King, 251 Widener Drive, Butler Estates, $600,000.
Opequon District
• NVR Inc. to John Ray Studach and Jeanne Studach, 124 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $293,990.
• Ralph Bloom III and Mary Cavanaugh Bloom to Alexander W. Avellino and Sarah Avellino, 7825 Church St., Middletown, $319,900.
• Nathan F. Albanese to Christopher E. Blye, 1440 Macedonia Church Road, Stephens City, Mosby Station, $325,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Andrew S. Martino and Robin A. Martino, 119 Buttercup Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $358,914.
• NVR Inc. to Muhammad Arif and Hina Shams, 112 Fringetree Court, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $360,200.
• NVR Inc. to Lisa Landis, 146 Emperor Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $365,609.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Michael Sackett and Luann Sackett, 112 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $379,212.
• NVR Inc. to Gilbert Anthony Garcia and Deborah Garcia, 151 Emperor Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $383,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Ellen K. Thompson, 109 Barred Owl Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $391,254.
• NVR Inc. to Nicolas Miramontes and Wilma B. Aleman Gonzalez, 117 Fringetree Court, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $500,361.00.
• Shea Homes LP to Franklin Mark Connors and Gerilynn Ann Connors, 105 Song Sparrow Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $634,990.
Red Bud District
• New Vistas JS LLC to Matthew J. Ludwick, 204 Weathervane Drive, Windstone, $205,000.00.
• Harrison K. Harris III to Adela Iqbal and Samir Iqbal, 106 Monticello Square, Brookland Manor, $208,000.
• Helen Maben to Peter M. Wingate and Joy Wingate, 102 Woodrow Road, Carlisle Heights, $218,000.
• Gerald L. Owens and Christy L. Owens to Gregory Michael Scott , 108 Dots Way, Carlisle Heights, $265,500.
• Rosemary H. Hochkammer to Gerald L. Owens and Christy L. Owens, 117 Woodys Place, Carlisle Estates, $299,900.
• Richard D. White to Okan Kocakaya and Cigdem Duru, 115 Biscane Court, Fieldstone, $315,000.00.
Shawnee District
• Patrick T. McCaul and Brianna Renee McCaul to Kathryn G. Chastain, 251 Schramm Loop, Stephens City, Townes at Tasker, $222,100.
• Essa G. Azar and Tagreed Azar to Amara Grace Miller, 210 London Downs Circle, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $249,900.
• Kelly C. Hartle to Joseph Vincent Bauer , 102 Meadowbrooke Place, Greenwood Heights, $262,500.
• Michael Ables and Dannette Ables to Kari Maria Bowman, 102 Clarendon Court, Pembridge Heights, $279,000.
• John A. Harler to Rahel Guarino and Armand M. Guarino, 117 Atoka Drive, Saratoga Meadows, $287,920.
• JoAn M. Nauer to Peter Shields, 208 Wakeland Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $299,900.
• Gwendolyn Larew Conrad and others, heirs of the estate of Sarah Isabella Miller, to William R. Lynch and Elaine M. Lynch, 113 Winterberry Court, Oakdale Crossing, $435,000.
• Maria Claudia Grosso to Charles Nadolski, 122 Cahille Drive, Winchester, Raven Pointe, $485,000.
• H&H Builders Inc. to Terri Ann Compher and Thomas W. Compher, 330 Covey Lane, Quail Hill, $510,210.
• Mark D. Lindsley and Dona M. Lindsley to Christian A. LaFalce and Francine A. LaFalce, 209 Taggart Drive, Raven Pointe, $579,000.
Stonewall District
• Joshua M. Johnson to Miguel Angel Martinez Asencio, 312 Chatham Square, Huntington Meadows, $203,000.
• NVR Inc. to Maria Claudia Pierina Garcia Sanchez and Emely Cathy Sanchez Alpaca, 318 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $206,880.
• NVR Inc. to Jonathan Kidd and Chelsea Keeler, 324 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $223,055.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Zachary I. Ginsburg and Elizabeth Marie Ginsburg, 245 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $273,534.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Lars Jonas Vesterlund and Martha Adair Vesterlund, 237 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $289,315.
• Edward T. Shea and Jessica A. Shea to Jennifer M. Wolfe and Adam E. Wolfe, 202 Sentinel Drive, Winchester, Star Fort, $315,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Sridher Kamineni and Lakshmi Sowjanya Pentela, 138 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $315,920.
• Wesley N. Mendoza and Renee S. Mendoza to Nicholas Fryer and Hannah Fryer, 123 Lattice Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $345,000.
• Elaine Schollian to Adrienne K. Williams and Kenneth J. Williams, 210 Morlyn Drive, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $362,500.
• Diane E. Perry to Nathaniel A. Wall and Susanne M. Wall, 151 Merlot Drive, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $393,000.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Karla M. Romero, 219 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $395,674.
• Geoffrey Lancaster and Deanna Lancaster to Gary Wayne Taylor Jr. and Marilyn Thach Taylor, 101 Valise Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $400,000.
• Horizon Goodwill Industries Inc. to YHK Investment LLC, 156 Cole Lane, Ash Hollow Industrial Park, $760,000.
