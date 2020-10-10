The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court and Department of Building Inspections Oct. 1-7:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Wayne A. Miller and Sherri A. Miller to Daniel S. Franks and Marcy R. Franks, 143 Orchard View Lane, $310,000.
• NVR Inc. to Ann-Marie Antionette Douglas, 430 Coville St., Middletown, The Village at Middletown, $311,165.
• Darwin L. Anderson to Daniel Wayne Hall and Lynn Christine Hall, 899 Brill Road, Star Tannery, 5.7 acres, $325,000.
• Rafael Alvarez Lizarazo and Laura Rodriguez to Gerardo Manuel Delgado Peche, 1953 Kathy Court, Westside Station, $355,000.
• Keith F. Provost and Ellen L. Provost to Phyllis Dixon and others, 3980 Middle Road, The Orchard, $487,000.
• Mike Sacco to Kevin Dwayne Caldwell , 2455 Jones Road, Dav-Mar Village, $499,900.
• KKR 2 LC to Lake Farm LC, 415 Dusty Lane, 116 acres, $500,000.
• Chad D. Lemons to Kenyette Mills and Alan B. Mills, 157 Anchorage Lane, Gore, Whitham Estates, $594,000.
• Mountain Vista LLC to Ryan Moody and Jennifer L. Moody, 101 Chanterelle Court, Stephens City, Hites View Estates, $614,000.
Gainesboro District
• Naomi L. Howard to Patrick K. Corrigan and Deborah K. Corrigan, 101 Putter Place, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $265,000.
• C and R Rental Properties LLC to Joseph M. Ashcraft, 705 S. Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $269,900.
• Randy M. Manning and Theressa J. Manning to John W. Jones II and Jennifer Thompson, 9350 North Frederick Pike, Cross Junction, Sherwood Pines, $285,000.
• Hayden Hoebeke and Mercedes Hoebeke to Anthony Christaldi, 641 Howards Chapel Road, Winchester, 6 acres, $315,000.
• William H. Bock and Ramona J. Bock to Philip A. Kerns and Meghan Ohara Kerns, 707 S. Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $439,900.
Opequon District
• Timmy W. Stanley Jr. and Nicole L. Stanley to Karen A. Sneed, 103 Grove Court, Stephens City, Ridgefield, $210,000.
• Kevin D. Kennedy and Lusine Kennedy to Christopher A. Smith and Candice A. Smith, 205 Ivory Drive, Stephens City, The Village at Sherando, $250,000.
• Jerome Glen Frigaard and Michelene Elizabeth Frigaard to Ashley E. Brewer, 143 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $275,000.
• Terri Rae Shull, Shelby J. Lowry and Penni E. Nichols, co-executors of the estate of Frances E. Shull, to Marie Annella Scott, 228 Lynn Drive, Stephens City, Autumn Glen, $295,000.
• John A. Vrooman and Heather Vrooman to Willian J. Salvador Alvarez, 125 Accomack Circle, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $305,000.
• Evan Kuznear and Gina Kuznear to Ronnie Randall Jr. and Basilisa Randall, 119 Emperor Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $424,900.
• David S. English Sr. to Lourdes Rosa Arellano Arellano and Carlos Ramirez Cortes, 158 Cedar Mountain Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $432,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Duane M. Scott and Eve Eula Scott, 103 Teal Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $452,721.
• NVR Inc. to Michael Lee McCoy and Dorothy Edmonds McCoy, 201 Decatur Circle, Stephens City, Mountain Valley Estates, $470,865.
• Dodi Kessler and Matthew Edward Kessler to Joshua Sager and Rachel Sager, 704 S. Buckton Road, Middletown, 7.2 acres, $550,000.
Red Bud District
• Clarence Calvin Smith to Willie E. Brown, 113 Haven Terrace, Heritage Hills, $257,500.
• Gordon T. Little Jr. to Kimberly Triplett, 126 Kingsley Drive, Fieldstone, $313,000.
• Ricky M. Roberts and Susan A. Roberts to Linda Mullis, 105 Mill Stone Circle, Mill Race Estate, $335,000.
• Ellen Winston Malick to Luis E. Santiago, 221 Canyon Road, Senseny Glen, $339,900.
• Sharon L. Zara to Tuan Thanh Nguyen, 213 Cavalry Drive, Pioneer Heights, $360,000.
• Daryl Coleman and Carol Coleman to Joseph Valentino Basile and Riann Kay Basile, 107 Thompson Court, Twin Lakes Overlook, $525,000.
Shawnee District
• Next Home Management LLC to Wright Renovations, 145-151 Garber Lane, $232,000.
• Jason Hinkle to Arun Nittukandi and Vivek Punit, 112 Quinton Oaks Circle, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $240,000.
• Biney Dhillon and Harsimrat Dhillon to Susan R. Domingue, 111 Berwick Lane, Stephens City, $248,500.
• Paul A. Montgomery and Doris H. Montgomery to Benjamin Center and Kimberly Center, 125 Larado Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $400,000.
• Glenn Allen Mason to Marie A. Chinworth, 102 Keverne Court, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $412,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Jose Fernando Ortiz Martinez and Maria Luisa Guardado Romero, 106 Sovereign Court, Freedom Manor, $421,411.
Stonewall District
• Beverly B. Webb to Lori A. Dickens-Flemming, 1054 Jordan Springs Road, Stephenson, $222,340.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Jessica Elene Shimp, 216 Crofton Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $257,371.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Kofi B. Addo, 220 Crofton Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $293,860.
• Donald G. Toler Jr. and Robin K. Toler to Charles R. Hobbs and Tommie Hobbs, 2265 Brucetown Road, Clear Brook, $297,000.
• Bruce A. Bowes and Carrie L. Bowes to Chad D. Lemons, 170 Brasstown Loop, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $305,000.
• Betty A. Place to Frank J. Asaro and Margaret S. Asaro, 307 Marple Road, $340,000.
• Glen W. Russell to John Vrooman and Heather Vrooman, 685 Rest Church Road, Clear Brook, $399,900.
• William L. Herdtfelder to Christopher Michael Sosnoski II and Taylor Kristen Sumner, 260 High Banks Road, Stephenson, Opequon Estates, $400,000.
• NVR Inc. to James Whitford Dundas III and Lisa Cristine Dundas, 416 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $400,850.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Tonmy Manuel Rodriguez Sr. and Jennifer Rodriguez, 263 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $416,405.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Holly Green Davidson and John James Davidson, 269 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $542,588
Building permits over $50,000 in September
Back Creek District
• Flint Ridge LLC, 131 Windrow Court, single-family dwelling, $147,000.
• Christopher Wolford, two single-family dwellings, Winchester, Wilde Acres, 420 Cardinal Drive; Great North Mountain, 1416 Great Mountain Lane, $160,000 each.
• The Village at Middletown LC, three single-family dwellings, 280, 300 and 330 Coville St., Middletown, $200,000 each.
• Charles Edwin Hyre, trusteee, Roscommon, 270 Lacosta Court, Kernstown, single-family dwelling, $1,200,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC, Shawneeland, 136 Falcon Trail, single-family dwelling, $111,000.
• Bill’s Investments LLC, Shawneeland, two single-family dwellings, 133 Doe Trail and 112 Cheyenne Trail, $95,000 each.
• Trex Co. Inc., 3257 Valley Pike, Kernstown, remodel, $200,000; foundation, $62,000.
• VSS Development LLC, Village at Stephens City, 5584 Valley Pike, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
• Timothy Gano, Highview Manor, 113 Meadow Way, single-family dwelling, $130,000.
• F&A Home Builders LLC, Shawneeland, 244 Susquehanna Trail, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
• Matthew Karen, Long Meadows, 364 Windsor Lane, Kernstown, swimming pool, $65,000.
• Richard Self, Hites View Estates, 110 Pomme Circle, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $477,749.
• Jennifer Larrick, Shawneeland, two single-family dwellings, 705 Rainbow Falls and 307 Beaver Trail, $100,000 each.
Gainesboro District
• J. Andrew Simmons, 2619 Apple Pie Ridge Road, remodeling, $500,000.
• Bryan Marion, Laid Back Estates, 191 Ridgeview Road, Gore, single-family dwelling, $165,000.
• Tractor Supply Co., 141 Walmart Drive, new store, $1,000,000.
• Glen D. Mohr Inc., Lake Holiday, Cross Junction, two single-family dwellings, 400 Sunset Circle and 1405 Lakeview Drive, $100,000 each.
• The Makar Co. LLC, Lake Holiday, 208 Greenbriar Circle, Cross Junction, single-family dwelling, $150,000.
• KSS Properties LLC, 695 Gainesboro Road, single-family dwelling, $235,000.
• Hickory Hills LLC, Babbs Creek Estates, 154 Cheran Lane, single-family dwelling, $175,000.
• Tonia Schnarr, 1460 Stony Hill Road, deck, $159,000.
Opequon District
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC, Shenandoah, two single-family dwellings, 118 Foam Flower Drive, $450,000; 104 Switchgrass Way, $435,000.
• Michael Focht, Canterburg, 189 Enger Court, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $359,80.
• Shea Homes LP, Shenandoah, nine single-family dwellings, 105 Brandt, $510,000; 107 and 113 Brandt, $600,000 each; 111 Brandt, $555,000; 117 Pintail Way, $495,000; 105 Milkweed Drive, $540,000; 109 Milkweed Drive, $500,000; 111 Milkweed Drive, $510,000; 123 Foam Flower Drive, $550,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc., Southern Hills, Stephens City, nine single-family dwellings, 105, 108, 109, 110, 120 and 122 Brandenbury, $100,000 each; 107 and 116 Brandenbury, $105,000 each; 126 Brandenbury, $95,000.
• O’Reilly Auto Parts, 331 Fairfax Pike, Stephens City, new store, $578,000.
• Bryan Stutzman, Jackson’s Retreat, 110 Garnett Court, Kernstown, single-family dwelling, $300,000.
• Hepler Homes Inc., Woodland Springs, 120 Springwood Lane, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $515,000.
Red Bud District
• Frederick-Winchester, Red Bud Run, 3100 Berryville Pike, sewage plant, $750,000.
• Flint Ridge LLC, two single-family dwellings, 130 and 131 Windrow Court, $147,000 each.
• Greenwood Baptist Church, 781 Greenwood Road, remodeling, $55,000.
Shawnee District
• David A. Galloway, 902 Tecumseh Trail, Shawneeland, single-family dwelling, $250,000.
• Freedom Manor LLC, Freedom Manor, 12 townhouses, 118 Metcalf Terrace, $265,586; 119 Metcalf Terrace, $276,299; 120 Metcalf Terrace, $267,990; 122 Metcalf Terrace, $277,040; 123 Metcalf Terrace, $273,625; 124 Metcalf Terrace, $240,915; 125 Metcalf Terrace, $278,370; 126 Metcalf Terrace, $277,400; 127 Metcalf Terrace, $243,975; 128 Metcalf Terrace, $243,975; 129 Metcalf Terrace, $299,760; 130 Metcalf Terrace, $268,080.
• Freedom Manor LLC, Freedom Manor, 329 David Drive, single-family dwelling, $399,705.
• William Colwell, Wakeland Manor, 103 Richwood Court, Stephens City, remodeling, $69,514.
• Anthony Pinto, 635 Armel Road, White Post, single-family dwelling, $288,989.
• H&H Builders Inc., Quail Hill, two single-family dwellings, 311 Covey Lane, $250,000; 380 Covey Lane, $200,000.
• Julian Moore Jr., Macedonia Acres, 145 Owens Lane, Stephens City, addition, $115,000.
Stonewall District
• TSM Inc., 154 McGhee Road, remodel warehouse, $60,000.
• Winchester Warehousing Inc., 774 Smithfield Ave., demolition, $3,000,000.
• Crown Cork & Seal USA Inc., 1461 Martinsburg Pike, demolition, $142,028.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, six single-family dwellings, 277 Norland Knoll Drive, $200,000; 105 and 113 Jewel Box Drive, $200,000 each; 116 Jewel Box Drive, $161,000; 118 Jewel Box Drive, $165,000; 120 Jewel Box Drive, $175,000.
• Kingspan Insulation, 200 Kingspan Way, replace roof, $90,623.
• Alfredo Gutierrez-Velasquez, Carrollton, 393 Macbeth Lane, Clear Brook, single-family dwelling, $370,000.
• Kevin Manahan, 306 Woods Mill Drive, Stephenson, single-family dwelling, $323,000.
• Spencer Jenkins, 621 Rest Church Road, Clear Brook, single-family dwelling, $290,000.
