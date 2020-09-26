The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Sept. 17 to 23:
Marriage licenses
• Carlos Amuel Aviles, 37, of Winchester, and Christal Tara Slowley, 31, of Winchester.
• Joshua David Glander, 27, of Stephens City, and Rachael Nicole Swartz, 25, of Winchester.
• Jeffrey Michael Thrane, 51, of Winchester, and Amanda Susan Lindquist, 48, of Winchester.
• Nathan Allen Rinker, 28, of Winchester, and Sarah Renee Lazer, 28, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• The Village at Middletown LC to NVR Inc., Lots 57, 62, 63 and 68, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $277,151.
Gainesboro District
• Jacob G. Vickers Jr. and Linda C. Vickers, trustees of the Vickers Real Estate Trust, to Jesse C. Brown and Brianne E. Brown, 3550 N. Frederick Pike, $324,900.
• Eugene R. Gray to Wayne Hunt and Beate Hunt, 116 Country Club Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $339,900.
• Jessica Swiger to Randal K. Whitt and Wanda D. Whitt, 1239 Cedar Grove Road, $366,000.
• Natalie V. Reid-Loudan and others, heirs of the estate of Jerry William Reid, to Paul J. Flynn and Diane E. Flynn, 2547 Hunting Ridge Road, Creek View Farms, $440,000.
Opequon District
• William E. Taylor and Suzanne M. Wolford, executors of the estate of Robert E. Taylor Jr., to S and P Rentals LLC, 244 Nottoway Drive and 315 Buckingham Drive, Stephens City, Nottoway, $280,000.
• Denise L. Snapp to Bryan M. Herndon and Carrie B. Herndon, 106 Fairfax Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $290,000.
• Michael L. Zarlinga and Patricia Zarlinga to Brittany Wilt, 164 Trout Lily Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $327,000.
• Kenyon G. Ellis, executor of the estate of Irving K. Ellis, to Patricia Lynne Zarlinga and Michael Lawrence Zarlinga, 887 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, $334,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Maureen M. Martin and Augustus F. Martin, 110 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $349,917.
• Ray W. Almond Jr. and Sandra K. Almond to Jacob A. Guthridge, 100 Cedar Mountain Drive, Stephens City, The Guards, $360,000.
• Mark A. Linaweaver to Jeffrey Constable and Betty Lou Constable, 141 Littlewing Way, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $370,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Brett William Holmes and Kayla Marie Holmes, 209 Bridgewater Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $395,029.
• NVR Inc. to Daniel Bruce Williams Jr. and Pamela Ann Williams, 103 Ashford Drive, Stephens City, Mountain Valley Estates, $434,340.
• Michael T. Bohan and Verda J. Bohan to Richard H. Shilling and Sharon Shilling, 130 Grebe Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $443,000.
• Edward I. Fife and Toni J. Fife to Randle L. Punzel, 1261 Double Church Road, Stephens City, 7.8 acres, $469,000.
• Stephen Showalter and Marianne Showalter to David R. Recco and Dianne L. Recco, 112 Skipper Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $490,000.
• Michael J. Gooden and Margaret M. Nolan to Donald Sigety and Christine Ann Sigety, 125 Song Sparrow Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $620,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Paul Joseph Hotinger and Brenda Vaughan Hotinger, 145 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $725,990.
Red Bud District
• E and L Two LLC to 118 Dowell J LLC, 118 Dowell Jr. Circle, $219,000.
• Walter J. Szuminski to Jairo Campos Argueta and Evelyn Martinez Argueta, 124 Rebecca Drive, Carlisle Heights, $221,900.
• Beulah Prestrude and Derena Tveten Beard, trustees of the Alan B. Tveten Trust, to Wilson Carrera Vasquez, 142 Wilkins Drive, Green Acres, $226,000.
• Sarah Elliston Casey and Patrick R. Casey to Jennifer Ramos, 244 Glenridge Drive, Glenmont Village, $278,000.
• E and L One LLC to 177 Dairy Corner LLC, 177 Dairy Corner Place, $292,000.
• Adam G. Williams and Heather J. Williams to Brian Paul, 120 Canyon Road, Senseny Glen, $309,000.
• Barbara B. West to Rafael Menjivar Arteaga, 121 Country Club Circle, $343,900.
• Miguel Martin Bonilla and Lisa Marie Bonilla to Bryan K. Jackson and Jody N. Jackson, 105 Renee Lane, Lynnehaven, $460,000.
• Oakcrest Properties LLC to Aspen's Properties LLC, 206, 208 and 110 Hunter Run Road; 109 Parkside Drive; 315 Willowbrook Court, Brookland Heights, $650,000.
Shawnee District
• Freedom Manor LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Lots 172-175, Freedom Manor, $222,000.
• Blue Ridge Youth Soccer Association Inc. to Buck Lee Kesler and Deanna Raye Kesler, West Parkins Mill Road, 20.5 acres, $240,000.
• Zef P. Jetten to Brereton Properties LLC, 101 Berwick Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $250,000.
• Steven L. Kackley to Matthew L. Painter and Jessica L. Painter, 669 W. Parkins Mill Road, $300,000.
• Shawn M. Rider and Caitlin L. Rider to Christopher James Chenery, 111 Hanoverian Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $390,000.
• Larry D. Desper Jr. and Rebecca Cherise Desper to Michael P. Millinger and Cari B. Millinger, 115 Ayrshire Court, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $395,500.
• D&H Family LLC, D&H Ventures LLC and Westphal Enterprises LLC to Security Station Investors LLC, 211 Victory Road and 382 Arbor Court, $7,400,000.
Stonewall District
• D.K. Russell & Sons Inc. to Daniel Haney and Alexandra Haney, 1390 Welltown Road, Clear Brook, $210,000.
• Yvonne M. Shepard to House Buyers of America Inc., 409 Fortress Drive, Star Fort, $240,000.
• Arin Longfellow to Arthur Sarkis Satian, 124 Spaulding Drive, Dominion Knolls, $265,000.
• Kevin R. Meier to Connor M. Shendow, 554 Gun Club Road, Stephenson, $269,900.
• Devon Marie Anguti and Charles E. Triplett to Esteban Jose Meza Espinoza, 106 Domino Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $269,900.
• Tami Rice to Jose Melendez Portillo and Crisia L. Rivas Chavez, 108 Domino Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $270,000.
• Charles A. Dendy Jr. to Laura E. Bramhall, 215 Arrow Crown Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $272,500.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to William D. Allerheiligen and Doris J. Allerheilgen, 211 Starry Way Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $290,748.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Randy Allen Weir, 214 Crofton Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $314,300.
• Charles R. Hobbs and Tommie J. Hobbs to Walter J. Szuminski, 212 Littler Lane, Stephenson, $379,900.
