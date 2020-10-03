The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Sept. 24-30:
Marriage licenses
• Richard David Farmer, 56, of Clear Brook, and Janet Lea Boggess, 55, of Winchester.
• Anthony Michael Varrati, 28, of Stephens City, and Casey Lynn Peterson, 27, of Stephens City.
• Ryan Lee Lagodich, 29, of Winchester, and Brittany Jo Sayres, 35, of Front Royal.
• Chad Dailey McDonald, 25, of Winchester, and Jessica Lynn Judd, 44, of Stephens City.
• Rodney Stephen Brewer, 33, of Winchester, and Marrissa Deborah Anne DeForest, 33, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Nathan Heishman to Anthony L. Renner and Kelly J. Renner, 1148 Tomahawk Trail, Shawneeland, $245,000.
• Carolyn Johnson to Charles Baugher and Angel Baugher, 202 Conner Lane, Paxton Hills, $274,500.
• Royal Group LLC to Jacquelyn Link, 3242 Valley Pike, $285,000.
• NVR Inc. to Kaydian Kerry Ann Grant, 421 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $312,955.
• Kirk Gilpin and Lisa Gilpin to Timothy Peter Stockdale and Madilyn Marie Stockdale, 900 S. Hayfield Road, Flint Ridge, $399,900.
Gainesboro District
• Ronald Demski, Donna Demski and Jessica L. Painter to Naomi L. Howard, 504 Bethel Grange Road, $229,900.
• Milbrandt LLC to Charles William Foster Jr. and Cassy A. Foster, 1246 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $232,500.
• James T. Dill to McBlandy Estates LLC, Siler Road, 27.3 acres, $275,000.
• Timothy B. Elliott to Christopher Kees and Tara Kees, 137 Bronze Manor Court, Apple Glen, $475,000.
• Randy O. DeHaven and Robin D. DeHaven to David S. Sommer and Ariana D. Sommer, 192 Ashland Drive, Ashland Meadows, $542,000.
• Donald K. Dewitt and Dianna L. Dewitt to Christopher L. George and Amy George, 287 Whispering Knolls Drive, 13 acres, $587,000.
Opequon District
• Linda D. Renner to James C. Lewis and Sharon J. Lewis, 5630 Valley Pike, Stephens City, $206,000.
• Louis Haagen and Cristine Haagen to Monica N. See, 304 Bedford Place, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $285,000.
• Michael Paul Millinger and Cari Ball Millinger to Michael J. McGrath and Karen McGrath, 101 Botetourt Court, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $295,000.
• Travis W. Hartley to Michelle Lee Kling, 841 Huttle Road, Middletown, 6.6 acres, $303,000.
• Gary L. Carper and Melinda D. Carper to Edwin L. Brill and Virginia B. Brill, 103 Buchannan Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $329,900.
• Miranda Markesteyn to Edwin J. Oliva Perez and Elizabeth Oliva, 101 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $343,900.
• Aaron D. Brewer, Andrea W. Brewer and Philip D. Brewer to Youhanna Youssef Bekhit and Rania Anis Gerges, 130 Dollie Mae Lane, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $350,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Brenda A. Cobham, 113 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $355,512.
• Philip C. Stone Jr. and Charline K. Stone to Dylan Benz and Ashlea Pate Benz, 157 Dollie Mae Lane, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $363,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Curtis D. Hill Jr. and Katherine Hill, 210 Bridgewater Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $374,650.
• Jennifer L. Moody and Ryan W. Moody to Rita T. Ampofo, 555 Garden Gate Drive, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $380,000.
• Winford Properties LLC to Andre Fletcher and Heather Hopkins, 116 Chardonnay Drive, Stephens City, Albin Estates, $410,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Sharon Anne Wright, 127 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $459,990.
• NVR Inc. to Raphael Riemenschneider and Heidi Riemenschneider, 203 Decatur Circle, Stephens City, Mountain Valley Estates, $486,500.
• Donald A. Thomas and Lucinda A. Thomas to Jacob Mann and Jessica Mann, 1980 Double Church Road, Stephens City, 15.5 acres, $515,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Cloyes Ray Hoover Jr. and Cheryl G. Hoover, 118 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $539,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Alan R. Holland Jr. and Yvonne Holland, 100 Teal Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $576,366.
• Steve E. Agrecy and Tracey L. Agrecy to Forman Hunt Van Schoick, Judith Ann Van Schoick and A'ndrea Laurynn Van Schoick, 680 S. Buckton Road, Middletown, $597,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Lynn Marie Thompson and Donald W. Thompson Jr., 104 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, $606,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Vera Ellen Bikowski and Michael John Bikowski, 104 Walleye Court, Lake Frederick, $635,990.
• Shea homes LP to Dennis P. Santini and Laura C. Santini, 141 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, $685,990.
Red Bud District
• Kevin A. Klutz and Kristin Klutz to Gavin E. Krueger and Jennah M. Krueger, 135 Hill Valley Drive, Hill Valley, $260,000.
• Shell S. Holtzapple to Kevin A. Klutz and Kristin Klutz, 116 Sesar Court, Lynnehaven, $460,000.
• Mary Bragg to Robert P. Winkler Jr. and Heather R. Winkler, 502 Farmington Blvd., Lynnehaven, $465,000.
Shawnee District
• Rachel H. Kinder, executrix of the estate of William E. Braithwaite, to Wright Renovations Inc., 1257 Front Royal Pike, Memorial Heights, $211,100.
• Christopher Hild and Richard Moore to Allison Priem, 122 Aspen Drive, Stephens City, Lakewood Manor, $240,000.
• Lorena R. Smalls, Esquire, Special Commissioner, to Kavitha Mangalampalli, 174 Schramm Loop, Stephens City, The Townes at Tasker, $246,000.
• Diep Hong Ngoc Doan to Kavitha Mangalampalli, 174 Schramm Loop, Stephens City, The Townes at Tasker, $246,000.
• Susanna Ilene Festa to Arnold Frederic Binderman, 114 Carnoustie Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $252,000.
• Maureen T. Cohee to Tammy Wagner and William Breckenridge, 114 Prestwick Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $255,000.
• Bryan K. Garrett and Sue E. Garrett to Charles H. Payne, 125 Lane St., Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $313,500.
• Patricia G. Kelly to Samuel J. Ensogna and Faith C. Ensogna, 806 Mahone Drive, Cross Creek Village, $330,000.
• Holly Robbins, executor and devisee of the estate of David Lee Brill, to Ronald G. Snapp and Linda D. Snapp, 100 Butterscotch Court, Cross Creek Village, $330,000.
• Lorena R. Smalls, Esquire, Special Commissioner, to Jerry Salvador Armel, 100 Kabardin Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $350,000.
• Diep Hong Ngoc Doan to Jerry Salvador Armel, 100 Kabardin Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $350,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Elizabeth A. Causey, 344 David Drive, Freedom Manor, $355,910.
• James Craig Lewis and Sharon Joyner Lewis to Robert Robinson and Julie Shiley, 112 Barnston Court, Raven Wing, $358,500.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Kirpal Singh Agyei-Mensah and Priscilla Aba Agyei-Mensah, 341 David Drive, Freedom Manor, $391,135.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Calvin Covington, 120 Sovereign Court, Freedom Manor, $430,783.
• John J. Jacob, Amy S. Jacob, Keith A. Mullins and Marty M. Mullins to Edward V. Lockwood and Barbara J. Lockwood, 107 Killaney Court, Raven Pointe, $450,000.
Stonewall District
• Jefferson Belle LLC to Sarah JMP Snow and James E. Snow Sr., 105 Ridge Court, Foxridge, $202,900.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Andrea Cardona, 218 Crofton Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $235,260.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Rainer Giessmann and LaToya Giessmann, 259 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $303,990.
• Christopher Michael Sosnoski II and Taylor Sumner to Elvin Isaac Lopez and Iliana Jimenez, 222 Centennial Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $346,000.
• Eric Grant Duckwall and Lexy Ann Hermansen to Sarah Elliston Casey and Patrick Ryan Casey, 102 Kearsarge Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $370,000.
• NVR Inc. to Robert David Adams II and Jennifer Leah Adams, 205 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $414,675.
• John Raymond Riley Jr. and Patricia Jones Riley to Christopher Scott Shoup and Meredith M. Burgr-Shoup, 101 Barrel Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $434,900.
• Gary M. Hindman and Sue D. Hindman to Bjoern P. Schreiner and Melissa Louise Schreiner, 181 Country Lane, Clear Brook, 8.2 acres, $455,000.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Kyal Simpson and Amy Simpson, 251 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $459,240.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to William Stuart Pregnall III and Karen M. Pregnall, 257 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $485,579.
• Lowman Charles Hatfield and Sharon F. Hatfield to Nathaniel Bandy, 105 Barrel Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $499,000.
• Jeremy B. Aikens and Mary V. Aikens to Bethany A. Collings, 482 Stephenson Road, Stephenson, $245,00.
