The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Sept. 4-11:
Marriage licenses
• Christopher Joseph Frey Jr., 26, of Cross Junction, and Reiley Mae Augenstein, 21, of Romney, W.Va.
• Joshua Bryan Ferguson, 26, of Winchester, and Samantha Joann Mills, 26, of Winchester.
• Scott Mitchell Marple, 57, of Winchester, and Stacy Marie Fox, 29, of Winchester.
• Edward Lewis Carter, 29, of Ruther Glen, and Lydia Ann Davis, 26, of Ruther Glen.
• Richard Andrew Howard, 53, of Winchester, and Doris Rocio Araujo-Campana, 44, of Winchester.
• Bryan Clayton Smith, 31, of Cross Junction, and Evelyn Michele Cooper, 30, of Cross Junction.
• Bryan David Frazier, 30, of Nashville, Tenn., and Hollie Lynn Wiegand, 27, of Nashville.
• Tyler Joseph Shedd, 20, of Fairfax, and Linh Tran Khanh Hoang, 23, of Fairfax.
• Virgilio Vinas, 60, of Midlothian, and Dorivel Correa, 38, of Midlothian.
• Paul Richard Luttrell Jr., 44, of Cross Junction, and Sharon Jo Hermosillo, 44, of Cross Junction.
• Nathaniel Thomas Benson, 29, of Winchester, and Terri Lewis Hudson, 30, of Winchester.
• Cameron James Girard, 28, of Henrico, and Kelly Lynn Levstek, 28, of Henrico.
• Justin Sherard Lee, 31, of Richmond, and Louis Roshawn Smith, 32, of Richmond.
• Kenneth Gage Chambers, 20, of Winchester, and Mary Kate Kerns, 20, of Winchester.
• Lanny Scott Tinsman, 54, of Winchester, and Linda May Tinsman, 55, of Crawley, W.Va.
• John Clarence Welton Jr., 57, of Moorefield, W.Va., and Monica Maria Dos Santos Dantas, 51, of Ceilandia Norte, Brazil.
• Georgi Kirilov Vukov, 26, of Stephenson, and Ashley Marie Kensinger, 26, of Stephenson.
• John Gregory Vanderwijst, 49, of Falling Waters, W.Va., and Mary Katherine Miles, 48, of Falling Waters.
• Andrew William Kristoff, 45, of Bloomington, Ind., and Ladonna Mae Cagle, 54, of Bloomington.
• Sumesh Regmi, 29, of Falls Church, and Sneha Rimal, 29, of Falls Church.
• Dale Eugene Smiley, 38, of Timberville, and Elizabeth Marie Longo, 57, of Timberville.
• Corey Michael Dinello, 29, of Gettysburg, Penn., to Jade Marie LaFollette, 21, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
• Robert Wesley Lytle, 51, of Garrett, Penn, and Dessiree Ann Hall, 46, of Garrett.
• Blake Nathaniel Mellom, 26, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., and Phiranuch Phanwong, 24, of Harpers Ferry.
• Nan Zhang, 29, of McLean, and Wenjuan Wang, 27, of Germantown, Md.
Divorces
• Stephanie A. Carr and Troy L. Carr.
• Grant Payne-Moon and Haley Payne-Moon.
• Charles Anthony Puglisi Jr. and Jacqueline Diane Puglisi.
• Angela Witherington Watkins and Douglas Eugene Watkins.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• William H. Casterline Jr. and others, substitute trustees, and Edward William Mason and Angela Mason to Beneficial Opportunity Fund LLC, 191 Heidrick Lane, 11.9 acres, $220,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Robert E. Norman and Patricia L. Norman, 105 Meadow Way, High View Manor, $264,900.
• NVR Inc. to Isaias Jonathan Vigil and Marilyn Flores Vigil, 111 Covill St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $272,780.
• NVR Inc. to Charlotte B. Royeen, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $277,888.
• Ali Doraney to Sheryl R. Dastjerdi, 325 Robinson Drive, Roscommon, $808,000.
• Wakeland Manor Inc. to Wakeland Manor LC, 7180 Valley Pike, Middletown, 107 acres, $888,500.
Gainesboro District
• Eddie E. McFarland Sr. to Cassie Schrock and Cory Schrock, 128 Dunbar Lane, $210,000.
• Jean B. Paskel to Nathanael H. Griffis and Sarah Griffis, 8999 Northwestern Pike, Gore, 5.820 acres, $215,000.
• Olivia Lawson to Michael R. Tucholski and Mirela G. Gasitu, 105 Hilltop Court, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $290,000.
• William J. Philbin and Joan Philbin to Thomas G. Rose and Lisa C. Rose, 350 Angus Hill Lane, 15.77 acres, $640,000.
• Derek M. Petrin and Stacy Petrin to Douglas A. Nichols and Barbara P. Nichols, 443 Signal Ridge Lane, Babbs Mountain, 8.4 acres, $660,000.
Opequon District
• Samuel I. White PC, trustee, and Maximiliene Shawn Herde and Cyrerene Tricia Herde to Anastasia Helen Kilmer, 110 Oak Ridge Drive, Stephens City, Lakeside Estates, $202,000.
• Gregory Glen Loy, executor of the estate of Glen Lester Loy Jr., and Gregory Glen Loy and Stephanie L. Strosnider to Jerald Meadows and Amanda Masemer, 175 Centerburg Road, Stephens City, $219,900.
• Terra Abstract Virginia Inc., substitute trustee, and Joanne Marie Galano to FFC Properties LLC, 116 Trunk Drive, Stephens City, Woodside Estates, $230,851.
• NVR Inc. to Jerome Glen Frigaard and Michelene Elizabeth Frigaard, 143 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $250,360.
• James Estrada and Judy Kay Estrada to Mark C. Bowden and Amy L. Bowden, 108 Fredericktowne Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $280,000.
• Michael Parker and Elizabeth Parker to Daniel R. Barnes and Karolynn O. Barnes, 113 Branch Court, Stephens City, Woodside Estates, $284,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Jerry W. Turner and Phyllis R. Turner, 101 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $341,943.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to David C. Reichert and Pamela S. Reichert, 101 Buttercup Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $357,067.
• Patricia L. Dowell to Michael W. Parker and Elizabeth C. Parker, 286 Riding Chapel Road, Stephens City, $383,900.
• NVR Inc. to Deborah Pauline Pelletier and Andre Lucien Pelletier, 143 Emperor Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $389,055.
• Antonio Rodriguez to Robert Gordon and Makesha Gordon, 110 Radford Court, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $408,000.
• Wright Renovations Inc. to Gary W. Wright and Emily A. Wright, 1621 Hudson Hollow Road, Stephens City, $450,000.
• NVR Inc. to James Leonard Tremoulis and Emily Ford Tremoulis, 106 Fringetree Court, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $452,752.
• Antonio Lucchiani to Peter Hoff Weber and Lauren McCauley Macher, 137 Atlantis Lane, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $475,000.
• Shea Homes LP to John David Thompson Jr. and Heidi A. Thompson, 138 Song Sparrow Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $491,955.
Red Bud District
• Will J. Lawson and Megan Lawson to Stremata LLC, 131 Keller Court, Winchester, Fieldstone, $275,000.
• George E. Kunkler and Kimberly Sue Kunkler to Kevin Thomas Baldwin and Caitlyn Elizabeth Baldwin, 114 Arthur Lane, Steeplechase, $280,400.
• Tim Bryan and Sabina Walker to Richard D. White and Donnelle M. Gerling, 214 Heath Court, Twin Lakes, $395,000.
• David Alan Hardesty and Leslie A. Clark to Steven G. Parrish and Donna Parrish, 231 Rebecca Drive, Fieldstone, $459,900.
Shawnee District
• Benjamin M. Ward and Ashley R. Ward to Matthew D. Erd and Jasmin Stevenson, 141 Schramm Loop, Stephens City, Townes at Tasker, $265,000.
• Thomas A. Ring and Frances U. Ring to Jonathan A. Lowe and Kelly Ryan Lowe, 211 Brandylion Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $272,500.
• Patrick R. Pearson and Karen M. Pearson to William Salomon Reyes Clemente, 125 McClure Way, Red Fox Run, $280,000.
• Nicholas Kelley and Kaitlin Kelley to Kenneth VanDerSluys and Catherine Seaman VanDerSluys, 112 Fair Lawn Court, Stephens City, Lakewood Manor, $285,000.
• Surety Trustees LLC and Noe Reyes Martinez to U.S. Bank, 385 Dundridge Drive, White Post, Dundridge Farm, $319,293.
• Margaret Vanderveer to Scott G. Baber and Pamela S. Baber, 312 Craig Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $346,800.
Stonewall District
• NVR Inc. to Ashok Murthy, 312 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $210,575.
• Marisol Silva Rosario to Stremata LLC, 101 Notions Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $273,900.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Kimberly Bell and Brionna Hayles Hansell, 101 Kearsarge Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $334,450.
• Mark C. Bowden and Amy L. Bowden to Robert T. Byrd Jr. and Lisa M. Byrd, 1080 Apple Pie Ridge Road, $369,900.
• Sahasra Real Estate LLC and 2222 Berryville Pike LLC to Kevin Warren Kennedy, Redbud Road, 11.6 acres, $375,000.
• NVR Inc. to Christy W. Taggart and Robert L. Taggart II, 215 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $402,598.
• Norman C. Mann and Christina R. Mann to Scott Sawyer and Karen Sawyer, 253 Sylvan Springs Drive, Clear Brook, Sylvan Run Estates, $407,000.
Building permits for August over $50,000
Back Creek District
• Jerry L. Elliott, Shawneeland, 128 Killbuck Trail, single-family dwelling, $100,000.
• One Life Fitness, Commonwealth Business Park, 251 Commonwealth Court, Kernstown, swimming pool, $281,000.
• Jennifer Larrick, two single-family dwellings, Shawneeland, 115 Hemlock Trail, $125,000; 110 Flathead Trail, $140,000
• James R. Shields, 2651 Cedar Creek Grade, addition, $74,000.
• HP Hood Inc., 160 Hood Way, modular storage units, $88,232.
Gainesboro District
• Donna Fowler, Collinsville Road, Cross Junction, modular house, $115,000.
• Melissa McGee, Lake Holiday, 116 Greenwood Court, Cross Junction, single-family dwelling, $185,000.
• Kyle A. Coates, Quail Hill, 149 Sunrise Drive, Gore, single-family dwelling, $332,449.61.
• Foltz Investment Group Ltd., Esta's Ridge, 21 Fairview Church Road, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $200,099.
• Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, remodeling, $233,000.
• Thomas D. Horton, Lake Holiday, 1074 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, single-family dwelling, $427,400.
• Chad D. Pittinger, 141 Old Baltimore Road, swimming pool, $60,000.
• 7-Eleven, 2035 Northwestern Pike, remodeling, $250,000.
• Rita Hatcher, Walnut Springs Estates, Skylar Lanes Way, single-family dwelling, $273,037.
Opequon District
• Shea Homes LP, Shenandoah, 14 single-family dwellings, 106, 126 and 153 Mallard Drive, $300,000 each; 119, 120, 121, 123, 135 and 152 Mallard Drive, $250,000 each; 127, 132 and 139 Mallard Drive, $275,000 each; 133 and 147 Mallard Drive, $350,000 each.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC, Shenandoah, 104 Mallard Drive, single-family dwelling, $300,000; seven townhouses, 101, 103, 105, 107, 109, 111 and 113 Burkwood Terrace, $100,000 each.
• Old Dominion Greens LLC, Old Dominion Greens, Stephens City, two single-family dwellings, 159 Cedar Mountain Drive, $453,084; 224 Ladysmith Drive, $492,141.
• Richmond American Homes of VA Inc., Southern Hills, Stephens City, six single-family dwellings, 107 and 120 Nathan Drive, $112,000 each; 124 Savannah Way and 119 Nathan Drive, $100,000 each; 118 Savannah Way and $122 Nathan Drive, $105,000 each.
• The Village at Middletown LC, Middletown, seven single-family dwellings, 170, 171, 181, 190, 191, 200 and 201 Coville St., $200,000 each.
• Cedar Meadows Development LLC, Cedar Meadows, Stephens City, three single-family dwellings, 115 Bluets Drive, $346,570; 118 Bluets Drive, $351,425; 131 Bluets Drive, $360,075.
• Donald R. Merritt Sr., 5335 Crooked Lane, single-family dwelling, $150,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Old Dominion Greens, 211 Bridgewater Drive, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $368,740.
Red Bud District
• Greenwood Volunteer Fire Co., 809 Greenwood Road, Winchester, tower, $150,000.
Shawnee District
• Aviation Business Center LLC, 232 Airport Road, Winchester, remodeling, $85,000.
• H&H Builders Inc., Quail Hill, 460 Covey Lane, single-family dwelling, $250,000.
• FRAM LLC, 331 Victory Road, replace roof, $78,960.
• Wakeland Manor Inc., Wakeland Manor, 428 Talamore Drive, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $150,000.
Stonewall District
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, 16 single-family dwellings, 110 Coronation Court, $184,000; 104 Coronation Court, $153,000; 141 Patchwork Drive, $150,000; 103, 213, 220, 221, 225, and 236 Patriot St., $200,000 each; 271 Northumberland Drive, $200,000; 101, 103 and 105 Baily Way, $200,000 each; 108 and 110 Seesaw Court, $200,000 each; 225 Parkland Drive, $163,000; five townhouses, 228 Parkland Drive, $121,000; 226 Parkland Drive, $134,000; 230 Parkland Drive, $140,000; 224 Parkland Drive, $156,000; 232 Parkland Drive, $160,000.
• Norma L. Jenkins, 436 White Hall Road, single-family dwelling, $150,000.
• Champion Land Ventures LLC, Snowden Bridge, 101 Buccaneer Court, Stephenson, day care center, $1,500,000.
• Daniel V. Alexander, McGuire Hills, 161 McGuire Road, remodeling, $205,000.
• Welcome to Moes Inc., Rutherford Crossing, 120 Merchant St., restaurant, $600,000.
• Jennings Investments LLC, Regents Crest, two townhouses, 216 and 218 Sage Circle, $100,000 each.
• KRA Food Services LLC, 130 Foxridge Lane, showroom, $850,000.
• George R. Moats, 549 Rest Church Road, Clearbrook, replace mobile home, $92,475.
• William G. Meier III, Woods Mill, 274 Lick Run Crossing, Stephenson, single-family dwelling, $255,000.
