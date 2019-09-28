The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Sept. 17-24:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Peter M. Pitcock to Greg Michael Hyde, 524 Crow Drive, Wilde Acres, $206,000.
• Samuel B. Adams and Sally K. Adams to Ronald P. Horak and Vada S. Horak, 243 Susquehanna Trail, Shawneeland, $230,600.
• Federal National Mortgage Assoc. to Darold N. Harris II and Anne-Marie Harris , 2247 Jones Road, Dav-Mar Village, $239,685.
• NVR Inc. to Stephen Frank Pizzuto and Patricia K. Pizzuto, 161 Cougill Road, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $257,690.
• House Tuning LLC to Joshua D. Long and Samantha Long, 321 Singhass Road, 5.34 acres, $298,900.
Gainesboro District
• Jason B. Fore and Kimberly A. Fore to Darris Zachgo and Elizabeth Zachgo, 636 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $208,000.
• Oakcrest Properties LLC to Francisco Machado Lemus and Diana Acosta Gandarilla, 232 Greenbriar Circle, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $219,900.
• Everett L. McBee, administrator of the estate of Donna Batinich, to Daniel Thomas and Rachel Thomas, 317 Overlook Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $239,900.
• Spence Ventures LLC to Jennifer S. Lilly, 401 Northwood Circle, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $259,900.
• Sandra P. Haney to Michael M. Sempeles and Maria A. Sempeles, 272 Peppermint Spring Lane, 5.3 acres, $341,000.
• Michael J. Ebert II and Jennifer L. Ebert to Douglas Bittner and Janice Bittner, 835 Marple Road, 5 acres, $375,000.
• William Philip Light and Sandra Hale Light to Dennis W. Little and Donna B. Little, 405 Spring Valley Drive, Braddock Hills, $429,900.
• Bobby J. Lilly II and Jennifer S. Lilly to John D. Price and Francesca M. Price, 860 Apple Pie Ridge Road, McGuire Hills, $520,000.
Opequon District
• Michael Martin to Dennis Derosier and Joan Derosier, 100 Brunswick Road, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $219,900.
• Richard L. Dehaven to Susan Sherfey, 124 Driftwood Drive, Stephens City, Woodside Estates, $279,900.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Webster C. Varner and Kami J. Varner, 102 Upperville Drive, Stephens City, Old Dominion Greens, $331,319.
• Frank A. Walton Sr. and Debra K. Walton to William Jeffcoat and Lisa M. D’Arcangelis, 106 Firefly Lane, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $335,000.
• Shea Homes LP to John P. Carlson and Lucy S. Carlson, 115 Barred Owl Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $371,391.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Zachary Rabren and Amy Rabren, 114 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $377,051.
• Shea Homes LP to Linda Langford Douquette, 105 Barred Owl Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $385,825.
• Shea Homes LP to David Allen Keeney and Kathi Anne Rose, 107 Barred Owl Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $406,397.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Kimberly Ann Adkins, 108 Savannah Way, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $413,529.
• Kyle Bartlett Cook, trustee of the Sharon D. Lamunion Trust, to Bruce R. Denormandie and Lorraine L. Denormandie, 115 Cloak Lane, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $424,900.
• Sharon L. Combs and Susan L. Combs to Cheryl Grimm Morris, 430 Albin Drive, Stephens City, Albin Estates, $440,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Francis George Treutlein and others, 113 Barred Owl Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $451,740.
• Shea Homes LP to Mark Evans Cornwell and Judith Ann Cornwell, 146 Song Sparrow Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $536,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Bobby N. Williams and Donna Lee Williams, 140 Song Sparrow Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $679,990.
Red Bud District
• Brian K. Stover to Terri Rae Shull, 150 Windstone Drive, Windstone, $218,000.
• Gail V. Petrucci to Glen Matthew Wiederholt and Hasina Wiederholt, 214 Monticello Square, Brookland Manor, $222,000.
• Charles Anthony Harrison to Carol Hoffman, 420 Canyon Road, Twin Lakes Overlook, $370,000.
• Shannah Irish to Adam William Boardley, 101 Kay Court, Steeplechase, $384,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to John Robert Harris II and Kellie D. Harris , 431 Canyon Road, Twin Lakes Overlook, $436,189.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Hiram George Wood III and Adele Louise Mickley-Wood, 108 Bentpath Court, Twin Lakes Overlook, $486,749.
Shawnee District
• Wright Renovations Inc. to Michael A. Martin, 1241 Front Royal Pike, Memorial Heights, $335,000.
Stonewall District
• NVR Inc. to Eric Mathew Fisher, 320 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $206,985.
• NVR Inc. to Stephanie Clem Oldham, 316 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $214,265.
• NVR Inc. to Benjamin Bowers and Sarah Jeffers, 310 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $224,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Ashok Murthy, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, 267 Patchwork Drive, $225,140; 271 Patchwork Drive, $261,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Melanie Rae Mason and Tina Denise Herring, 269 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $277,501.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Karen Mae Clark, 227 Patchwork Dive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $299,990.
• Mark K. Helsley to Scott D. Mongan and Kristin N. Mongan, 143 Quaker Lane, Winchester, Glenside, $310,000.
• Jennings Investments LLC to NVR Inc., Lots 94-99, Regents Crest, $330,000.
• Grant E. Murphy and Shiela K. Murphy to Jeffrey T. Chicchirichi and Misty D. Chicchirichi , 206 Mosaic Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $345,500.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Wade Schoonover and Lauren Schoonover, 113 Bradley Court, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $359,208.
• NVR Inc. to Tara Edwards, 207 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $367,985.
• Martin Patrick Lyon and Dawn Michelle Lyon to Matthew Gregory Henderson and Stacey Jean Henderson, 110 Farmhouse Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $536,548.
