The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from April 1-April 8 and the Department of Building Inspections in March:
Marriage licenses
• Spencer Cole Hamilton, 25, of Stafford, and Rena Maria McDonough, 25, of Stafford.
• Harold Jeffery Dysart, 53, of Woodstock, and Christy Joy Madigan, 42, of Woodstock.
• Richard Ziad Ward, 25, of Reston, and Ana Elisa Vianna De Souza, 27, of Reston.
• Benjamin Arthur Tintaya, 27, of Winchester, and Amanda Renee Dixon, 24, of Winchester.
• Scott Allen Leggett, 53, of Berryville, and Jenniffer Davis, 47, of Tampa, Florida.
• Khalil Deontae Scott, 19, of Sandston, and Kiana Christina Walker, 19, of Sandston.
• Nilan Devon Baddeliyanage, 30, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and Sorayda Liliana Merino Ventura, 22, of Stephens City.
• Garrett Lee Watkins, 25, of Stephens City, and Stephanie Lynn Cooper, 24, of Stephens City.
• Kathryn Sirochman, 32, of Gore, and Leigh Ann Ayers, 31, of Gore.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Keith A. Hickman and Teresa L. Hickman to KAV Real Estate Services LLC, 1590 Hollow Road, Gore, Lake Isaac Estates, $205,000.
• TyMak Land Holdings LLC to Shane Anthony Pyle and Michelle Carol Pyle, 508 Bluebird Trail, Wilde Acres, $208,500.
• Nathan Bailey to Nancy L. Buchanan, 307 Mountain Falls Blvd., Wilde Acres, $210,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Javier A. Santana, 144 Cochise Trail, Winchester, $244,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Mohammadali Alipour, 139 Cochise Trail, Shawneeland, $260,000.
• Scott M. Sperling and Laura A. Sperling to Lawrence S. Weiss and Catharine H. Weiss, 256 Sawyer Lane, $275,000.
• NVR Inc. to Joanne Bowen, 461 Coville St., Middletown, Village at Middletown, $285,455.
• Wright Renovations Inc. to George A. Petik and Carolyn R. Willi, 2621 Jones Road, Winchester, Jackson Woods Estates, $374,000.
• Flint Ridge LLC to Ronald L. Hoover and Janice H. Hoover, 411 Plow Run Lane, Flint Ridge, $389,000.
• Harold F. Stalcup to Thomas Richards Jr. and Lisa Richards, 477 Westernview Drive, Middletown, 9.1 acres, $583,000.
Gainesboro District
• Mark P. Reddy and Leesa S. Reddy to Steven R. Moler and Penni L. Moler, 1034 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $264,250.
• Donna Fowler to Daniel A. Thorn and Angela C. Thorn, 230 Cross Winds Lane, Cross Junction, $305,200.
• James M. Wescott and Cynthia Jones Wescott to Joseph Daniel Hudgins and Jennifer Hudgins, 208 Woods Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $339,900.
Opequon District
• Jeanette Smith Holdings LLC to Jason D. Hamm and Deeann M. Hamm, 128 Halifax Ave., Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $259,900.
• Charles E. Janson and Donna J. Janson to Courtney Erin McFarland, 104 Karakul Court, Stephens City, Albin Village, $264,900.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Ermena M. Barclay, 119 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $352,663.
• John Rotz, successor trustee of the Connie L. Smart Trust, to Matthew J. Menser and Kaitlyn R. McGarry, 213 Cool Spring Drive, Stephens City, Camp at Mosby Station, $395,000.
• Shea Homes LP to H. Scott Wynfield and Pamela Jean Wynfield, 106 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $571,306.
Red Bud District
• Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia, substitute trustee, to Black Diamond Farm LLC, 111 Battlefield Drive, Pioneer Heights, $240,100.
• Kurt Gustafson and Michelle Gustafson to Zachary A. Clark and Erin M. Clark, 108 Primrose Place, Apple Ridge, $256,500.
• David E. Coto Reyes and Claudia C. Chavez De Paz to Rudy Edgardo Alvarado Rivas and Maria De Los Angeles Alvarado De Alvardo, 123 Williamson Road, Senseny Heights, $260,000.
• Julie Kay Marion-Franz to Yashokirti Jain, 120 Woodman Court, Fieldstone, $267,500.
Joseph S. McMurray to V.D.S. LLC, 118 Canyon Road, Senseny Glen, $295,000.
• Madison Builders Inc. to Michelle Lynn Luttrell and Kaitlin Victoria Sommer, 107 Wales Court, Sovereign Village, $375,000.
• Wells Fargo Bank to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 109 Wales Court, Sovereign Village, $398,809.
• Kathryn Studenick and Michelle Luttrell to Darrell W. Weikle Jr. and Renee Weikle, 101 Arthur Lane, Steeplechase, $421,000.
• Kendall Jackson and Stacey Jackson to Ashley Luke and Nathan Adam Luke, 111 Pangborne Court, Twin Lakes Overlook, $515,000.
Shawnee District
• Cindy Sue Culbert to Boca LLC, 193 Schramm Loop, Stephens City, Townes at Tasker, $227,000.
• Christine N. McGuinn to Clinton Welbe Deskins and Katie Anne Deskins, 204 Cross Keys Place, Stephens City, Townes at Mosby Station, $238,000.
• Jose F. Alfaro and Magda Alfaro to Joel Argueta Machado and Rhina Alfaro Marquez, 106 Mesquite Court, Apple Ridge, $255,000.
• Joseph L. DeFrange and Virginia A. DeFrange to Cindy Sue Culbert, 236 Brandylion Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $365,000.
• Jason D. Hamm and Deeann M. Hamm to Joshua Curry, Madeline Curry and Joan P. Moreci, 105 Orkney Drive, Winchester, Raven Wing, $420,000.
• Carl L. Stubbert to Joshua Troy Waggoner, 122 Killaney Court, Raven Pointe, $425,000.
• Edward C. Schrank and Brenda J. Schrank to Michael E. Drake and Diana J. Drake, 285 Huntersridge Road, Oakdale Crossing II, $500,000.
Stonewall District
• Yang Jiang to Jason Starr, 105 Braeburn Drive, Huntington Meadows, $205,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Jan Guillermo Wagner and Ana Maria Valery De Wagner, 108 Starry Way Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $333,175.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to David Wayne Lewis and Carol Ann Lewis, 215 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $399,951.
• Thomas Kreer and Cris Kreer to Kurt E. Gustafson and Michelle D. Gustafson, 1081 Jordan Springs Road, Stephenson, Opequon Ridge, $489,900.
Building permits over $50,000 (from March)
Back Creek District
• Trex Co. Inc., 3229 Shawnee Drive, Kernstown, new factory, $15,300,000.
• Antonio G. Lucchiani, Painter Hill, 123 Inez Lane, Stephens City, swimming pool, $60,000.
• Perry Engineering Co. Inc., 1945 Millwood Pike, retaining wall, $60,000.
• Kee Properties LLC, Chimney Hill Estates, 412 Chimney Circle, Middletown, single-family dwelling, $325,000
• Stoney Lonesome Farms LLC, 3741 Middle Road, Kernstown, single-family dwelling, $640,000.
• Richard T. Wisecarver, Bel Air, 5146 Highview Ave., Stephens City, remodeling, $70,081.
• The Village at Middletown LC, Village at Middletown, Middletown, three single-family dwellings, 440, 450 and 460 Coville St., $200,000 each.
• Mountain Vista LLC, Hites View Estates, 111 Pomme Circle, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $545,989.30.
Gainesboro District
• Jonathan D. Lemley, 120 Chickadee Lane, single-family dwelling, $235,000.
• Nathan S. Stowers, Cattail Road, single-family dwelling, $210,000.
• Russell Myers, 311 Golds Hill Road, single-family dwelling, $350,000.
• Shane Moore, 898 Middle Fork Road, Cross Junction, modular home, $390,000.
• Bruce I. Sigurdson, Lake Holiday, 535 Sleigh Drive, Cross Junction, single-family dwelling, $285,500.
• Douglas A. Nichols, Babbs Mountain, 443 Signal Ridge Lane, garage, $125,000.
Opequon District
• Shea Homes LP, Shenandoah, six single-family dwellings, 102 and 120 Walleye Court, $250,000 each; 106 Walleye Court, $300,000; 112 and 123 Walleye Court, $325,000 each; 104 Walleye Court, $350,000.
• Old Dominion Greens LLC, Old Dominion Greens, Stephens City; four single-family dwellings, 209 Ladysmith Drive, $384,645; 213 Ladysmith Drive, $404,585; 225 Ladysmith Drive, $428,435; 211 Upperville Drive, $389,091.
• Dan Ryan Builders Inc., Old Dominion Greens, 205 Bridgewater Drive, Stephens City, $372,860
• Martin Tillman, Shenandoah, 135 Towhee Drive, Lake Frederick, addition, $90,000.
• Richmond American Homes of VA Inc., Southern Hills, Stephens City, six single-family dwellings, 100 and 102 Brandenbury Court, $100,000 each; 131 Brandenbury Court, $105,000; 121 Nathan Drive, $105,000; 129 Nathan Drive, $100,000; 133 Nathan Drive, $95,000.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC, Shenandoah, five townhouses, 113, 115, 117, 119 and 121 Twinleaf Way, $100,000 each.
• Lantz Construction Co., Stephens City, storage building, $430,000.
• Dwight D. Sowell, Lone Oak, 105 Virginia Drive, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $316,846.
Red Bud District
• Campfield LLC, Abrams Pointe, single-family dwelling, 127 Jeni Court, $335,000
Shawnee District
• H&H Builders Inc., Quail Hill, two single-family dwellings, 371 and 391 Covey Lane, $250,000 each.
• Wakeland Manor Inc., Wakeland Manor, Stephens City, two single-family dwellings, 302 Craig Drive and 100 Penderbrook Court, $150,000 each.
• Freedom Manor LLC, Freedom Manor, two single-family dwellings, 104 Sovereign Court, $330,235 and 117 Sovereign Court, $370,560.
• Garrett M. Sanders, Canter Estates, 117 Lipizzaner Court, Stephens City, swimming pool, $70,000.
• Navy Federal Credit Union, 141 Security Drive, reroofing, $65,349.
Stonewall District
• City of Winchester, Pennsylvania Avenue, new pump house, $211,300.
• Aikens & Allen LP, Conway Street, pump house, $190,300.
• Sheetz Inc., 1683 Berryville Pike, car wash, $350,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, five townhouses, 213 Crofton Court, $125,000; 211, 215, 217 and 219 Crofton Court, $140,000 each.
• Kimberly Henry, 529 Fort Collier Road, warehouse, $500,000.
• TSM Inc., 151 McGhee Road, Stephenson, warehouse, $1,550,000.
• Kyle Van Fossen, 370 Gateway Drive, remodeling, $115,000.
