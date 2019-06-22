The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from May 1 to June 18:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Joseph E. Lewis and Melissa M. Lewis to Dean C. Seniff II, Courtney Blaire Seniff and Dennis Berkhus, 308 Fawn Drive, Winchester, Wilde Acres, $220,000.
• Elizabeth F. Pitts to Jeremy L. Everson and Emma K. Pitcock, 501 Hickory Trail, Winchester, Shawneeland, $230,000.
• Jennifer Larrick to Thomas Wade Carroll and Angela Dawn Lineweaver, 106 Flathead Trail, Winchester, Shawneeland, $239,900.
• Mary T. Smithmeyer to Rafael Alvarez Lizarazo and Laura Rodriguez, 1953 Kathy Court, Winchester, Westside Station, $275,200.
• James Kevin Powell to Angela Anderson and Brandi Anderson, 222 Springdale Drive, Winchester, $293,000.
• JPMorgan Chase Bank to Theodore D. Harasyn and others, 143 Stonebrook Road, Winchester, Stonebrook Farms, $295,000.
• Roy R. Beatty and Patricia G. Beatty to Amin Boyer and Tiffany Boyer, 180 Fishel Road, Winchester, $324,900.
• CDTB Investments LLC to Angelo Manuel Florian-Solares, 3392 Back Mountain Road, Winchester, Back Mountain Ridge Estate, $330,000.
• Phillip W. Underwood and Nancy K. Underwood to Jack A. Lapiana and Ellen M. Lapiana, 573 Deer Creek Road, Winchester, Hogue Creek Estates, $350,000.
• Steven G. Brannon and Mollie A. Brannon to Christopher S. Trinch and Alyse Marie Trinch, 171 Laurel Grove, Winchester, 5 acres, $440,000.
• Erik Erdal and David H. Kelly to Leona R. Pratt, 210 Chimney Circle, Middletown, Chimney Hills, $450,000.
Gainesboro District
• David J. Wollinka, representative of the estate of Jack J. Stark, to William E. Cave II and Bryan S. Locke, 111 Ridge Court, Winchester, Foxridge, $209,900.
• Trevor Anthony McCabe and Devon Lindsay McCabe to Zach M. Dudek and Kristin Michele Knotts, 110 Greenwood Court, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $219,900.
• Samuel I. White PC, substitute trustee, and Jose R. Escobar and Mary G. Taborga to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 1017 W. Masters Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $241,740.
• Russell Home Builders LLC to Belinda Sue Hallam, 1493 Old Bethel Church Road, Winchester, $379,000.
• Bank of New York Mellon to George Gregory Hower and Donna Swisher Hower, 131 Cannery Ridge Lane, Cross Junction, Cross Junction Heights, $380,625.
• Allan Scott Hamel and Rosemary Theresa Hamel to Christopher R. Hempel and Melanie Hempel, 270 Morgan Road, Cross Junction, 6.5739 acres, $450,000.
• Rhonda Smith to MKAUR Realty LLC, 3430 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, $500,000.
• Hack Woods LLC to Westminster-Canterbury of Winchester Inc., Fox Drive and Fort Braddock Court, Winchester, 21.3106 acres, $3,000,000.
Opequon District
• Gordon Steve Gardner and others to Kenney Farm and Properties LLC, 1026 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, 6.1 acres, $239,000.
• Tyler R. Williams and Sarah Williams to Richard Coleman-Dodson and Madison L. Coleman-Dodson, 106 Essex Court, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $249,900.
• Shannon D. Coffelt to Brian C. Whitson, 446 Westmoreland Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne Estates, $259,000.
• ETrade Bank to Paul Cooney, 115 Barkwood Drive, Stephens City, Woodside Estates, $260,000.
• Timothy O. Blaney and Elizabeth B. Blaney to Judy M. Thomas and Kathleen M. Thomas, 112 Suffolk Circle, Stephens City, Albin Village, $275,000.
• Robert G.E. Adams and Kelly A. Adams to Joseph Lewis and Melissa Lewis, 103 Suffolk Circle, Stephens City, Albin Village, $280,000.
• Karen P. Jagiello and Kevin L. Larrick to Stanley J. Styfco and Sally J. Styfco, 113 Spanish Oak Road, Stephens City, Autumn Glen, $322,500.
• NVR Inc. to Charles W. McMullin Jr. and Janice W. McMullin, 141 Emperor Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $369,990.
• Charles W. Evick and Scarlet V. Evick to Wei Xing Ren and Xiujin Weng, 215 Chancellorsville Drive, Stephens City, Camp at Mosby Station, $380,000.
• Daniel W. Conroy and Linda K. Conroy to David K. Park and Carolyn J. Park, 111 Cool Spring Drive, Stephens City, Camp at Mosby Station, $395,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Edward C. Heddinger and Rebecca S. Heddinger, 149 Westchester Drive, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $398,368.
• Michael W. Daulton and Melissa M. Daulton to Eric Chien and Qing Lin, 119 Chancellorsville Drive, Stephens City, Camp at Mosby Station, $425,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Catherine Marie Giovannoni, 100 Merlin Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $449,140.
• Shea Homes LP to John H. Kirschner Jr. and Ruth Ann Kirschner, 102 Heron Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $455,557.
• Shea Homes LP to Julie Kay Craft and Tracy Wayne Craft, 139 Song Sparrow Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $457,606.
• Shea Homes LP to Steven Richard Prader and June Elizabeth Prader, 106 Merlin Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $538,850.
• CB Ventures LLC to Vavini LLC, 251 Fairfax Pike, Stephens City, $987,500.
Red Bud District
• Aprel Corey Lord to Surendra Karanjit and Rajanee Karanjit, 103 Worsham Terrace, Winchester, Brookland Manor, $225,000.
• Craig Benjamin Seaman and Monica Aileen Seaman to Gary Wallace and Tracy Wallace, 1153 Senseny Road, Winchester, $232,500.
• William H. Andrews and Rosalyn Saville Andrews to Arlene C. Hopkins, 233 Glenridge Drive, Winchester, Glenmont Village, $238,000.
• Penny L. Moran, trustee of McLaughlin Family Trust, to David L. Groves and Sandra J. Groves, 123 Julee Drive, Winchester, Mill Race Estates, $285,000.
• Ivelisse Ayala to Randy Franck and Kathryn Franck, 204 Canyon Road, Winchester, Senseny Glen, $289,900.
• Larry A. Mowery and Eleanor D. Mowery to Phillip D’Arcangelis and Abigail Kimball D’Arcangelis, 102 May Circle, Winchester, Carlisle Heights, $295,000.
• Kenneth G. Johnson and Rene I. Johnson to Wendy M. George, 102 Julasar Drive, Winchester, Sovereign Village, $335,000.
• Michael Wright Paschke and Jennifer Kay Arey Paschke to Candice L. Oligney and Eric S. Oligney, 429 Lilys Way, Winchester, Briarwood Estates, $339,900.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Daniel Mantz and Lindsay Mantz, 110 Bentpath Court, Winchester, Twin Lakes Overlook, $371,478.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Michael Patrick Burns and Sarah Kirsten Burns, 106 Bentpath Court, Winchester, Twin Lakes Overlook, $422,646.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Anthony Lincoln and Denise R. Lincoln, 112 Bentpath Court, Winchester, Twin Lakes Overlook, $492,856.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Kim A. Woodworth and Karen S. Woodworth, 429 Canyon Road, Winchester, Twin Lakes Overlook, $497,834.
Shawnee
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Isabel Z. Montoya, 230 Schramm Loop, Stephens City, Townes at Tasker, $224,744.
• Ernest K. Hibbitts Jr. to Carl E. Bennett and Lydia Frye, 315 Prestwick Lane, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $239,900.
• Wayne Allen Capozio and Sandra Gayle Capozio to Kimberly R. Jappell and Joseph Giannavola, 229 Lakeside Drive, Stephens City, Lakewood Manor, $240,000.
• Joanne A. Pryor to Jeffrey Reeder and Ownok Reeder, 211 Squire Lane, White Post, Michael’s Manor, $309,000.
• William J. Butterworth to Craig M. Woshner and Stephanie M. Woshner, 132 Asbury Road, Winchester, Pioneer Heights, $332,500.
• William A. White and Elizabeth B. White to Sandra I. Arellano, 430 W. Parkins Mill Road, Winchester, 5 acres, $335,000.
• John J. Horvers III and Kim D. Horvers to Richard Michael Agosta and Molly Agosta, 208 Darby Drive, Winchester, Ravenwing, $419,000.
• Thomas V. Yawman and Deborah L. Yawman to Robert G.E. Adams and Kelly A. Adams, 861 W. Parkins Mill Road, Winchester, $424,900.
Stonewall District
• NVR Inc. to Stephen Jones, 280 Sage Circle, Winchester, Regents Crest, $221,770.
• 2135 Loy Holdings LLC to Jimmi J. Escolero Obando, 2135 Martinsburg Pike, Winchester, $235,000.
• Arriane M. Egli to Mario R. Perdomo Orellana, 121 Berkshire Circle, Winchester, Huntington Meadows, $235,886.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Kimberly Snare, 219 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $250,342.
• Amanda S. Lindquist to Michael R. Braithwaite and Michele N. Braithwaite, 397 Fortress Drive, Winchester, Star Fort, $310,000.
• Christopher S. Trinch and Alyse M. Trinch to Brian D. Blake, 212 Merlot Drive, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $320,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Joyce Matthews Hamman and Heather Sparks, 136 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $340,225.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Darryl McCue and Geraldine McCue, 112 Bradley Court, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $355,098.
• NVR Inc. to Jason Oglevee and Galin Oglevee, 203 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $412,865.
• NVR Inc. to Thomas William Craig and Christa Marie Craig, 214 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $417,169.
• Norma L. Jenkins to Danny S. Evans, 426 White Hall Road, Winchester, $439,900.
• NVR Inc. to Hannah Louise Rinker and Jason Blaine Rinker, 213 Northumberland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $506,160.
• Graystone Corp. of Virginia to Horizon Snowden Bridge Owner LLC, Milburn Road, Winchester, 26.4 acres, $2,666,400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.