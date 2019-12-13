The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from Dec. 5-11:
Marriage licenses
• Sean Robert Helbock, 31, of Stephens City, and Kathryn Nicole Straub, 28, of Stephens City.
• Leo Joseph Smith, 69, of Winchester, and Barbara Ann Newcomer-Eaton, 63, of Winchester.
• Brian John Snider, 48, of Verona, Penn., and Jennifer Rebecca Kregness, 50, of Verona.
• Terry Dean Jordan, 56, of Harrisburg, Ohio, and Judith Ann Bentz, 57, of Harrisburg.
• Donald Oscar Keefer Jr., 43, of McConnellsburg, Penn., and Laura Mae Ramsey, 52, of McConnellsburg.
• Jason Lawrence King, 36, of Winchester, and Melissa Kathleen Reevie, 29, of Winchester.
• Jeremy Charles Wiggins, 25, of Front Royal, and Alyssa Faye Ressel, 28, of Front Royal.
• John Allen Tomlin, 48, of Stephenson, and Kimberly Lorraine Snare, 48, of Stephenson.
• Thomas Michael Bernhardt, 33, of Woodbridge, and Katherine Louise Rowe, 34, of Woodbridge.
• Jason Craig McCann, 45, of Winchester, and Aarika J. Farris, 30, of Winchester.
• Derek Lee Marcey, 31, of Mineral, and Victoria Ryan McCormick, 28, of Mineral.
• Mark Walter Pankratz, 60, of Ashburn, and Peggy Lou Nara, 63, of Frederick, Maryland.
• Floyd Ervin Whorton, 64, of Stephens City, and Susan Edina Lohr, 68, of Stephens City.
• Michael Gerard McLaughlin Jr., 23, of Hampton, and Nickdarlie Morency, 21, of West Palm Beach, Florida.
• Stanley Wilmer Corley Jr., 60, of Schellsburg, Penn., and Bridgette Paule Martz, 56, of Schellsburg.
• Michael Aaron Jones Sr., 42, of Alexandria, and Eula Elizabeth Gabbert, 41, of Alexandria.
• Roy Eugene Hikes, 53, of Mount Union, Penn., and Betsy Jo Clinger, 56, of Mill Creek, Penn.
• Ian Michael Berry, 28, of Lorton, and Michealle Scheepers, 24, of Lorton.
• Rodrigo De Melo Rosa, 40, of Manassas, and Thalma Cristina Do Carmo, 53, of Manassas.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Jared J. Pell and Kristi S. Pell to Charles Edwin Hyre and Kelly Patrice Hyre, Lacosta Court, 7.1 acres, Roscommon, $300,000.
• C.S. Jennings Construction Inc. to Kathleen Marie Lemmon, 144 Doonbeg Court, $333,862.
• Brian C. Wilkins to Kelly Randolph Holbert and Roberta Lynn Holbert, 176 Horseshoe Court, Sheridan's Miss, 10.94 acres, $490,000.
• Tri-County Virginia OIC Inc. to Community Development Institute Head Start, 444 Shady Elm Road, Winchester, 5 acres, $611,758.
Gainesboro District
• Stephen J. Locke and Deborah W. Locke to Melinda G. Fox and Brittni M. Fuller, 101 Waterside Lane, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $299,900.
• Derek R. Crane and Tina M. Crane to Ryan Hunter Funkhouser and Kaitlyn Marie Funkhouser, 190 S. Sleepy Creek Road, Cross Junction, 5 acres, $330,000.
• Kimberly A. Wright and Carol L. Wright, heirs of the estate of Joan Carol Wright, to John L. Harlan and Barbara J. Harlan, 189 Devland Drive, Devland Estates, 5.9 acres, $345,000.
• Brendan McCarthy and Bridget McCarthy to Julian Gordon and Kyle Patch, 155 Sherwood Lane, Sherwood Forest, $420,000.
• Steven M. Adams and Brenda M. Adams to Thomas H. Violette and Kimberley A. Violette, 385 Logger Drive, Gore, Timber Ridge Farms, $479,000.
Opequon District
• Joseph E. Cave to Lee E. Perry and Cheryl A. Smith, 845 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, $225,000.
• James S. Broening and Victoria L. Broening to Laura Bollhorst and Trevor Bollhorst, 114 Highlander Road, Stephens City, The Meadows, $235,000.
• Lauren E. Manspile to Ryan A. Ritenour and Samantha L. Ritenour, 109 Hamilton Court, Stephens City, Hamilton Court, $237,000.
• Bren Miller and Mary M. Miller to Robert J. Myers Jr., 115 Halifax Ave., Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $269,000.
• Wright Renovations Inc. to Trudy A. Hildebrand and Steven Lee Holsinger, 1366 Hudson Hollow Road, Stephens City, $270,000.
• William Seth Foster and April D. Foster to Zachary Galen Stickley, 510 Garden Gate Drive, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $300,000.
• John D. Hasselberger and Alyssa D. Hasselberger to Ethan Bestul and Marianne Bestul, 115 Nightbird Way, Stephens City, Meadows Edge, $337,500.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to David G. Ford and Sherril B. Ford, 126 Bleeding Heart Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $395,009.
• Andrew Lee and Ashley E. Gaston-Lee to Brian C. Wilkins, 102 Sitlingtons Hill Court, Stephens City, The Guards, $425,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Robert Alan Harney and Debra Lee Harney, 134 Song Sparrow Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $659,990.
Red Bud District
• Christine Jung to Jeffrey Davis, 156 Solara Drive, Fieldstone, $321,000.
• Sean McAuliffe and Nina McAuliffe to Daniel O. Batres Garcia, 117 Obriens Circle, Shenandoah Hills, $244,900.
• Raymond Guardiola to Scottie L. Tomblin and Teri L. Tomblin, 128 Mill Race Road, Mill Race Estates, $294,000.
• Madison Builders Inc. to Lonnie F. Courtney Jr. and Rebecca Courtney, 118 Wales Court, Sovereign Village, $379,900.
• Madison Builders Inc. to Clayton R. Hale and Heather S. Hale, 128 Wales Court, Sovereign Village, $389,900.
• Frank J. Klepeisz and Ileana S. Klepeisz to Jorge L. Saldana and Nilda Narvaez, 111 Julasar Drive, Sovereign Village, $459,000.
Shawnee District
• Laurie K. Little and others to John Puterio and Kimberly K. Puterio, 134 Fair Lawn Court, Stephens City, Lakewood Manor, $233,900.
• Clayton R. Hale and Heather Hale to Juan C. Villalobos and Julio Cesar Reyes, 116 Purdue Drive, Pembridge Heights, $260,000.
Stonewall District
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Sarkis Satian, 210 Parkland Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $275,000.
• Alisa Sampedro, trustee of 366 Nansemond LLC 401K Trust, to Jorge Asan and Patricia M. Asan, 296 Lauck Drive, Star Fort, $284,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Alyssa D. Hasselberger and Evangeline C. Larsen, 115 Bradley Court, Stephenson, Red Bud Run, $399,990.
• NVR Inc. to Rebecca Hansen and Stephen Hansen, 103 Baily Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $420,954.
• J. Michael Wilson and Amy B. Wilson to Robert Kevin Tucker and Jency Lynn Tucker, 201 Joline Drive, Clear Brook, Ridgeway Estates, $465,000.
• Gregory F. Herndon and Brooke F. Herndon to Charles Tomlinson Crosby and Kristin Evans Crosby, 2536 Apple Pie Ridge Road, 17 acres, $500,400.
