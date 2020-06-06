The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from May 28-June 3:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Lee Grady and Jaclyn Grady to Christopher W. Davey and Caitlin B. Davey, 300 Graywolf Trail, Winchester, Shawneeland, $250,000.
• NVR Inc. to Mehri Radvar Zanganeh, 120 Kercheval Way, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $281,765.
• Susan T. Lessar and Kimberly T. Needles, trustees of the H.B. and Doris Alexander Trust, to Carter Estates LLC , 236 Bridgewater Drive, Stephens City, $300,000.
• Van Metre Ventures LLC to Timothy James Chekan and Margaret Elizabeth Chekan, 630 McDonald Road, Winchester, The View, $350,000.
• Laura Wright, successor trustee of the Charlie M. Horton Trust, to Christoff C. Botha and Erica E. Botha, 137 Old Forest Circle, Winchester, Stonebrook Farms, $350,000.
• L. Mark Robson and Cheryl K. Robson to John Bryan O’Connor and Marie Whitfield O’Connor, 2469 Jones Road, Winchester, DAV-MAR Village, $405,000.
• Brian Street to Adam S. Waybright and Ennedi S. Waybright, 289 Chimney Circle, Middletown, Chimney Hill Estates, $440,000.
• Thomas H. Carpenter and Leah M. Carpenter to David Timothy Raimer, Mike Park and Joseph Kaufmann, 4648 Wardensville Grade, Winchester, 10 acres, $449,000.
• Carla D. Rogers and Kevin J. O’Brien to Timothy W. Kelley and Teresa B. Kelley, 195 Chimney Circle, Middletown, Chimney Hill Estates, $465,000.
• Timothy Kelley and Teresa Kelley to Steven E. Arnold and Mary K. Arnold, 1961 Wardensville Pike, Star Tannery, Reynolds Estate, $475,000.
Gainesboro District
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Mark C. Nates and Brenda L. Nates, 113 Greenwood Court, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $225,120.
• Christopher W. Davey and Caitlin B. Davey to Kimberly Heilman, 315 Laurel Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $240,000.
• Joshua Allen Tanner to Brandy Kerr and Steven K. York, 137 Grapevine Court, Gore, Timber Ridge Farms, $299,900.
• Derek B. Kerns and Amy N. Emerson-Kerns to Michael C. Denzin and Anne M. Denzin, 151 Lake Holiday Road, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $299,900.
• Beverly B. Clowser and Douglas Edward Clowser to Timothy W. Walton and Kathleen S. Walton, 3967 Apple Pie Ridge Road, Winchester, $300,000.
• Gary W. Kaiser and Glenda G. Kaiser to Kristi K. Hall and Jason A. Russell, 336 Quiet Meadow Lane, Winchester, 7.8 acres, $315,000.
• Sammy Woodruff and Edith Faye Woodruff to Brent Bertschinger and Becky Bertschinger, 416 Westside Station Drive, Winchester, Westside Station, $334,400.
• Jeffrey W. Cox and Deborah A. Cox to Patricia L. Armel and Joseph F. Larrick, 2252 Green Spring Road, Winchester, $349,900.
• Leon C. Jennings and Ruth E. Jennings to Landon Michael Donadio and Megan Marie Donadio, 451 Crispin Trail, Winchester, Apple Pie Meadows, $550,000.
Opequon District
• Benjamin L. Bullock and Ann Bullock to David Byrd and Christen Heltzel, 106 Buckingham Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $230,000.
• James E. O’Brien, Nan L. O’Brien and Kristin O’Brien Schaefer to Armando Ramirez Martinez, 220 Wythe Ave., Stephens City, $279,000.
• Cathy F. Gray to Ryan T. Mann and Jacqueline D. Puglisi, 105 Cheviot Place, Stephens City, Albin Village, $289,900.
• NVR Inc. to Matthew Laine Tackett and Emily Ruth Tackett, 109 Twinleaf Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $292,220.
• NVR Inc. to Matthew Curtis Downs and Danielle Nicole Downs, 107 Twinleaf Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $297,315.
• NVR Inc. to Susan Singer Parnell, 107 Bergamot Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $299,990.
• Ronald R. Paul and Karen L. Paul to Jessica Pfrommer and Craig F. Pfrommer, 115 Boydton Plank Drive, Stephens City, Camp at Mosby Station, $369,900.
• Gwendolyn A. Shanklin to Jennifer Ann McLaughlin, 113 Osprey Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $375,000.
• David C. Shelor Jr. and Emily C. Shelor to Mark E. Sutphin and Courtney L. Sutphin, 103 Reams Station Court, Stephens City, Camp at Mosby Station, $395,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Daniel W. Roberts and Dung M. Pham, 129 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $476,396.
• Shea Homes LP to Daphne Ann Davidson and Donald Lee Bennett, 122 Mallard Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $609,990.
• Shea Homes LP to Lucius Edwin Thornburg and Michele Helen Winter, 117 Witherod Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $689,990.
Red Bud District
• Stacy Finch to Maria G. Ramirez Juarez, 133 Broad Ave., Winchester, $230,000.
• David C. Penner to Phu The Tran, 403 Woodrow Road, Winchester, Lynnehaven, $423,250.
• Hepler Homes Inc. to Michael L. Halterman and Carla D. Halterman, 114 Jeni Court, Winchester, Abrams Pointe, $440,000.
• William H. Belcher and Connie R. Belcher to Clifton S. Sorrell and Germaine Ann Sorrell, 150 Abrams Pointe Blvd., Winchester, Abrams Pointe, $470,000.
Shawnee District
• Alfredo Primera Gutierrez and Tina Gutierrez to Nathaniel W. Walton, 102 Rosedale Drive, Stephens City, Lakewood Manor, $204,000.
• House Tuning LLC to Kaelan M. Dreyer and Brianna M. Dreyer, 386 Dundridge Drive, White Post, Dundridge Farm, $275,000.
• Adrienne E. McKenna to Michele Marie Song, 106 Atoka Drive, Winchester, Saratoga Meadows, $339,000.
• Timothy W. Walton and Kathleen S. Walton to James A. Bentley and Alyssa M. Bentley, 105 Maverick Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $365,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Antoine J. Davis and Victoria R. Davis, 105 Sovereign Court, Winchester, Freedom Manor, $368,896.
• Roland Riddell to Justin Disantis and Nina Disantis, 105 Atoka Drive, Winchester, Saratoga Meadows, $375,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Andrew Mark Sherry and Christina M. Sherry, 118 Sovereign Court, Winchester, Freedom Manor, $397,558.
Stonewall District
• H&H Builders Inc. to Stephen Pietrzyk and Jodi Pietrzyk, 451 Covey Lane, Winchester, Quail Hill, $545,178.
• Brittany M. Gum to Christopher R. Boutlier, 110 Sawtooth Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $280,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Charles Wesley Washington Jr., 201 Starry Way Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $316,515.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Penny Combs Ritter, 110 Starry Way Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $320,018.
• Bruce S. Trant Jr. and Doris C. Trant to Joshua A. Tanner and Jennifer Chantal Tanner, 104 Mummert Circle, Winchester, Fort Braddock Heights, $335,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Samanta Gamboa and Gisella Ledezma, 100 Starry Way Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $362,590.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Kevin Andre Williams, Elizabeth Marceline Williams and Christina Ray Williams, 104 Coronation Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $396,360.
• Christopher Scott Taylor and David Michael Taylor, trustees of the Franklin D. Taylor Trust, to Jason Aaron Toman-Jones and Susan Mary Toman-Jones, 489 Hopewell Road, Clear Brook, $399,900.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Kathy Ann DeLuca and Shawn Michael DeLuca, 229 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $451,139.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Mariama Sene, 225 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $452,055.
• Andrea A. Hamrick to Chad A. Carey and Kelly A. Carey, 206 Clearview Drive, Clear Brook, Welltown Acres, $460,000.
• Mark C. Nates and Brenda L. Nates to Allison Michelle Hoffmaster and Michelle Lynn Hoffmaster, 382 Joline Drive, Clear Brook, Ridgeway Estates, $469,500.
